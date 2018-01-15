Junior Breaststroker Caspar Corbeau Verbally Commits to Texas

Caspar Corbeau of the Tualatin Hills Swim Club and Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon has verbally committed to the University of Texas. He is currently a high school junior, meaning he is the latest member of the high school class of 2019 to make his college decision. In spite of being part of a trend of swimmers committing earlier, Corbeau said that he’s known where he wanted to swim in college for much longer than this year.

“When I was 11, I met Eddie in a Chipotle and asked for his autograph,” Corbeau said. “From then on, I knew I wanted to be a Longhorn. I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas class of 2019. Hook ‘em!”

Corbeau is a dual citizen of the USA and Holland and represents the Netherlands internationally. In 2017, he won silver in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.42) and gold in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.43) at the European Youth Olympic Festival – a high-level international meet in Europe. Those times remain his best times in long course.

In yards, the breaststrokes are his best events as well. In March of 2017 at the Sectional Championship meet in Federal Way (when he was just 15), Corbeau swam 55.67 in the 100 breaststroke and 1:59.93 in the 200 breaststroke. He’s also a capable sprint freestyler in short course yards.

His career-best times in yards:

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 44.85

200 free – 1:39.43

100 back – 52.02

100 breast – 55.67

200 breast – 1:59.93

100 fly – 51.18

200 IM – 1:53.09

While he won’t arrive until the fall of 2019, this shows that Texas has made a point in its recruiting to shore up its breaststroke group – which is currently without a proven 50-or-51-second breaststroker that is typically a requisite for an A final in the medley relays at NCAA Championships (though swimmers like Joseph Schooling can help make up for that deficiency). Texas’ best 100 yard breaststrokes this year are Safa Anya at 53.63 and Austin Temple at 53.65. Texas’ top 5 100 breaststrokers so far this season will all be graduated before Corbeau arrives.

The Texas men are the 3-time defending NCAA Champions as a team, including in 2017 where they had one of the more dominant single-season performances in NCAA history.

Corbeau swims for Franz Resseguie and Christopher Pfaffenroth.

