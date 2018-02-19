Nat’l Junior Teamer Jake Foster Declares Intent to Swim for Texas in 2019-20

The University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving class of 2023 is already shaping up to be a stellar one. After landing verbal commitments from Caspar Corbeau and Peter Larson, the Longhorns have now received a pledge from Cincinnati, Ohio’s Jake Foster, who said:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas in the class of 2023. The incredible team, coaches, facilities, and opportunities for academic success will help me to achieve my goals both in and out of the water. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me all throughout this process. Hook ‘Em🤘🐂”

Foster is a junior at Cincinnati, Ohio’s St. Xavier High School. He was selected to the 2017-2018 Men’s National Junior Team for his 400 IM at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals, which he won with 4:19.40, breaking 4:20 for the first time and landing the #4 performance of all-time for 15-16 boys. Foster swims for Mason Manta Rays and focuses on breaststroke in addition to the IM. In LCM, he owns the #4 200 breast of all-time for 15-16 boys, as well as the #8 100 breast, #9 200 IM, and #25 200 fly. Foster won the 200 yard breast at Winter Juniors East, was runner-up in the 200 IM, and came in third in the 400 IM and 100 breast. He was also 6th in the 200 fly. In SCY he ranks on the all-time 15-16 lists at #31 in the 100 breast, #11 in the 200 breast, #31 in the 200 IM, and #17 in the 400 IM.

Foster will bring needed IM and breaststroke talent to Austin. Will Licon and Jonathan Roberts will have graduated, and Sam Stewart will be in his senior year. All three scored for Texas in Foster’s main events (200 breast and 200/400 IM) at 2017 Men’s NCAAs. While only 17, the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American is on pace to fill some of their shoes. (It took 1:54.13, 1:43.32, and 3:43.64, respectively, to score in 2017).

SCY times to date:

400 IM – 3:45.46

200 IM – 1:44.15

200 breast – 1:55.40

100 breast – 53.46

200 fly – 1:46.88

500 free – 4:24.54

200 free – 1:39.07

