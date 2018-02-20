SEC Men’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
A few notes
Florida dominated this meet, winning by over 200 points, but they were 4th after day 1 due to their lack of strong divers. They took the lead after the first event on the second day, the 500, and never gave it back
The highest score by any team in any single event was South Carolina with 124 points in the 1650. Next were Texas A&M with 115 in the 200 IM, Florida with 113 in the 200 IM, South Carolina with 113 in the 500 free, Florida with 106 in the 500 free, and Georgia with 101.5 in the 200 fly.
The highest scoring single class were Florida’s seniors with 482 points. The next best were Texas A&M’s juniors with 277. The highest scoring freshmen class was Georgia’s with 176.5.
Georgia returns the most individual points with 520. After them it’s exceptionally close. The next teams are Florida with 482, Texas A&M with 475, Auburn with 469.5, and Georgia with 469.5.
By
Swimulator power points the best swims of the meet belonged to Caeleb Dressel (obviously). The computer ranked his swims 1. 200 IM, 1:38.13, 2. 100 breast 50.03, 3. 100 free 41.01. The best non Dressel swims by
Swimulator power points were Hugo Gonzalez of Auburn’s 3:35.76 400 IM, Gonzalez’s 1:40.67 200 IM, Peter Holoda of Auburn’s 41.78 100 free, Khader Baqlah of Florida’s 1:31.96 200 free, and Fynn Minuth of South Carolina’s 4:10.51 500 free.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Scores
1. Florida: 1237
2. Texas A&M: 994
3. Georgia: 975.5
4. Tennessee: 899
5. Missouri: 794.5
6. Auburn: 791.5
7. South Carolina: 765
8. Alabama: 661.5
9. Kentucky: 575.5
10. LSU: 430.5 Score Progression
What each team’s score was after each event
Florida
Texas A&M
Georgia
Tennessee
Missouri
Auburn
South Carolina
Alabama
Kentucky
LSU
200 Medley Relay
64
52
48
56
46
50
40
54
44
34
3 mtr Diving
71
145
85
122
73
71
55
54
105
69
800 Free Relay
135
189
133
174
129
121
109
94
151
103
500 Free
241
189
233
190
133
135
222
94
160
103
200 IM
354
260
257
203
155
170
245
124
191
103
50 Free
376
288
274
281.5
187
254
245
196.5
206
116
1 mtr Diving
376
357
317
357
217.5
283.5
245
204.5
252
176.5
200 Free Relay
432
409
365
411
267.5
283.5
285
268.5
298
220.5
400 IM
503
455
461
413
306.5
315.5
352
268.5
307
220.5
100 Fly
535
513
507
457
345.5
396.5
356
305.5
313
235.5
200 Free
595
527
514
506
424.5
438.5
381
360.5
326
253.5
200 Fly
642
582
615.5
525
462.5
450.5
437
365.5
330
278
100 Back
728
602
665.5
590
495.5
465.5
442
420.5
353
288
100 Breast
796
665
689.5
637
528.5
484.5
502
442.5
368
299
Platform Diving
812
723
705.5
690
552.5
521.5
505
456.5
444
364
400 Medley Relay
876
779
753.5
690
604.5
575.5
551
506.5
488
364
1650 Free
941
780
823.5
733
632.5
597.5
675
506.5
497
364
200 Back
1006
816
891.5
789
684.5
636.5
680
538.5
497
373
100 Free
1091
835
892.5
834
728.5
719.5
680
601.5
513.5
378.5
200 Breast
1173
950
929.5
847
744.5
735.5
731
607.5
527.5
390.5
400 Free Relay
1237
994
975.5
899
794.5
791.5
765
661.5
575.5
430.5
Points in Each Event
Florida
Texas A&M
Georgia
Tennessee
Missouri
Auburn
South Carolina
Alabama
Kentucky
LSU
200 Medley Relay
64
52
48
56
46
50
40
54
44
34
3 mtr Diving
7
93
37
66
27
21
15
0
61
35
800 Free Relay
64
44
48
52
56
50
54
40
46
34
500 Free
106
0
100
16
4
14
113
0
9
0
200 IM
113
71
24
13
22
35
23
30
31
0
50 Free
22
28
17
78.5
32
84
0
72.5
15
13
1 mtr Diving
0
69
43
75.5
30.5
29.5
0
8
46
60.5
200 Free Relay
56
52
48
54
50
0
40
64
46
44
400 IM
71
46
96
2
39
32
67
0
9
0
100 Fly
32
58
46
44
39
81
4
37
6
15
200 Free
60
14
7
49
79
42
25
55
13
18
200 Fly
47
55
101.5
19
38
12
56
5
4
24.5
100 Back
86
20
50
65
33
15
5
55
23
10
100 Breast
68
63
24
47
33
19
60
22
15
11
Platform Diving
16
58
16
53
24
37
3
14
76
65
400 Medley Relay
64
56
48
0
52
54
46
50
44
0
1650 Free
65
1
70
43
28
22
124
0
9
0
200 Back
65
36
68
56
52
39
5
32
0
9
100 Free
85
19
1
45
44
83
0
63
16.5
5.5
200 Breast
82
115
37
13
16
16
51
6
14
12
400 Free Relay
64
44
46
52
50
56
34
54
48
40
Individual Points by Year
Kentucky
Tennessee
LSU
Georgia
Florida
Auburn
South Carolina
Missouri
Texas A&M
Alabama
FR
63
65
16
176.5
86
161
164
51
63
31.5
SO
161.5
202
122.5
172
252
82
47
178
135
79
JR
113
253
109
121
144
226.5
145
227
277
139
SR
10
165
31
268
443
112
195
84.5
271
150
Returning
337.5
520
247.5
469.5
482
469.5
356
456
475
249.5
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Alabama
Auburn
Kentucky
Florida
Georgia
LSU
1
0
0
1
3
1
2
0
6
1
2
2
1
2
4
1
1
3
0
2
1
1
3
1
2
3
2
2
2
1
3
0
0
4
0
2
2
3
1
2
1
5
0
0
5
0
2
3
2
1
1
1
1
5
1
6
2
2
3
2
0
1
1
2
3
0
7
4
0
2
1
1
1
1
2
2
1
8
3
3
1
0
1
1
2
5
0
0
9
1
1
5
2
3
0
0
2
2
0
10
3
1
3
2
0
0
0
2
5
0
11
1
5
0
1
1
4
0
0
4
1
12
1
2
1
1
0
2
2
0
5
1
13
1
3
2
1
2
3
1
2
1
0
14
2
3
2
1
1
1
0
2
2
2
15
2
2
1
0
2
1
1
3
5
0
16
2
3
0
1
1
0
3
2
1
2
17
3
3
0
1
0
3
3
1
2
0
18
2
3
0
0
1
3
0
3
0
4
19
2
0
1
0
2
0
4
1
4
3
20
2
2
0
2
1
3
3
0
1
1
21
4
2
1
2
1
1
4
0
0
1
22
3
0
2
1
1
2
2
2
2
1
23
1
4
2
0
2
0
1
3
2
1
24
2
1
2
1
3
0
0
3
3
1
Individual Performance
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Caeleb Dressel
SR
96
200 IM
1
1:38.13
957
100 Breast
1
50.03
947
100 Free
1
41.01
934
Mark Szaranek
SR
87
200 IM
3
1:41.00
827
400 IM
2
3:37.50
814
200 Breast
1
1:51.86
796
Jan Switkowski
SR
84
200 IM
4
1:41.83
794
100 Fly
1
45.26
812
200 Fly
4
1:41.6
763
Khader Baqlah
SO
83
500 Free
3
4:14.48
763
200 Free
1
1:31.96
838
100 Free
6
42.74
739
Maxime Rooney
SO
74
200 Free
2
1:32.97
786
200 Fly
9
1:43.11
708
100 Free
4
42.51
762
Brennan Balogh
JR
51
400 IM
18
3:46.00
664
100 Back
8
46.92
655
200 Back
8
1:42.1
684
Blake Manganiel
SR
50
500 Free
7
4:21.46
648
200 Free
44
1:40.01
454
1650 Free
3
14:46.19
702
Ben Lawless
SR
49
500 Free
4
4:17.35
714
200 Free
28
1:37.36
589
1650 Free
7
14:52.03
675
Michael Taylor
FR
45
100 Fly
28
47.9
590
100 Back
5
46.6
678
200 Back
9
1:41.52
702
Marco Guarente
SO
41
200 IM
40
1:48.95
541
100 Breast
6
53.07
689
200 Breast
10
1:55.13
695
Andrew Brady
SR
38
500 Free
8
4:22.55
630
400 IM
22
3:47.28
642
1650 Free
14
15:00.39
635
Ross Palazzo
JR
36
200 IM
23
1:48.00
577
400 IM
15
3:46.83
650
200 Breast
8
1:55.24
691
Bayley Main
JR
32
200 Free
31
1:37.83
567
100 Back
4
46.53
683
200 Back
19
1:43.87
627
Clark Beach
FR
31
500 Free
24
4:22.16
636
100 Back
14
47.39
622
200 Back
10
1:42.28
678
Alex Lebed
JR
25
200 IM
13
1:45.07
679
400 IM
16
3:49.71
600
200 Breast
28
1:59.23
573
Enzo Martinez S
SR
25
50 Free
8
19.68
687
200 Free
43
1:39.83
464
100 Free
22
44.29
595
Chandler Bray
SO
23
200 IM
42
1:49.64
514
100 Breast
15
54.06
619
200 Breast
16
1:57.78
617
Grant Sanders
SO
22
200 IM
15
1:45.86
652
400 IM
17
3:44.86
683
200 Fly
24
1:47.42
553
Robert Goss
SR
14
3 mtr Diving
29
255.95
1 mtr Diving
28
252.85
Platform Diving
13
305.3
Santi Corredor
FR
10
500 Free
18
4:18.57
694
400 IM
24
3:47.85
632
1650 Free
23
15:19.74
538
Alex Farrow
SO
9
3 mtr Diving
18
322.6
1 mtr Diving
30
238.9
Platform Diving
23
231.3
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mauro Castillo
SR
84
100 Fly
2
45.63
778
100 Breast
2
52.11
759
200 Breast
2
1:52.15
786
Tyler Henschel
SR
83
3 mtr Diving
1
469.05
1 mtr Diving
5
387.5
Platform Diving
4
450.9
Sam Thornton
JR
71
3 mtr Diving
6
385.65
1 mtr Diving
3
406.35
Platform Diving
9
335.35
Jose Martinez
JR
70
200 IM
12
1:44.73
690
100 Fly
3
45.69
772
200 Fly
2
1:41.56
764
Austin Van Over
JR
67
200 IM
9
1:43.54
731
400 IM
6
3:43.35
708
200 Breast
7
1:54.81
704
Brock Bonetti
SR
65
200 IM
5
1:42.32
775
200 Fly
3
1:41.57
764
200 Back
14
1:43.29
646
Anthony Kim
SO
49
200 IM
19
1:45.45
666
100 Back
9
46.18
708
200 Back
7
1:41.87
691
Skylar Lake
JR
49
3 mtr Diving
9
379.4
1 mtr Diving
10
328.15
Platform Diving
15
301.1
Tanner Olson
FR
45
200 IM
24
1:48.03
576
100 Breast
9
53.01
693
200 Breast
6
1:54.29
719
Adam Koster
SO
42
50 Free
5
19.45
731
100 Free
10
43.08
707
Benjamin Walker
SO
40
200 IM
21
1:46.63
626
400 IM
8
3:47.97
630
200 Breast
13
1:55.50
684
Jonathan Tybur
SR
39
400 IM
27
3:49.66
601
100 Breast
14
53.48
660
200 Breast
4
1:53.55
742
Kurtis Mathews
FR
17
3 mtr Diving
10
370.55
1 mtr Diving
29
248.95
Steven Richards
JR
17
50 Free
22
20.12
602
200 Free
13
1:35.97
651
100 Free
25
44.3
594
Connor Long
JR
3
100 Fly
22
47.93
587
200 Free
32
1:37.9
563
100 Free
31
44.58
566
Raiz Tjon-A-Joe
SO
2
50 Free
42
20.48
526
100 Breast
23
54.16
612
100 Free
49
45.35
484
Mike Thibert
SO
2
50 Free
33
20.18
590
200 Free
29
1:37.58
578
100 Free
23
44.33
591
Felipe Rizzo
FR
1
500 Free
33
4:26.06
571
400 IM
44
3:58.34
424
1650 Free
24
15:21.07
531
Hudson Smith
FR
0
200 IM
32
1:47.88
581
400 IM
35
3:52.16
554
200 Breast
27
1:58.84
585
Jake Gibbons
SO
0
500 Free
29
4:24.45
598
400 IM
36
3:52.41
549
1650 Free
25
15:22.06
525
Clay McAnany
SR
0
50 Free
47
20.8
452
100 Back
30
49.07
492
200 Back
33
1:46.38
541
Justin Morey
SR
0
50 Free
26
20.1
606
100 Fly
32
48.27
557
100 Free
43
44.92
531
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Javier Acevedo
SO
77
50 Free
10
19.65
694
100 Back
1
45.26
777
200 Back
2
1:40.11
749
Jay Litherland
SR
75
500 Free
5
4:17.92
705
400 IM
5
3:42.50
723
200 Back
5
1:41.64
699
Gunnar Bentz
SR
70
200 IM
6
1:43.94
717
400 IM
7
3:45.92
665
200 Fly
7
1:43.56
692
James Guest
JR
59
400 IM
10
3:43.28
709
100 Breast
10
53.15
683
200 Breast
5
1:54.05
726
Camden Murphy
FR
48.5
100 Fly
6
45.83
760
200 Fly
5
1:42.84
717
100 Free
39
44.78
545
Zach Allen
FR
44
3 mtr Diving
11
364.7
1 mtr Diving
15
314.3
Platform Diving
11
316.15
Aidan Burns
JR
42
500 Free
19
4:19.94
672
400 IM
11
3:43.72
702
1650 Free
9
14:54.1
665
Walker Higgins
SO
41
500 Free
6
4:21.37
649
200 Free
23
1:36.98
606
1650 Free
12
14:56.00
656
Clayton Forde
SO
34
500 Free
14
4:18.59
694
400 IM
12
3:45.02
680
200 Fly
19
1:44.44
662
Ian Forlini
SR
32
3 mtr Diving
15
339.8
1 mtr Diving
9
336.55
Youssef Said
FR
32
50 Free
46
20.77
459
100 Back
10
46.8
664
200 Back
12
1:42.64
667
Mick Litherland
SR
28
200 IM
26
1:47.22
605
100 Fly
14
46.81
679
200 Fly
12
1:43.81
683
Tal Davis
FR
27
500 Free
12
4:17.77
707
400 IM
25
3:48.63
619
1650 Free
15
15:01.79
629
Powell Brooks
SR
25
500 Free
36
4:27.85
538
100 Fly
17
46.91
671
200 Fly
11
1:43.67
688
Charlie Clifton
SO
20
3 mtr Diving
17
327.2
1 mtr Diving
16
307.3
Platform Diving
26
201.55
Kevin Litherlan
SR
20
500 Free
15
4:21.44
648
200 Free
20
1:36.11
645
1650 Free
22
15:19.69
538
Basil Orr
SR
18
400 IM
28
3:49.72
600
100 Breast
19
53.49
659
200 Breast
15
1:56.11
666
Blake Atmore
JR
18
100 Fly
25
47.65
611
200 Fly
10
1:43.30
701
100 Back
24
49.03
496
Greg Reed
FR
17
500 Free
22
4:21.52
647
400 IM
40
3:56.23
471
1650 Free
13
14:56.2
655
Aaron Apel
FR
8
500 Free
23
4:22.15
637
400 IM
33
3:51.76
562
1650 Free
19
15:14.15
567
Alex BeMiller
JR
1
50 Free
38
20.32
561
200 Free
36
1:38.17
550
100 Free
24
44.62
562
Colin Monaghan
JR
1
200 IM
36
1:48.19
570
100 Fly
35
48.38
548
100 Breast
24
54.28
603
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhipeng Zeng
JR
81
3 mtr Diving
4
400.25
1 mtr Diving
2
455.6
Platform Diving
3
451.4
Joey Reilman
JR
67
200 Free
5
1:34.18
729
100 Back
11
47.32
627
200 Back
4
1:41.25
711
Liam Stone
SR
59.5
3 mtr Diving
5
394.7
1 mtr Diving
6
339.95
Platform Diving
16
299.8
Kyle Decoursey
JR
59
50 Free
2
19.12
799
200 Free
17
1:35.41
675
100 Free
8
43.09
706
William Hallam
FR
50
3 mtr Diving
14
349.85
1 mtr Diving
8
307.95
Platform Diving
12
308.25
Braga Verhage
SO
45
50 Free
13
19.82
660
100 Fly
10
46.51
703
100 Back
13
47.38
623
Alec Connolly
SO
45
50 Free
9
19.48
725
100 Back
17
47.46
617
100 Free
11
43.23
693
Matthew Garcia
SO
40
200 IM
29
1:47.66
589
100 Back
6
46.69
671
200 Back
11
1:42.36
676
Ryan Coetzee
SR
33.5
50 Free
15
19.94
637
100 Fly
8
46.7
687
100 Free
48
45.2
500
Matthew Dunphy
JR
29
400 IM
26
3:49.15
610
100 Breast
11
53.19
680
200 Breast
14
1:55.56
682
Taylor Abbott
SO
27
500 Free
16
4:23.63
612
200 Fly
28
1:47.73
541
1650 Free
11
14:55.96
656
Peter Stevens
SR
27
50 Free
50
20.88
432
100 Breast
3
52.29
745
Marc Hinawi
SO
24
500 Free
20
4:20.09
670
200 Fly
15
1:45.47
626
1650 Free
18
15:11.07
583
Sam McHugh
SR
22
200 IM
14
1:45.4
668
400 IM
23
3:47.31
641
200 Fly
18
1:44.19
670
Nathan Murray
SO
16
400 IM
37
3:54.44
509
100 Back
23
48.59
531
200 Back
13
1:43.22
648
Josh Walsh
FR
15
500 Free
47
4:33.99
418
200 Free
12
1:35.88
655
100 Free
46
45.04
518
Austin Hirstein
SR
12
200 IM
37
1:48.49
559
100 Fly
20
47.25
643
100 Free
18
43.93
629
David Heron
SR
11
500 Free
26
4:23.29
618
200 Free
46
1:40.79
411
1650 Free
16
15:03.49
620
Sam Rice
JR
9
500 Free
30
4:24.89
591
400 IM
46
4:00.06
386
1650 Free
17
15:07.86
599
Tim Raab
SO
5
50 Free
24
20.31
565
100 Breast
21
53.7
644
100 Free
37
44.71
553
Nick Rusek
JR
4
3 mtr Diving
23
304.05
1 mtr Diving
23
272.35
Platform Diving
25
215.35
Ty Powers
JR
4
50 Free
21
20.03
620
100 Breast
29
54.69
573
100 Free
41
44.84
539
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mikel Schreuder
JR
59
50 Free
17
19.69
685
200 Free
3
1:33.24
773
100 Free
7
43.03
712
Nick Alexander
SO
54
200 IM
10
1:44.38
702
400 IM
14
3:46.43
656
200 Back
6
1:41.82
693
Luke Mankus
JR
47
50 Free
7
19.59
704
100 Fly
15
47
663
100 Free
15
44
622
Kyle Goodwin
SR
45.5
3 mtr Diving
8
378.45
1 mtr Diving
6
339.95
Daniel Hein
SO
45
100 Fly
16
47.13
653
100 Back
7
46.82
662
200 Back
16
1:43.82
629
Jordan O’Brien
JR
38
200 IM
41
1:48.98
540
100 Breast
7
53.14
684
200 Breast
12
1:55.46
685
Micah Slaton
SO
38
100 Fly
11
46.58
697
200 Fly
8
1:43.82
683
100 Free
27
44.39
585
Carter Grimes
FR
37
400 IM
9
3:43.02
714
200 Fly
13
1:44.30
666
200 Back
22
1:44.59
603
Jacob Wielinski
JR
32
500 Free
21
4:21.21
652
400 IM
38
3:54.50
508
1650 Free
2
14:44.24
711
Sam Coffman
JR
26
50 Free
31
20.16
594
200 Free
10
1:34.88
698
100 Free
17
43.7
650
Hunter Fritter
SR
26
3 mtr Diving
20
316.35
1 mtr Diving
21
276.45
Platform Diving
10
327.4
Giovanny Lima
SO
24
500 Free
31
4:25.15
587
200 Free
8
1:34.75
704
200 Fly
23
1:46.1
603
Alex Walton
JR
20
200 IM
20
1:46.4
634
400 IM
19
3:46.57
654
200 Back
17
1:43.53
638
Grant Reed
FR
13
500 Free
28
4:23.66
612
200 Free
14
1:35.99
650
100 Free
38
44.75
549
William Gottsch
SO
10
3 mtr Diving
26
288.1
1 mtr Diving
22
273.7
Platform Diving
18
290.35
Grant Kelton
SR
10
100 Fly
34
48.37
548
100 Back
19
47.62
605
200 Back
21
1:44.09
620
Caleb Hicks
SO
7
50 Free
35
20.19
588
100 Fly
26
47.77
601
100 Breast
18
53.48
660
Griffin Schaetz
JR
5
100 Fly
39
49.05
485
100 Back
21
48.29
555
200 Back
24
1:46.67
530
Jordy Groters
SR
3
50 Free
44
20.67
483
100 Breast
22
53.78
639
200 Breast
32
2:01.88
485
Caleb Rhodenbau
FR
1
50 Free
52
21.74
232
100 Breast
33
56.04
464
200 Breast
24
1:59.15
576
Drew Dvorchak
SR
0
100 Fly
33
48.34
551
100 Back
25
48.5
539
Anthony Ashley
JR
0
200 IM
25
1:47.13
608
400 IM
34
3:51.87
560
200 Back
28
1:45.71
565
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hugo Gonzalez
FR
87
200 IM
2
1:40.67
841
400 IM
1
3:35.76
849
200 Back
3
1:40.82
725
Zachary Apple
JR
85
50 Free
1
19.08
810
200 Free
4
1:33.31
770
100 Free
3
41.91
825
Peter Holoda
SR
68
50 Free
6
19.52
717
200 Free
11
1:35.05
691
100 Free
2
41.78
840
Scott Lazeroff
JR
57.5
3 mtr Diving
13
359.65
1 mtr Diving
11
322.75
Platform Diving
2
452.65
Santiago Grassi
SO
55
50 Free
11
19.67
688
100 Fly
4
45.73
769
100 Free
14
43.97
625
Liam McCloskey
JR
47
50 Free
18
19.82
660
100 Fly
5
45.75
767
100 Free
12
43.39
679
Josh Dannhauser
FR
36
500 Free
13
4:18.22
700
200 Free
35
1:38.14
551
1650 Free
8
14:52.29
673
Luis Martinez
SR
31
50 Free
20
19.9
647
100 Fly
7
46.28
722
200 Fly
22
1:45.64
620
Petter Fredriks
SO
27
200 IM
39
1:48.69
551
100 Back
12
47.35
625
200 Back
15
1:43.55
638
Tommy Brewer
JR
21
200 IM
18
1:45.36
669
100 Breast
13
53.33
670
200 Breast
26
1:58.76
588
Spencer Rowe
FR
21
200 IM
38
1:48.59
555
100 Breast
20
53.6
652
200 Breast
11
1:55.25
691
Logan Andrews
FR
17
3 mtr Diving
22
304.15
1 mtr Diving
20
278.1
Platform Diving
17
293.1
Foster Ballard
JR
16
200 IM
30
1:47.80
584
100 Fly
18
46.96
666
200 Fly
17
1:43.65
689
Pete Turnham
SR
13
3 mtr Diving
21
308.6
1 mtr Diving
17
303.75
Bryan Lee
JR
0
500 Free
32
4:25.33
583
200 Fly
29
1:49.89
451
1650 Free
26
15:24.07
514
William McKinne
SR
0
50 Free
29
20.12
602
100 Free
51
45.51
465
Brody Heck
SO
0
50 Free
36
20.25
576
200 Free
45
1:40.23
442
100 Free
33
44.65
559
Owen Upchurch
SO
0
500 Free
44
4:32.45
449
200 Free
34
1:38.13
552
100 Free
44
44.99
523
Grant Schenk
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:29.72
503
200 Free
40
1:38.96
510
1650 Free
32
15:44.01
398
David Crossland
SO
0
100 Fly
31
47.99
582
100 Back
26
48.58
532
200 Back
34
1:47.93
482
Christian Ginie
FR
0
100 Fly
37
48.49
538
100 Back
32
49.47
459
200 Back
36
1:49.97
399
Russell Noletto
JR
0
500 Free
27
4:23.51
614
400 IM
31
3:50.81
580
1650 Free
33
15:44.93
392
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Fynn Minuth
JR
88
500 Free
1
4:10.51
838
200 Free
6
1:34.35
722
200 Fly
1
1:41.25
776
Akaram Mahmoud
SR
73
500 Free
2
4:11.47
819
200 Fly
14
1:44.91
645
1650 Free
1
14:37.01
747
Brandonn Almeid
FR
72
500 Free
9
4:16.21
734
400 IM
3
3:39.09
783
1650 Free
5
14:48.6
691
Tom Peribonio
SR
66
200 IM
7
1:44.00
715
400 IM
4
3:41.67
737
1650 Free
10
14:55.79
657
Cody Bekemeyer
JR
57
500 Free
10
4:17.1
719
400 IM
13
3:45.08
679
1650 Free
4
14:48.58
691
Nils Wich-Glase
SR
52
200 IM
28
1:47.65
590
100 Breast
5
53.03
692
200 Breast
3
1:53.53
742
Rafael Davila
FR
41
500 Free
11
4:17.29
715
200 Free
24
1:37.32
591
1650 Free
6
14:51.39
678
Lionel Khoo
FR
33
100 Fly
21
47.89
590
100 Breast
17
53.08
688
200 Breast
9
1:54.51
713
Itay Goldfaden
SO
26
50 Free
49
20.85
439
100 Breast
4
52.44
734
200 Breast
29
1:59.76
556
Grant Summers
FR
18
3 mtr Diving
12
364.65
1 mtr Diving
26
254.8
Platform Diving
22
250.65
William Riggs
SO
11
500 Free
34
4:26.19
568
200 Free
39
1:38.82
517
200 Fly
16
1:46.28
596
Kevin Liu
SO
10
50 Free
51
21.22
349
100 Back
20
47.9
585
200 Back
20
1:43.93
625
Jeremiah Bohon
SR
4
100 Fly
41
49.51
440
100 Breast
28
54.47
589
200 Breast
21
1:58.16
606
Justin Rose
SO
0
50 Free
43
20.52
517
100 Fly
37
48.49
538
100 Free
47
45.12
509
Allen (Aj) Ross
FR
0
50 Free
27
20.1
606
200 Free
37
1:38.43
537
100 Free
40
44.8
543
Bryce Kananowic
SR
0
100 Fly
40
49.31
460
100 Back
27
48.7
523
200 Back
26
1:45.24
581
Patrick McCrill
SR
0
50 Free
41
20.42
539
200 Free
38
1:38.73
522
100 Free
36
44.69
555
Travis Morrin
SR
0
500 Free
48
4:35.08
396
1650 Free
31
15:43.97
398
200 Back
35
1:48.59
455
Tamas Novoszath
FR
0
500 Free
25
4:23.1
621
200 Free
26
1:37.27
593
1650 Free
27
15:26.27
502
Thomas Hang
SR
0
50 Free
54
21.86
208
100 Breast
32
55.78
486
200 Breast
30
2:00.05
547
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zane Waddell
SO
73
50 Free
4
19.43
735
100 Back
3
45.83
733
100 Free
9
42.8
734
Robert Howard
JR
72
50 Free
3
19.14
794
200 Free
9
1:34.61
710
100 Free
5
42.58
755
Christopher Rei
SR
71
200 IM
11
1:44.51
698
200 Free
7
1:34.54
713
200 Back
1
1:39.42
773
Luke Kaliszak
SR
48
50 Free
25
20.04
618
100 Fly
9
45.94
750
100 Back
2
45.68
744
Laurent Bams
JR
47
200 IM
16
1:46.98
614
100 Breast
8
53.39
666
100 Free
13
43.75
646
Tyler Sesvold
FR
25.5
50 Free
15
19.94
637
100 Fly
13
46.72
686
100 Free
34
44.66
558
Robbie Costine
JR
20
3 mtr Diving
27
279.15
1 mtr Diving
18
296.15
Platform Diving
14
302.95
Matthew Adams
SR
16
200 Free
15
1:36.32
636
100 Free
21
44.26
598
Braxton Young
SR
8
50 Free
19
19.88
649
100 Fly
23
48.12
571
Michael Burris
FR
6
400 IM
39
3:54.92
499
100 Breast
30
55.11
540
200 Breast
19
1:57.09
638
Will Freeman
SR
5
500 Free
41
4:31.05
477
200 Fly
20
1:45.47
626
Kyle Maas
SO
3
200 IM
22
1:46.86
618
400 IM
32
3:51.54
566
200 Breast
31
2:00.36
537
Chris Staka
SO
3
50 Free
23
20.15
598
100 Fly
24
51.44
259
100 Back
33
49.9
423
David Morton
SR
2
3 mtr Diving
30
232.7
1 mtr Diving
24
264.9
Platform Diving
24
228.9
Josh Lenzmeier
FR
0
50 Free
53
21.81
218
100 Breast
34
56.24
448
200 Breast
34
2:02.74
455
Daniel Kober
SO
0
500 Free
38
4:28.12
533
400 IM
43
3:58.18
428
1650 Free
29
15:32.94
463
Christian Arsen
JR
0
200 IM
45
1:52.00
414
200 Free
41
1:39.22
496
100 Free
31
44.58
566
Evan Heldman
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:28.88
519
200 Free
30
1:37.74
571
100 Free
50
45.38
480
Jack Blake
FR
0
50 Free
32
20.17
592
200 Free
48
1:42.03
342
100 Free
44
44.99
523
Alex Robinson
FR
0
100 Back
28
48.8
515
200 Back
32
1:46.33
543
Richard Miksi
FR
0
100 Breast
25
54.23
607
200 Breast
33
2:02.03
480
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sebastian Maste
JR
77
3 mtr Diving
3
426.05
1 mtr Diving
4
398.7
Platform Diving
6
391.85
Kevin Frebel
SO
51
3 mtr Diving
7
378.6
1 mtr Diving
19
289.5
Platform Diving
8
307.05
Chase Lane
FR
50
3 mtr Diving
16
334.15
1 mtr Diving
13
321.5
Platform Diving
5
419.1
Glen Brown
SO
36
200 IM
8
1:44.41
701
400 IM
20
3:46.73
651
200 Breast
17
1:56.74
648
Peter Wetzlar
SO
29
50 Free
12
19.79
666
200 Free
22
1:36.45
630
100 Free
16
44.01
622
David Dingess
JR
17
100 Fly
19
47.2
647
100 Back
16
48.12
568
200 Back
30
1:45.95
556
Wyatt Amdor
SO
17
200 IM
46
1:53.69
341
100 Breast
12
53.31
672
200 Breast
23
1:58.62
592
Hank Siefert
FR
13
500 Free
17
4:18.2
700
200 Free
25
1:37.01
605
1650 Free
21
15:16.42
556
Connor Blandfor
SO
13
200 IM
17
1:45.29
671
400 IM
21
3:46.81
650
200 Back
25
1:45.14
585
Josh Swart
JR
12
100 Fly
29
47.91
589
100 Back
15
47.8
592
200 Back
27
1:45.42
575
John Mitchell
SO
11.5
50 Free
30
20.13
600
200 Free
19
1:36.02
649
100 Free
19
44.22
602
Stephen Jou
SR
5
3 mtr Diving
25
291.2
1 mtr Diving
27
252.95
Platform Diving
20
259.85
Jackson Gunning
SR
5
500 Free
35
4:26.6
561
200 Free
42
1:39.69
471
1650 Free
20
15:16.3
556
Matthew Beach
JR
4
500 Free
43
4:31.51
468
100 Fly
30
47.97
584
200 Fly
21
1:45.48
625
Jason Head
SO
4
50 Free
28
20.11
604
200 Free
21
1:36.19
641
100 Free
30
44.52
572
Austin Haney
JR
3
400 IM
30
3:50.41
587
100 Breast
26
54.26
604
200 Breast
22
1:58.45
597
Nicholas Smith
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:32.86
441
400 IM
42
3:57.02
454
200 Breast
36
2:03.96
411
Shane Anderson
JR
0
50 Free
39
20.34
557
200 Free
33
1:38.03
557
100 Free
29
44.47
577
Jarod Kehl
JR
0
500 Free
42
4:31.22
474
200 Free
47
1:40.83
408
1650 Free
30
15:41.2
414
Daniel Orcutt
FR
0
200 IM
31
1:47.86
582
400 IM
29
3:49.77
599
200 Fly
26
1:46.91
573
Isaac Jones
SR
0
1650 Free
28
15:32.58
465
Alex Taylor
SO
0
200 IM
44
1:50.26
488
100 Back
29
49.02
497
200 Back
29
1:45.77
563
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Juan Celaya Her
SO
92
3 mtr Diving
2
428.75
1 mtr Diving
1
479.1
Platform Diving
1
474.85
Matthew Phillip
JR
42
3 mtr Diving
19
319
1 mtr Diving
14
314.8
Platform Diving
7
376.4
Harrison Jones
JR
39.5
200 IM
35
1:48.12
573
100 Fly
12
46.69
688
200 Fly
5
1:42.84
717
Matthew McClell
JR
22.5
3 mtr Diving
24
298.35
1 mtr Diving
11
322.75
Platform Diving
19
268.55
Lewis Clough
SO
16.5
100 Fly
27
47.81
597
200 Free
16
1:36.47
629
100 Free
19
44.22
602
Matthew Klotz
SO
14
50 Free
33
20.18
590
100 Back
18
47.57
609
200 Back
18
1:43.80
629
Joao Victor Mes
SR
13
50 Free
14
19.91
643
100 Fly
36
48.44
542
100 Free
26
44.34
590
Harry Ackland
SR
11
50 Free
45
20.68
480
100 Breast
16
54.68
573
200 Breast
25
1:58.61
592
Luca Pfyffer
FR
7
200 IM
34
1:48.11
573
100 Breast
27
54.41
594
200 Breast
18
1:56.86
644
Jake Markham
SR
7
200 Free
18
1:35.98
651
200 Fly
27
1:47.31
558
100 Free
28
44.44
580
Cameron Karkosk
FR
5
200 IM
32
1:47.88
581
100 Breast
31
55.27
528
200 Breast
20
1:57.22
634
Thomas Smith
JR
5
200 IM
27
1:47.42
598
100 Back
22
48.39
547
200 Back
23
1:46.54
535
Dakota Hurbis
FR
4
3 mtr Diving
28
266.7
1 mtr Diving
25
261.65
Platform Diving
21
258
Alarii Levreaul
JR
0
200 IM
43
1:50.08
496
200 Fly
25
1:46.84
576
Will Arthur
JR
0
50 Free
48
20.82
447
100 Back
31
49.12
488
100 Free
35
44.67
557
Karl Luht
SO
0
50 Free
37
20.26
574
Tyler Harper
JR
0
50 Free
40
20.4
546
200 Free
26
1:37.27
593
100 Free
42
44.91
532
Mitchell Petras
JR
0
400 IM
47
4:01.01
364
100 Breast
35
56.37
437
200 Breast
35
2:02.78
454
Brian McGroarty
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:32.86
441
400 IM
45
3:59.71
394
200 Breast
37
2:04.16
404
Jackson Lucas
FR
0
500 Free
37
4:27.92
537
400 IM
41
3:56.39
468
200 Back
31
1:46.01
554
