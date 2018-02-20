Gregg Troy Explains “The Dressel Effect” (Video)

After an amazing SEC meet as a senior for Caeleb Dressel, which included shattering the American record in the 200 IM and barely notching a new American record in the 100 breast, one has to wonder: how does this affect his teammates?

After he celebrated his men’s teams 6th SEC championship in a row, we spoke with gator head coach Gregg Troy about how he thought Dressel’s performances and versatility impacted the rest of the team. Troy is no stranger to training world class IM’ers and Swiss army knife athletes, with names such as Ryan Lochte, Bradley Ally, and Connor Dwyer all calling Gainesville their home for (at least part of, in Dwyer’s case) their NCAA careers.

Even looking at their roster now, Caeleb Dressel is just the top of the pyramid. You’ll find a handful of those athletes whose versatility is astounding. Mark Szaranek for example: 200 IM NCAA champion, 200 Breast SEC champion, and anchored the winning 400 and 800 free relays and runner up 200 free relay at SEC’s.

Gregg Troy emphasized Dressel’s selflessness, and how he wants his teammates to get better just as badly as he wants it for himself. Troy also mentioned the UF record board, and how looking up at times like that on a daily basis tends to keep athletes humbled and hungry.