Caeleb Dressel Breaks American, NCAA Records In 100 Breast

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Well, he did it again.

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel continues to amaze at his fourth and final SEC Championships, breaking the NCAA and American records in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 50.03. Dressel earns his second NCAA and American Record marks of the meet after he obliterated the 200 IM records on Thursday night. The swim knocks off Kevin Cordes‘ 2014 mark of 50.04.

The 21-year-old improved his personal best from 51.88 to 51.07 this morning, and appeared to have a bit left in the tank for tonight. That was definitely the case, as he now owns five individual SCY American/NCAA records, adding the 200 IM and 100 breast to the 50/100 free and 100 fly.

Chances are he won’t swim either the 200 IM or 100 breast at the NCAA Championships, as he’ll likely retreat to his usual three (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly). With this being his senior year, this meet was his last real chance to branch out and swim some events he usually doesn’t. He clearly wanted to leave his mark, and he’s done just that.

Check out the five fastest performers of all-time below:

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST

RANK SWIMMER TIME YEAR 1 Caeleb Dressel 50.03 2018 2 Kevin Cordes 50.04 2014 3 Will Licon 50.68 2017 4 Fabian Schwingenschloegl 50.77 2017 5 Nic Fink 50.8 2017

