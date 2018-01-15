Brown’s Women Take Down Penn, Fall to Harvard, as Harvard Men Top Penn

BROWN WOMEN VS. HARVARD & PENN, PENN MEN vs. HARVARD

Saturday, January 13th

Brown University’s women took down Penn 178-119 Saturday as they fell to Harvard 166-134. Penn’s women also fell to Harvard, 197-100. Simultaneously, Harvard’s men beat Penn’s 181-108.

Harvard’s women got the day off to a quick start, posting a 1:42.54 200 medley relay, well ahead of Brown’s 1:44.08. The difference lies in Mei Colby‘s lead-off 25.48 50 back split, which was nearly two seconds faster than any other backstroker in the race.

In the 1000, Harvard’s Michelle Owens posted a 10:14.19, and just behind her was Penn’s Erin Kiely in 10:15.38.

Brown’s Taylor Seaman took the 200 free in 1:50.10, just ahead of Harvard’s Miki Dahlke in 1:50.16. Harvard’s Kennidy Quist also snuck under 1:51, taking third in 1:50.96.

Seaman came back to win the 50 free and 1o0 free in addition to the 200, going 23.36 and 50.43 respectively.

Kristina Li was a multiple event-winner for Harvard, taking the 100 back in 56.47 and the 200 back in 2:01.26.

Brown’s Han Nguyen took first in both the 100 fly and 200 IM, going 55.96 and 2:05.08. She won the later by well over a second, with Harvard’s Megan Popp going 2:06.35 for second place.

Penn’s Virginia Burns edged out Harvard’s Michelle Owens in the 500, going 4:58.40 and 4:59.81 respectively.

Brown took the win in the 4×100 free relay, going 3:21.98 over Harvard’s 3:23.76.

The men’s meet kicked off with a win for Harvard, as Dean Farris threw down a 21.13 50 fly split en route to the team’s 1:28.22 in the 200 medley relay.

Logan Houck won the 1000 in 9:05.05, nearly 20 seconds ahead of his 2nd through 4th-place Harvard teammates (Penn was not entered in the event). Houck went on to win the 500 as well, going 4:25.78.

Harvard went 1-2-3 in the 200 free, with Brennan Novak commanding the field in 1:38.51, over three seconds ahead of 2nd-place teammate Mahlon Reihman (1:41.84).

The Crimson also swept the 100 back, with Koya Osada winning in 49.47, Steven Tan taking 2nd in 49.75, and Daniel Tran coming in 3rd with a 50.03.

Penn’s Sean Lee won the 200 fly handily, going 1:49.02 over Michael Zarian‘s 1:51.42.

Dean Farris won the 100 free in 43.87 over teammate Raphael Marcoux‘s 44.80, then took 2nd in the 100 fly in 49.19.

Harvard Press Release:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Collecting all 16 first place victories, the Harvard men’s swimming and diving team defeated Penn 181-108 to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Ivy League action.

The Crimson began the day with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Steven Tan, Daniel Chang, Dean Farris, and Ed Kimtouched the wall ahead of Penn’s squad with a time of 1:28.22. The Harvard foursome of Koya Osada, Sebastian Lutz, Michael Zarian, and Paul O’Hara posted a time of 1:30.13 to place third.

Momentum continued to favor Harvard, sweeping the top three spots in the 1000-yard freestyle. Junior Logan Houck, who was one of two Crimson swimmers with two first-place finishes, led the trio with a time of 9:05.05. Sophomore Zach Snyder finished second with a time of 9:24.80, while senior Kent Haeffner was third, touching the wall with a time of 9:33.73.

Houck earned his second first-place finish, once again leading a trio of Crimson in the 500-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 4:25.78. Fellow junior Brennan Novak finished second with a time of 4:33.75, while Snyder was four seconds behind (4:37.16).

Sophomore Daniel Chang also recorded two first-place finishes, touching the wall first in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes. Novak finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, while sophomore Dean Farris touched the wall first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Harvard divers senior Bobby Ross and freshman Alec DeCaprio placed in the top-two spots in the 1-meter dive. Ross collected a total of 313.35 points, while DeCaprio amassed 285.98.

The Crimson 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Mahlon Reihman, Tan, Kim, and Farris posted a 2:59.51 time..

Harvard Highlights

Junior Logan Houck posted two first place finishes: 1000-free (9:05.05) and the 500 freestyle (4:25.78)

Sophomore Daniel Chang finished first in the both breaststroke events.

The Crimson swept the top-three spots in the 500- and 1000-freestyle.

What’s Next

Harvard returns to Blodgett Pool next Saturday with non-league duals against Rider and Bryant beginning at 1 p.m. The meet will be broadcast on the Ivy League Network

Penn Press Release:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming & diving team fell to Harvard on Saturday in its final Ivy League dual of the season, 181.00-108.00. The Quakers and Crimson competed at Brown; the Bears did not swim on Saturday due to a University suspension.

Penn’s only win on the day came in the 200 butterfly, where Sean Lee clocked 1:49.02. Lee also had a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly, with a time of 49.29 seconds. Thomas Dillinger finished second in the 100 breaststroke (56.64 seconds) and third in the 200 backstroke (1:50.42). Boris Yang (2:05.78) and William Schaffer (2:08.81) took second and third, respectively, in the 200 breaststroke.

The dual was the final Ivy League meet of the season for the Quakers, who will be home the next two Fridays to face Army West Point and then West Chester. Following that, the team will train in earnest for the Ivy League Championships.

The University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming & diving team fell to both Brown and Harvard on Saturday afternoon. The tri-meet was hosted by the Bears. The Quakers fell to the Crimson, 197.0-100.0, and lost to the Bears, 178.0-119.0.

Penn won three individual events on Saturday, including two of the most dramatic finishes of the day. In the 200 breaststroke, Serena Xue clocked 2:21.15 and defeated second-place Meagan Popp of Harvard by just .03 seconds. In the lengthy 500 freestyle, Virginia Burns was first and finished just 1.41 seconds ahead of Harvard’s Michelle Owens. Penn’s other win came in the 200 butterly, where Nancy Hu clocked 2:03.33.

Erin Kiely took second place in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:15.38. In the 50 freestyle, Wendy Yang clocked 23.68 seconds to take third. Vicky Wong also had a third-place finish, in the 200 backstroke, with a time of 2:03.06. Carter Orth had the Quakers’ other third-place finish on Saturday, clocked 2:07.96 in the 200 IM.

Saturday’s races were Penn’s final in Ivy League dual action. The Red and Blue will be home each of the next two Fridays to host Army West Point and then West Chester. After that, training begins in earnest for February’s Ivy League Championships.

Brown Press Release:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving team defeated Penn 178-119 but fell to Harvard 166-134 in an Ivy League tri-meet at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center on Saturday. Freshman Taylor Seaman (Brighton, Mich.) led the way for the Brown with three individual victories on the day.

The Bears opened the meet with a second place finish in the 200 medley relay, with senior Jenna Zagoren (Cherry Hill, N.J.), senior Ally Donahue (Tampa, Fla.), sophomore Jessie Blake-West (Belmont, Mass.) and sophomore Marley Cross(Seattle, Wash.) teaming up for a 1:44.08 time.

Junior Tatiana Prendella (Bernardsville, N.J.) started the day’s individual events in the 1000 freestyle, placing third in 10:18.54 while sophomore Julia Armitage (Cleveland Heights, Ohio) came in fifth at 10:24.09. Prendella later finished fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:02.08).

Seaman next won the 200 freestyle, touching in at 1:50.10. Harvard grabbed the next two spots before Cross came in fourth (1:51.10).

Sophomore Sarah Welch (Beverly, Mass.) came in third behind two Crimson swimmers in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.24 and was later second in the 200 of the event (2:01.40).

The Bears took two of the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke, with Donahue claiming first and junior Tiffany Zhao (Beaverton, Ore.) placing third.

Junior Emma Wittmer (Edina, Minn.) finished fourth in the 200 butterfly (2:06.25). The Bears had a strong showing in the 100 butterfly, taking the top three spots, with freshman Han Nguyen (Los Gatos, Calif.) winning the event in 55.96 while Wittmer came in second (56.56) and freshman Claudia Wong (Los Angeles, Calif.) placed third (56.65). Nguyen later won the 200 IM (2:05.08) for her second first place finish of the meet.

Brown went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle, with Seaman taking the win in 23.36 and junior Maddie Salesky (San Rafael, Calif.) placing second. Blake-West added to the Bears’ strong finish in the event, placing fourth (23.85).

Seaman picked up her third win of the day, this time in the 100 freestyle (50.43) while Cross finished third (51.26) and Salesky added a fourth place finish (51.42), beating all Penn swimmers.

In diving, freshman Julia Feord (Royal Oak, Mich.) finished fifth in the 1M with a mark of 225.53 while freshman Marisa Agarwal (Palo Alto, Calif.) was right behind her in sixth (219.90). Agarwal was the Bears’ top finisher in the 3M with a score of 235.35.

Brown closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, where Salesky, Cronin, Cross and Seaman swam to a 3:21.98 finish.

The Bears will remain at Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center and next host Columbia in their final home meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 20 starting at noon.