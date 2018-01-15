Coleman’s Carpool: Kaitlin Sandeno Gives Her Take on USA SwimSquads

This weekend marked the conclusion of the first edition of the new USA SwimSquads, the fantasy draft which is captained by 4 USA swimming legends. One of those legends, 4-time Olympic medalist Kaitlin Sandeno, jumped in the car with Coleman and explained the process of heading up Team Sandeno.

Sandeno enjoyed the fact that USA Swimming is trying to popularize the sport with the fantasy draft. She recognized that it can get people very involved if you have something riding on someone’s race, especially if you’re the one captaining the team they’re swimming for. Unlike a having a league in fantasy football, however, is the fact that the captains are actually trying to get to know the athletes they’ve drafted. Kaitlin got the chance to meet Michael Andrew and Zane Grothe at the Pro Swim this weekend in Austin, both of whom scored points for Team Sandeno over the course of the meet. She emphasized that it’s great to have fast athletes on your team, but even better to have great people. Athletes will get the chance to meet their captains all throughout the series, as there will be captains in attendance at many meets along the way as there were in Austin.