FINA Releases Updated 2018 Competition Calendar

FINA has updated its 2018 competition list, which features events such as the Short Course World Swimming Championships,World Junior Open Water Championships, the World Men’s and Women’s Youth Water Polo Championships, and The Diving Grand Prix, World Cup, and World Series.

The complete list of FINA events by sport can be found below, plus a link to the FINA calendar can be found here.

Swimming

14th FINA World Championships (SCM) 2018 – December 11-16th, Hangzhou, China

Open Water

FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series 2018 #1 – February 4th, Coronda Santa Fe, Argentina

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #1 – March 17th, Doha, Qatar

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #2 – May 20th, Seychelles

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #3 – June 9th, Setubal, Portugal

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #4 – June 16th, Balatonfüred, Hungary

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #5 – July 26th, Lac St. Jean, Canada

FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series 2018 #2 – July 28th, Lac St. Jean, Canada

FINA Marathon Swim World Sereis 2018 #6 – August 11th, Lac Megantic, Canada

FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships 2018 – September 6-8th, Eilat, Israel

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #7 – September 16th, Chun’An, China

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #8 – September 22nd, Taipei, Taiwan

FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #9 – November 24th, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Water Polo

WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 3 – Januray 16th

WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 3 – January 29-30th

WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 4 – February 12-13th

WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 4 – February 27th

WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 5 – March 20th

WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 5 – March 27th

WPWL – Women Inter-Continental Cup 2018 – April 3-8th, Auckand, New Zealand

WPWL – Men Inter-Continental Cup 2018 – April 3-8th, Auckand, New Zealand

WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 6 – April 10th

WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 6 – May 1st

WPWL – Women Super Final 2018 – May 28th-June 2nd

WPWL – Men Super Final 2018 – June 18-23rd

4th FINA World Men’s Youth Water Polo Championships 2018 – August 11-19th, Szombathely, Hungary

4th FINA World Women’s Youth Water Polo Championships 2018 – August 27th-September 2nd, Belgrade, Serbia

Diving

FINA Diving World Conference 2018 – February 1-3rd, Chongqing, China

FINA Diving Grand Prix 2018 #1 – February 23-25th, Rostock, Germany

FINA Diving World Series #1 – March 9-11th, Beijing, China

FINA Diving World Series #2 – March 15-17, Fuji, Japan

FINA Diving World Series #3 – April 27-29th, Montreal, Canada

FINA Diving World Series #4 – May 4-6th, Kazan, Russia

FINA Diving Grand Prix #2 – May 10-13th, Calgary, Canada

FINA Diving World Cup – June 5-10th, Wuhan, China

FINA Diving Grand Prix #3 – July 6-8th, Bolzano, Italy

FINA Diving Grand Prix #4 – July 13-15th, Madrid, Spain

22nd FINA World Junior Diving Championships – July 23-29th, Kiev, Ukraine

FINA Diving Grand Prix #5 – November 9-11th, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

FINA Diving Grand Prix #6 – November 13-15th

FINA Diving Grand Prix #7 – November 23-25th

Artistic Swimming (Formerly Synchronized Swimming)