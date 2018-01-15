Coaches of Kostoff, Woodhead Among 4 Inductees to ASCA Hall of Fame

The American Swimming Coaches’ Association (ASCA) has announced a 4-member class that will be inducted into its 2018 Coaches Hall of Fame. The list, made up entirely of men, represents a variety of eras and areas of focus within the sport – including 2 college coaches and 2 coaches best-known for their exploits as club coaches. 3 of the 4 coaches hold their strongest ties to the state of California.

The induction will take place on September 6th, 2018 at the Anaheim Marriott as part of the annual ASCA Awards Banquet.

The inductees:

Peter Motekaitis – Former head coach, UC Davis Swimming, current associate head coach, UC Davis Swimming

Ed Spencer – Former head coach of Industry Hills Aquatic Club, Reno Aquatic Club, and Dynamo Swim Club, Currently a Masters Coach

Gregg Wilson – Former head coach, UCSB

Chuck Riggs – Former head coach, Redlands Swim Team, Current head coach, Beaumont High School

The list includes the coaches of two of the most accomplished American junior swimmers in history. Among the swimmers trained by Chuck Riggs was Sippy Woodhead, who in the 1970s set 18 American Records and 7 World Records. She won a silver medal in the 200 free at the 1984 Olympic Games and won 3 World Championships in 1978. She qualified to swim 6 events at the 1980 Olympic Games, but wasn’t able to compete due to the American boycott.

Ed Spencer, meanwhile, coached Jeff Kostoff to American Records in the 1000 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM. Even decades letter, Kostoff still credits Ed Spencer for much of his coaching philosophy, and specifically showing him that as a distance swimmer, he was better when he didn’t swim freestyle all the time.

Alongside Kostoff, Spencer coached Jenna Johnson, and spawned an impressive coaching tree that includes fellow ASCA Hall of Fame coach Jill Sterkel – who used to swim for Spencer as well.

Pete Motekaitis was the head coach of the men’s program at UC Davis for 15 years. In the 8 years since the school dropped their men’s program, he’s served as an associate head coach for the women’s team. Among the swimmers he coached include National Champion Haley Cope, Paralympian Mark Barr, and 2012 Olympian Scott Weltz. He also developed 22 All-Americans for UC Davis at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels.

Gregg Wilson was the head coach at UCSB for 40 years before retiring in 2016. Among the swimmers he coached include Olympic gold medalists Jason Lezak and Richard Schroeder at different points in their careers. He won 36 conference titles in those 40 years between the men’s and women’s teams, including a run of 23-straight Big West Conference titles with the men’s team beginning in 1979.