SEC Men’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

A few notes

Florida dominated this meet, winning by over 200 points, but they were 4th after day 1 due to their lack of strong divers. They took the lead after the first event on the second day, the 500, and never gave it back

The highest score by any team in any single event was South Carolina with 124 points in the 1650. Next were Texas A&M with 115 in the 200 IM, Florida with 113 in the 200 IM, South Carolina with 113 in the 500 free, Florida with 106 in the 500 free, and Georgia with 101.5 in the 200 fly.

The highest scoring single class were Florida’s seniors with 482 points. The next best were Texas A&M’s juniors with 277. The highest scoring freshmen class was Georgia’s with 176.5.

Georgia returns the most individual points with 520. After them it’s exceptionally close. The next teams are Florida with 482, Texas A&M with 475, Auburn with 469.5, and Georgia with 469.5.

By Swimulator power points the best swims of the meet belonged to Caeleb Dressel (obviously). The computer ranked his swims 1. 200 IM, 1:38.13, 2. 100 breast 50.03, 3. 100 free 41.01.

The best non Dressel swims by Swimulator power points were Hugo Gonzalez of Auburn’s 3:35.76 400 IM, Gonzalez’s 1:40.67 200 IM, Peter Holoda of Auburn’s 41.78 100 free, Khader Baqlah of Florida’s 1:31.96 200 free, and Fynn Minuth of South Carolina’s 4:10.51 500 free.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Scores

1. Florida: 1237

2. Texas A&M: 994

3. Georgia: 975.5

4. Tennessee: 899

5. Missouri: 794.5

6. Auburn: 791.5

7. South Carolina: 765

8. Alabama: 661.5

9. Kentucky: 575.5

10. LSU: 430.5

Score Progression

What each team’s score was after each event

Florida Texas A&M Georgia Tennessee Missouri Auburn South Carolina Alabama Kentucky LSU 200 Medley Relay 64 52 48 56 46 50 40 54 44 34 3 mtr Diving 71 145 85 122 73 71 55 54 105 69 800 Free Relay 135 189 133 174 129 121 109 94 151 103 500 Free 241 189 233 190 133 135 222 94 160 103 200 IM 354 260 257 203 155 170 245 124 191 103 50 Free 376 288 274 281.5 187 254 245 196.5 206 116 1 mtr Diving 376 357 317 357 217.5 283.5 245 204.5 252 176.5 200 Free Relay 432 409 365 411 267.5 283.5 285 268.5 298 220.5 400 IM 503 455 461 413 306.5 315.5 352 268.5 307 220.5 100 Fly 535 513 507 457 345.5 396.5 356 305.5 313 235.5 200 Free 595 527 514 506 424.5 438.5 381 360.5 326 253.5 200 Fly 642 582 615.5 525 462.5 450.5 437 365.5 330 278 100 Back 728 602 665.5 590 495.5 465.5 442 420.5 353 288 100 Breast 796 665 689.5 637 528.5 484.5 502 442.5 368 299 Platform Diving 812 723 705.5 690 552.5 521.5 505 456.5 444 364 400 Medley Relay 876 779 753.5 690 604.5 575.5 551 506.5 488 364 1650 Free 941 780 823.5 733 632.5 597.5 675 506.5 497 364 200 Back 1006 816 891.5 789 684.5 636.5 680 538.5 497 373 100 Free 1091 835 892.5 834 728.5 719.5 680 601.5 513.5 378.5 200 Breast 1173 950 929.5 847 744.5 735.5 731 607.5 527.5 390.5 400 Free Relay 1237 994 975.5 899 794.5 791.5 765 661.5 575.5 430.5

Points in Each Event

Florida Texas A&M Georgia Tennessee Missouri Auburn South Carolina Alabama Kentucky LSU 200 Medley Relay 64 52 48 56 46 50 40 54 44 34 3 mtr Diving 7 93 37 66 27 21 15 0 61 35 800 Free Relay 64 44 48 52 56 50 54 40 46 34 500 Free 106 0 100 16 4 14 113 0 9 0 200 IM 113 71 24 13 22 35 23 30 31 0 50 Free 22 28 17 78.5 32 84 0 72.5 15 13 1 mtr Diving 0 69 43 75.5 30.5 29.5 0 8 46 60.5 200 Free Relay 56 52 48 54 50 0 40 64 46 44 400 IM 71 46 96 2 39 32 67 0 9 0 100 Fly 32 58 46 44 39 81 4 37 6 15 200 Free 60 14 7 49 79 42 25 55 13 18 200 Fly 47 55 101.5 19 38 12 56 5 4 24.5 100 Back 86 20 50 65 33 15 5 55 23 10 100 Breast 68 63 24 47 33 19 60 22 15 11 Platform Diving 16 58 16 53 24 37 3 14 76 65 400 Medley Relay 64 56 48 0 52 54 46 50 44 0 1650 Free 65 1 70 43 28 22 124 0 9 0 200 Back 65 36 68 56 52 39 5 32 0 9 100 Free 85 19 1 45 44 83 0 63 16.5 5.5 200 Breast 82 115 37 13 16 16 51 6 14 12 400 Free Relay 64 44 46 52 50 56 34 54 48 40

Individual Points by Year

Kentucky Tennessee LSU Georgia Florida Auburn South Carolina Missouri Texas A&M Alabama FR 63 65 16 176.5 86 161 164 51 63 31.5 SO 161.5 202 122.5 172 252 82 47 178 135 79 JR 113 253 109 121 144 226.5 145 227 277 139 SR 10 165 31 268 443 112 195 84.5 271 150 Returning 337.5 520 247.5 469.5 482 469.5 356 456 475 249.5

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M South Carolina Alabama Auburn Kentucky Florida Georgia LSU 1 0 0 1 3 1 2 0 6 1 2 2 1 2 4 1 1 3 0 2 1 1 3 1 2 3 2 2 2 1 3 0 0 4 0 2 2 3 1 2 1 5 0 0 5 0 2 3 2 1 1 1 1 5 1 6 2 2 3 2 0 1 1 2 3 0 7 4 0 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 8 3 3 1 0 1 1 2 5 0 0 9 1 1 5 2 3 0 0 2 2 0 10 3 1 3 2 0 0 0 2 5 0 11 1 5 0 1 1 4 0 0 4 1 12 1 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 5 1 13 1 3 2 1 2 3 1 2 1 0 14 2 3 2 1 1 1 0 2 2 2 15 2 2 1 0 2 1 1 3 5 0 16 2 3 0 1 1 0 3 2 1 2 17 3 3 0 1 0 3 3 1 2 0 18 2 3 0 0 1 3 0 3 0 4 19 2 0 1 0 2 0 4 1 4 3 20 2 2 0 2 1 3 3 0 1 1 21 4 2 1 2 1 1 4 0 0 1 22 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 1 4 2 0 2 0 1 3 2 1 24 2 1 2 1 3 0 0 3 3 1

Individual Performance

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Caeleb Dressel SR 96 200 IM 1 1:38.13 957 100 Breast 1 50.03 947 100 Free 1 41.01 934 Mark Szaranek SR 87 200 IM 3 1:41.00 827 400 IM 2 3:37.50 814 200 Breast 1 1:51.86 796 Jan Switkowski SR 84 200 IM 4 1:41.83 794 100 Fly 1 45.26 812 200 Fly 4 1:41.6 763 Khader Baqlah SO 83 500 Free 3 4:14.48 763 200 Free 1 1:31.96 838 100 Free 6 42.74 739 Maxime Rooney SO 74 200 Free 2 1:32.97 786 200 Fly 9 1:43.11 708 100 Free 4 42.51 762 Brennan Balogh JR 51 400 IM 18 3:46.00 664 100 Back 8 46.92 655 200 Back 8 1:42.1 684 Blake Manganiel SR 50 500 Free 7 4:21.46 648 200 Free 44 1:40.01 454 1650 Free 3 14:46.19 702 Ben Lawless SR 49 500 Free 4 4:17.35 714 200 Free 28 1:37.36 589 1650 Free 7 14:52.03 675 Michael Taylor FR 45 100 Fly 28 47.9 590 100 Back 5 46.6 678 200 Back 9 1:41.52 702 Marco Guarente SO 41 200 IM 40 1:48.95 541 100 Breast 6 53.07 689 200 Breast 10 1:55.13 695 Andrew Brady SR 38 500 Free 8 4:22.55 630 400 IM 22 3:47.28 642 1650 Free 14 15:00.39 635 Ross Palazzo JR 36 200 IM 23 1:48.00 577 400 IM 15 3:46.83 650 200 Breast 8 1:55.24 691 Bayley Main JR 32 200 Free 31 1:37.83 567 100 Back 4 46.53 683 200 Back 19 1:43.87 627 Clark Beach FR 31 500 Free 24 4:22.16 636 100 Back 14 47.39 622 200 Back 10 1:42.28 678 Alex Lebed JR 25 200 IM 13 1:45.07 679 400 IM 16 3:49.71 600 200 Breast 28 1:59.23 573 Enzo Martinez S SR 25 50 Free 8 19.68 687 200 Free 43 1:39.83 464 100 Free 22 44.29 595 Chandler Bray SO 23 200 IM 42 1:49.64 514 100 Breast 15 54.06 619 200 Breast 16 1:57.78 617 Grant Sanders SO 22 200 IM 15 1:45.86 652 400 IM 17 3:44.86 683 200 Fly 24 1:47.42 553 Robert Goss SR 14 3 mtr Diving 29 255.95 1 mtr Diving 28 252.85 Platform Diving 13 305.3 Santi Corredor FR 10 500 Free 18 4:18.57 694 400 IM 24 3:47.85 632 1650 Free 23 15:19.74 538 Alex Farrow SO 9 3 mtr Diving 18 322.6 1 mtr Diving 30 238.9 Platform Diving 23 231.3

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mauro Castillo SR 84 100 Fly 2 45.63 778 100 Breast 2 52.11 759 200 Breast 2 1:52.15 786 Tyler Henschel SR 83 3 mtr Diving 1 469.05 1 mtr Diving 5 387.5 Platform Diving 4 450.9 Sam Thornton JR 71 3 mtr Diving 6 385.65 1 mtr Diving 3 406.35 Platform Diving 9 335.35 Jose Martinez JR 70 200 IM 12 1:44.73 690 100 Fly 3 45.69 772 200 Fly 2 1:41.56 764 Austin Van Over JR 67 200 IM 9 1:43.54 731 400 IM 6 3:43.35 708 200 Breast 7 1:54.81 704 Brock Bonetti SR 65 200 IM 5 1:42.32 775 200 Fly 3 1:41.57 764 200 Back 14 1:43.29 646 Anthony Kim SO 49 200 IM 19 1:45.45 666 100 Back 9 46.18 708 200 Back 7 1:41.87 691 Skylar Lake JR 49 3 mtr Diving 9 379.4 1 mtr Diving 10 328.15 Platform Diving 15 301.1 Tanner Olson FR 45 200 IM 24 1:48.03 576 100 Breast 9 53.01 693 200 Breast 6 1:54.29 719 Adam Koster SO 42 50 Free 5 19.45 731 100 Free 10 43.08 707 Benjamin Walker SO 40 200 IM 21 1:46.63 626 400 IM 8 3:47.97 630 200 Breast 13 1:55.50 684 Jonathan Tybur SR 39 400 IM 27 3:49.66 601 100 Breast 14 53.48 660 200 Breast 4 1:53.55 742 Kurtis Mathews FR 17 3 mtr Diving 10 370.55 1 mtr Diving 29 248.95 Steven Richards JR 17 50 Free 22 20.12 602 200 Free 13 1:35.97 651 100 Free 25 44.3 594 Connor Long JR 3 100 Fly 22 47.93 587 200 Free 32 1:37.9 563 100 Free 31 44.58 566 Raiz Tjon-A-Joe SO 2 50 Free 42 20.48 526 100 Breast 23 54.16 612 100 Free 49 45.35 484 Mike Thibert SO 2 50 Free 33 20.18 590 200 Free 29 1:37.58 578 100 Free 23 44.33 591 Felipe Rizzo FR 1 500 Free 33 4:26.06 571 400 IM 44 3:58.34 424 1650 Free 24 15:21.07 531 Hudson Smith FR 0 200 IM 32 1:47.88 581 400 IM 35 3:52.16 554 200 Breast 27 1:58.84 585 Jake Gibbons SO 0 500 Free 29 4:24.45 598 400 IM 36 3:52.41 549 1650 Free 25 15:22.06 525 Clay McAnany SR 0 50 Free 47 20.8 452 100 Back 30 49.07 492 200 Back 33 1:46.38 541 Justin Morey SR 0 50 Free 26 20.1 606 100 Fly 32 48.27 557 100 Free 43 44.92 531

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Javier Acevedo SO 77 50 Free 10 19.65 694 100 Back 1 45.26 777 200 Back 2 1:40.11 749 Jay Litherland SR 75 500 Free 5 4:17.92 705 400 IM 5 3:42.50 723 200 Back 5 1:41.64 699 Gunnar Bentz SR 70 200 IM 6 1:43.94 717 400 IM 7 3:45.92 665 200 Fly 7 1:43.56 692 James Guest JR 59 400 IM 10 3:43.28 709 100 Breast 10 53.15 683 200 Breast 5 1:54.05 726 Camden Murphy FR 48.5 100 Fly 6 45.83 760 200 Fly 5 1:42.84 717 100 Free 39 44.78 545 Zach Allen FR 44 3 mtr Diving 11 364.7 1 mtr Diving 15 314.3 Platform Diving 11 316.15 Aidan Burns JR 42 500 Free 19 4:19.94 672 400 IM 11 3:43.72 702 1650 Free 9 14:54.1 665 Walker Higgins SO 41 500 Free 6 4:21.37 649 200 Free 23 1:36.98 606 1650 Free 12 14:56.00 656 Clayton Forde SO 34 500 Free 14 4:18.59 694 400 IM 12 3:45.02 680 200 Fly 19 1:44.44 662 Ian Forlini SR 32 3 mtr Diving 15 339.8 1 mtr Diving 9 336.55 Youssef Said FR 32 50 Free 46 20.77 459 100 Back 10 46.8 664 200 Back 12 1:42.64 667 Mick Litherland SR 28 200 IM 26 1:47.22 605 100 Fly 14 46.81 679 200 Fly 12 1:43.81 683 Tal Davis FR 27 500 Free 12 4:17.77 707 400 IM 25 3:48.63 619 1650 Free 15 15:01.79 629 Powell Brooks SR 25 500 Free 36 4:27.85 538 100 Fly 17 46.91 671 200 Fly 11 1:43.67 688 Charlie Clifton SO 20 3 mtr Diving 17 327.2 1 mtr Diving 16 307.3 Platform Diving 26 201.55 Kevin Litherlan SR 20 500 Free 15 4:21.44 648 200 Free 20 1:36.11 645 1650 Free 22 15:19.69 538 Basil Orr SR 18 400 IM 28 3:49.72 600 100 Breast 19 53.49 659 200 Breast 15 1:56.11 666 Blake Atmore JR 18 100 Fly 25 47.65 611 200 Fly 10 1:43.30 701 100 Back 24 49.03 496 Greg Reed FR 17 500 Free 22 4:21.52 647 400 IM 40 3:56.23 471 1650 Free 13 14:56.2 655 Aaron Apel FR 8 500 Free 23 4:22.15 637 400 IM 33 3:51.76 562 1650 Free 19 15:14.15 567 Alex BeMiller JR 1 50 Free 38 20.32 561 200 Free 36 1:38.17 550 100 Free 24 44.62 562 Colin Monaghan JR 1 200 IM 36 1:48.19 570 100 Fly 35 48.38 548 100 Breast 24 54.28 603

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhipeng Zeng JR 81 3 mtr Diving 4 400.25 1 mtr Diving 2 455.6 Platform Diving 3 451.4 Joey Reilman JR 67 200 Free 5 1:34.18 729 100 Back 11 47.32 627 200 Back 4 1:41.25 711 Liam Stone SR 59.5 3 mtr Diving 5 394.7 1 mtr Diving 6 339.95 Platform Diving 16 299.8 Kyle Decoursey JR 59 50 Free 2 19.12 799 200 Free 17 1:35.41 675 100 Free 8 43.09 706 William Hallam FR 50 3 mtr Diving 14 349.85 1 mtr Diving 8 307.95 Platform Diving 12 308.25 Braga Verhage SO 45 50 Free 13 19.82 660 100 Fly 10 46.51 703 100 Back 13 47.38 623 Alec Connolly SO 45 50 Free 9 19.48 725 100 Back 17 47.46 617 100 Free 11 43.23 693 Matthew Garcia SO 40 200 IM 29 1:47.66 589 100 Back 6 46.69 671 200 Back 11 1:42.36 676 Ryan Coetzee SR 33.5 50 Free 15 19.94 637 100 Fly 8 46.7 687 100 Free 48 45.2 500 Matthew Dunphy JR 29 400 IM 26 3:49.15 610 100 Breast 11 53.19 680 200 Breast 14 1:55.56 682 Taylor Abbott SO 27 500 Free 16 4:23.63 612 200 Fly 28 1:47.73 541 1650 Free 11 14:55.96 656 Peter Stevens SR 27 50 Free 50 20.88 432 100 Breast 3 52.29 745 Marc Hinawi SO 24 500 Free 20 4:20.09 670 200 Fly 15 1:45.47 626 1650 Free 18 15:11.07 583 Sam McHugh SR 22 200 IM 14 1:45.4 668 400 IM 23 3:47.31 641 200 Fly 18 1:44.19 670 Nathan Murray SO 16 400 IM 37 3:54.44 509 100 Back 23 48.59 531 200 Back 13 1:43.22 648 Josh Walsh FR 15 500 Free 47 4:33.99 418 200 Free 12 1:35.88 655 100 Free 46 45.04 518 Austin Hirstein SR 12 200 IM 37 1:48.49 559 100 Fly 20 47.25 643 100 Free 18 43.93 629 David Heron SR 11 500 Free 26 4:23.29 618 200 Free 46 1:40.79 411 1650 Free 16 15:03.49 620 Sam Rice JR 9 500 Free 30 4:24.89 591 400 IM 46 4:00.06 386 1650 Free 17 15:07.86 599 Tim Raab SO 5 50 Free 24 20.31 565 100 Breast 21 53.7 644 100 Free 37 44.71 553 Nick Rusek JR 4 3 mtr Diving 23 304.05 1 mtr Diving 23 272.35 Platform Diving 25 215.35 Ty Powers JR 4 50 Free 21 20.03 620 100 Breast 29 54.69 573 100 Free 41 44.84 539

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mikel Schreuder JR 59 50 Free 17 19.69 685 200 Free 3 1:33.24 773 100 Free 7 43.03 712 Nick Alexander SO 54 200 IM 10 1:44.38 702 400 IM 14 3:46.43 656 200 Back 6 1:41.82 693 Luke Mankus JR 47 50 Free 7 19.59 704 100 Fly 15 47 663 100 Free 15 44 622 Kyle Goodwin SR 45.5 3 mtr Diving 8 378.45 1 mtr Diving 6 339.95 Daniel Hein SO 45 100 Fly 16 47.13 653 100 Back 7 46.82 662 200 Back 16 1:43.82 629 Jordan O’Brien JR 38 200 IM 41 1:48.98 540 100 Breast 7 53.14 684 200 Breast 12 1:55.46 685 Micah Slaton SO 38 100 Fly 11 46.58 697 200 Fly 8 1:43.82 683 100 Free 27 44.39 585 Carter Grimes FR 37 400 IM 9 3:43.02 714 200 Fly 13 1:44.30 666 200 Back 22 1:44.59 603 Jacob Wielinski JR 32 500 Free 21 4:21.21 652 400 IM 38 3:54.50 508 1650 Free 2 14:44.24 711 Sam Coffman JR 26 50 Free 31 20.16 594 200 Free 10 1:34.88 698 100 Free 17 43.7 650 Hunter Fritter SR 26 3 mtr Diving 20 316.35 1 mtr Diving 21 276.45 Platform Diving 10 327.4 Giovanny Lima SO 24 500 Free 31 4:25.15 587 200 Free 8 1:34.75 704 200 Fly 23 1:46.1 603 Alex Walton JR 20 200 IM 20 1:46.4 634 400 IM 19 3:46.57 654 200 Back 17 1:43.53 638 Grant Reed FR 13 500 Free 28 4:23.66 612 200 Free 14 1:35.99 650 100 Free 38 44.75 549 William Gottsch SO 10 3 mtr Diving 26 288.1 1 mtr Diving 22 273.7 Platform Diving 18 290.35 Grant Kelton SR 10 100 Fly 34 48.37 548 100 Back 19 47.62 605 200 Back 21 1:44.09 620 Caleb Hicks SO 7 50 Free 35 20.19 588 100 Fly 26 47.77 601 100 Breast 18 53.48 660 Griffin Schaetz JR 5 100 Fly 39 49.05 485 100 Back 21 48.29 555 200 Back 24 1:46.67 530 Jordy Groters SR 3 50 Free 44 20.67 483 100 Breast 22 53.78 639 200 Breast 32 2:01.88 485 Caleb Rhodenbau FR 1 50 Free 52 21.74 232 100 Breast 33 56.04 464 200 Breast 24 1:59.15 576 Drew Dvorchak SR 0 100 Fly 33 48.34 551 100 Back 25 48.5 539 Anthony Ashley JR 0 200 IM 25 1:47.13 608 400 IM 34 3:51.87 560 200 Back 28 1:45.71 565

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hugo Gonzalez FR 87 200 IM 2 1:40.67 841 400 IM 1 3:35.76 849 200 Back 3 1:40.82 725 Zachary Apple JR 85 50 Free 1 19.08 810 200 Free 4 1:33.31 770 100 Free 3 41.91 825 Peter Holoda SR 68 50 Free 6 19.52 717 200 Free 11 1:35.05 691 100 Free 2 41.78 840 Scott Lazeroff JR 57.5 3 mtr Diving 13 359.65 1 mtr Diving 11 322.75 Platform Diving 2 452.65 Santiago Grassi SO 55 50 Free 11 19.67 688 100 Fly 4 45.73 769 100 Free 14 43.97 625 Liam McCloskey JR 47 50 Free 18 19.82 660 100 Fly 5 45.75 767 100 Free 12 43.39 679 Josh Dannhauser FR 36 500 Free 13 4:18.22 700 200 Free 35 1:38.14 551 1650 Free 8 14:52.29 673 Luis Martinez SR 31 50 Free 20 19.9 647 100 Fly 7 46.28 722 200 Fly 22 1:45.64 620 Petter Fredriks SO 27 200 IM 39 1:48.69 551 100 Back 12 47.35 625 200 Back 15 1:43.55 638 Tommy Brewer JR 21 200 IM 18 1:45.36 669 100 Breast 13 53.33 670 200 Breast 26 1:58.76 588 Spencer Rowe FR 21 200 IM 38 1:48.59 555 100 Breast 20 53.6 652 200 Breast 11 1:55.25 691 Logan Andrews FR 17 3 mtr Diving 22 304.15 1 mtr Diving 20 278.1 Platform Diving 17 293.1 Foster Ballard JR 16 200 IM 30 1:47.80 584 100 Fly 18 46.96 666 200 Fly 17 1:43.65 689 Pete Turnham SR 13 3 mtr Diving 21 308.6 1 mtr Diving 17 303.75 Bryan Lee JR 0 500 Free 32 4:25.33 583 200 Fly 29 1:49.89 451 1650 Free 26 15:24.07 514 William McKinne SR 0 50 Free 29 20.12 602 100 Free 51 45.51 465 Brody Heck SO 0 50 Free 36 20.25 576 200 Free 45 1:40.23 442 100 Free 33 44.65 559 Owen Upchurch SO 0 500 Free 44 4:32.45 449 200 Free 34 1:38.13 552 100 Free 44 44.99 523 Grant Schenk SR 0 500 Free 40 4:29.72 503 200 Free 40 1:38.96 510 1650 Free 32 15:44.01 398 David Crossland SO 0 100 Fly 31 47.99 582 100 Back 26 48.58 532 200 Back 34 1:47.93 482 Christian Ginie FR 0 100 Fly 37 48.49 538 100 Back 32 49.47 459 200 Back 36 1:49.97 399 Russell Noletto JR 0 500 Free 27 4:23.51 614 400 IM 31 3:50.81 580 1650 Free 33 15:44.93 392

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fynn Minuth JR 88 500 Free 1 4:10.51 838 200 Free 6 1:34.35 722 200 Fly 1 1:41.25 776 Akaram Mahmoud SR 73 500 Free 2 4:11.47 819 200 Fly 14 1:44.91 645 1650 Free 1 14:37.01 747 Brandonn Almeid FR 72 500 Free 9 4:16.21 734 400 IM 3 3:39.09 783 1650 Free 5 14:48.6 691 Tom Peribonio SR 66 200 IM 7 1:44.00 715 400 IM 4 3:41.67 737 1650 Free 10 14:55.79 657 Cody Bekemeyer JR 57 500 Free 10 4:17.1 719 400 IM 13 3:45.08 679 1650 Free 4 14:48.58 691 Nils Wich-Glase SR 52 200 IM 28 1:47.65 590 100 Breast 5 53.03 692 200 Breast 3 1:53.53 742 Rafael Davila FR 41 500 Free 11 4:17.29 715 200 Free 24 1:37.32 591 1650 Free 6 14:51.39 678 Lionel Khoo FR 33 100 Fly 21 47.89 590 100 Breast 17 53.08 688 200 Breast 9 1:54.51 713 Itay Goldfaden SO 26 50 Free 49 20.85 439 100 Breast 4 52.44 734 200 Breast 29 1:59.76 556 Grant Summers FR 18 3 mtr Diving 12 364.65 1 mtr Diving 26 254.8 Platform Diving 22 250.65 William Riggs SO 11 500 Free 34 4:26.19 568 200 Free 39 1:38.82 517 200 Fly 16 1:46.28 596 Kevin Liu SO 10 50 Free 51 21.22 349 100 Back 20 47.9 585 200 Back 20 1:43.93 625 Jeremiah Bohon SR 4 100 Fly 41 49.51 440 100 Breast 28 54.47 589 200 Breast 21 1:58.16 606 Justin Rose SO 0 50 Free 43 20.52 517 100 Fly 37 48.49 538 100 Free 47 45.12 509 Allen (Aj) Ross FR 0 50 Free 27 20.1 606 200 Free 37 1:38.43 537 100 Free 40 44.8 543 Bryce Kananowic SR 0 100 Fly 40 49.31 460 100 Back 27 48.7 523 200 Back 26 1:45.24 581 Patrick McCrill SR 0 50 Free 41 20.42 539 200 Free 38 1:38.73 522 100 Free 36 44.69 555 Travis Morrin SR 0 500 Free 48 4:35.08 396 1650 Free 31 15:43.97 398 200 Back 35 1:48.59 455 Tamas Novoszath FR 0 500 Free 25 4:23.1 621 200 Free 26 1:37.27 593 1650 Free 27 15:26.27 502 Thomas Hang SR 0 50 Free 54 21.86 208 100 Breast 32 55.78 486 200 Breast 30 2:00.05 547

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zane Waddell SO 73 50 Free 4 19.43 735 100 Back 3 45.83 733 100 Free 9 42.8 734 Robert Howard JR 72 50 Free 3 19.14 794 200 Free 9 1:34.61 710 100 Free 5 42.58 755 Christopher Rei SR 71 200 IM 11 1:44.51 698 200 Free 7 1:34.54 713 200 Back 1 1:39.42 773 Luke Kaliszak SR 48 50 Free 25 20.04 618 100 Fly 9 45.94 750 100 Back 2 45.68 744 Laurent Bams JR 47 200 IM 16 1:46.98 614 100 Breast 8 53.39 666 100 Free 13 43.75 646 Tyler Sesvold FR 25.5 50 Free 15 19.94 637 100 Fly 13 46.72 686 100 Free 34 44.66 558 Robbie Costine JR 20 3 mtr Diving 27 279.15 1 mtr Diving 18 296.15 Platform Diving 14 302.95 Matthew Adams SR 16 200 Free 15 1:36.32 636 100 Free 21 44.26 598 Braxton Young SR 8 50 Free 19 19.88 649 100 Fly 23 48.12 571 Michael Burris FR 6 400 IM 39 3:54.92 499 100 Breast 30 55.11 540 200 Breast 19 1:57.09 638 Will Freeman SR 5 500 Free 41 4:31.05 477 200 Fly 20 1:45.47 626 Kyle Maas SO 3 200 IM 22 1:46.86 618 400 IM 32 3:51.54 566 200 Breast 31 2:00.36 537 Chris Staka SO 3 50 Free 23 20.15 598 100 Fly 24 51.44 259 100 Back 33 49.9 423 David Morton SR 2 3 mtr Diving 30 232.7 1 mtr Diving 24 264.9 Platform Diving 24 228.9 Josh Lenzmeier FR 0 50 Free 53 21.81 218 100 Breast 34 56.24 448 200 Breast 34 2:02.74 455 Daniel Kober SO 0 500 Free 38 4:28.12 533 400 IM 43 3:58.18 428 1650 Free 29 15:32.94 463 Christian Arsen JR 0 200 IM 45 1:52.00 414 200 Free 41 1:39.22 496 100 Free 31 44.58 566 Evan Heldman JR 0 500 Free 39 4:28.88 519 200 Free 30 1:37.74 571 100 Free 50 45.38 480 Jack Blake FR 0 50 Free 32 20.17 592 200 Free 48 1:42.03 342 100 Free 44 44.99 523 Alex Robinson FR 0 100 Back 28 48.8 515 200 Back 32 1:46.33 543 Richard Miksi FR 0 100 Breast 25 54.23 607 200 Breast 33 2:02.03 480

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sebastian Maste JR 77 3 mtr Diving 3 426.05 1 mtr Diving 4 398.7 Platform Diving 6 391.85 Kevin Frebel SO 51 3 mtr Diving 7 378.6 1 mtr Diving 19 289.5 Platform Diving 8 307.05 Chase Lane FR 50 3 mtr Diving 16 334.15 1 mtr Diving 13 321.5 Platform Diving 5 419.1 Glen Brown SO 36 200 IM 8 1:44.41 701 400 IM 20 3:46.73 651 200 Breast 17 1:56.74 648 Peter Wetzlar SO 29 50 Free 12 19.79 666 200 Free 22 1:36.45 630 100 Free 16 44.01 622 David Dingess JR 17 100 Fly 19 47.2 647 100 Back 16 48.12 568 200 Back 30 1:45.95 556 Wyatt Amdor SO 17 200 IM 46 1:53.69 341 100 Breast 12 53.31 672 200 Breast 23 1:58.62 592 Hank Siefert FR 13 500 Free 17 4:18.2 700 200 Free 25 1:37.01 605 1650 Free 21 15:16.42 556 Connor Blandfor SO 13 200 IM 17 1:45.29 671 400 IM 21 3:46.81 650 200 Back 25 1:45.14 585 Josh Swart JR 12 100 Fly 29 47.91 589 100 Back 15 47.8 592 200 Back 27 1:45.42 575 John Mitchell SO 11.5 50 Free 30 20.13 600 200 Free 19 1:36.02 649 100 Free 19 44.22 602 Stephen Jou SR 5 3 mtr Diving 25 291.2 1 mtr Diving 27 252.95 Platform Diving 20 259.85 Jackson Gunning SR 5 500 Free 35 4:26.6 561 200 Free 42 1:39.69 471 1650 Free 20 15:16.3 556 Matthew Beach JR 4 500 Free 43 4:31.51 468 100 Fly 30 47.97 584 200 Fly 21 1:45.48 625 Jason Head SO 4 50 Free 28 20.11 604 200 Free 21 1:36.19 641 100 Free 30 44.52 572 Austin Haney JR 3 400 IM 30 3:50.41 587 100 Breast 26 54.26 604 200 Breast 22 1:58.45 597 Nicholas Smith FR 0 500 Free 45 4:32.86 441 400 IM 42 3:57.02 454 200 Breast 36 2:03.96 411 Shane Anderson JR 0 50 Free 39 20.34 557 200 Free 33 1:38.03 557 100 Free 29 44.47 577 Jarod Kehl JR 0 500 Free 42 4:31.22 474 200 Free 47 1:40.83 408 1650 Free 30 15:41.2 414 Daniel Orcutt FR 0 200 IM 31 1:47.86 582 400 IM 29 3:49.77 599 200 Fly 26 1:46.91 573 Isaac Jones SR 0 1650 Free 28 15:32.58 465 Alex Taylor SO 0 200 IM 44 1:50.26 488 100 Back 29 49.02 497 200 Back 29 1:45.77 563

LSU