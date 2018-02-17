Caeleb Dressel Breaks American, NCAA Records In 100 Breast

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

Well, he did it again.

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel continues to amaze at his fourth and final SEC Championships, breaking the NCAA and American records in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 50.03. Dressel earns his second NCAA and American Record marks of the meet after he obliterated the 200 IM records on Thursday night. The swim knocks off Kevin Cordes‘ 2014 mark of 50.04.

The 21-year-old improved his personal best from 51.88 to 51.07 this morning, and appeared to have a bit left in the tank for tonight. That was definitely the case, as he now owns five individual SCY American/NCAA records, adding the 200 IM and 100 breast to the 50/100 free and 100 fly.

Chances are he won’t swim either the 200 IM or 100 breast at the NCAA Championships, as he’ll likely retreat to his usual three (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly). With this being his senior year, this meet was his last real chance to branch out and swim some events he usually doesn’t. He clearly wanted to leave his mark, and he’s done just that.

Check out the five fastest performers of all-time below:

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST

RANK SWIMMER TIME YEAR
1 Caeleb Dressel 50.03 2018
2 Kevin Cordes 50.04 2014
3 Will Licon 50.68 2017
4 Fabian Schwingenschloegl 50.77 2017
5 Nic Fink 50.8 2017

Race Video:

Leave a Reply

116 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel Breaks American, NCAA Records In 100 Breast"

newest oldest most voted
SwimGeek

Dude. This is filthy.

Vote Up310Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
pvdh

its just not fair

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Coach John

does not compute

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Coach John

he is .04 off of the WOMEN’S “B” cut in FREE…. swimming BREASTSTROKE. he would of been seeded 30th lol. silly little comparison I know but… wow….

Vote Up22-9Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Das Swimmer

women are slow

Vote Up7-16Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
catlo

Except katie ledecky

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Person

Faster than me…

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago

