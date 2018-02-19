Asia Seidt on Taking Over Kentucky Backstroke Reins

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt and Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton battled closely the whole way through. They were separated by less than 2 tenths halfway, with Bratton taking a slight lead after the 3rd 50. Seidt battled back down the final stretch, outsplitting Bratton to take the win by 18 hundredths. Teammate Ali Galyer landed on the podium, while Bridgette Alexander placed 6th to rack up the points for the Wildcats. Georgia’s Kylie Stewart was the first woman off the podium in 1:51.32.