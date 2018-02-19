SEC Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

A few notes

Texas A&M controlled this meet from the start. They took the lead after the 800 free relay and never gave it back. Oddly, the team they took the lead over from was 10th place finisher Arkansas who had jumped to an early lead with the back of 85 points in the 1 meter.

Even with a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 200 breast, Texas A&M’s highest scoring event was the 200 IM where they scored 166. The 200 breast got them 142 points. The next highest single event score was Tennessee with 100.5 in the 50 free.

Texas A&M had the most individual A finalists with 26. Next was Georgia with 20 and Tennessee with 18.

The highest scoring single class were Georgia’s seniors with 321 points. Texas A&M’s juniors (311) and seniors (309) were next. A&M also had the top scoring freshman class with 234 points.

Texas A&M return the most individual points with 732 coming back. Next is Tennessee with 572, Kentucky with 556 (only 84 senior points), and Georgia with 451.

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Erika Brown of Tennessee’s 49.85 100 fly. Next were Brown’s 21.39 50 free, Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M’s 1:52.69 200 free, and Pickrem’s 3:59.3 400 IM.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Scores

1. Texas A&M: 1319

2. Georgia: 1030

3. Tennessee: 950.5

4. Kentucky: 877.5

5. Auburn: 770

6. Missouri: 739

7. Florida: 619

8. South Carolina: 591

9. Alabama: 539

10. Arkansas: 461

11. LSU: 374

12. Vanderbilt: 182

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Texas A&M Georgia Tennessee Kentucky Auburn Missouri Florida South Carolina Alabama Arkansas LSU Vanderbilt 1 mtr Diving 40 22 18 13 23 50 7 56 0 85 48 0 200 Medley Relay 96 68 82 61 77 50 57 96 52 117 82 44 800 Free Relay 160 124 136 113 121 100 105 142 92 117 116 76 500 Free 237 213 141 176 133 114 150 142 112 154 116 76 200 IM 403 264 173 210 133 146 170 168 112 154 117 76 50 Free 419 309 273.5 210 194.5 188 173.5 174.5 187 154 129 76 200 Free Relay 469 361 337.5 250 250.5 236 219.5 218.5 241 188 161 106 400 IM 553 383 397.5 283 255.5 269 273.5 245.5 277 196 161 106 100 Fly 605 442 468.5 296 335.5 295 273.5 253.5 299 196 178 120 3 mtr Diving 644 471 517.5 319 352.5 315 305.5 318.5 299 252 210 120 200 Free 737 543 544.5 350 374.5 355 347.5 333.5 319 252 210 120 200 Fly 792 620 570.5 401 397.5 394 369.5 366.5 335 272 210 120 100 Back 837 674 594.5 457 433.5 457 429.5 373.5 341 272 221 120 100 Breast 897 698 642.5 540.5 474.5 460 429.5 410 367 285 248 120 400 Medley Relay 953 748 706.5 592.5 528.5 508 429.5 456 407 329 282 152 1650 Free 990 839 723.5 658.5 528.5 533 487.5 479 408 369 286 152 200 Back 1027 869 745.5 742.5 590.5 585 520.5 492 410 384 298 152 100 Free 1093 911 812.5 759.5 645.5 626 528.5 494 463 384 309 152 200 Breast 1235 937 849.5 818.5 659.5 642 528.5 540 477 391 310 152 Platform Diving 1267 976 894.5 831.5 706 689 575 557 491 421 342 152 400 Free Relay 1319 1030 950.5 877.5 770 739 619 591 539 461 374 182

Points in Each Event

Texas A&M Georgia Tennessee Kentucky Auburn Missouri Florida South Carolina Alabama Arkansas LSU Vanderbilt 1 mtr Diving 40 22 18 13 23 50 7 56 0 85 48 0 200 Medley Relay 56 46 64 48 54 0 50 40 52 32 34 44 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 44 50 48 46 40 0 34 32 500 Free 77 89 5 63 12 14 45 0 20 37 0 0 200 IM 166 51 32 34 0 32 20 26 0 0 1 0 50 Free 16 45 100.5 0 61.5 42 3.5 6.5 75 0 12 0 200 Free Relay 50 52 64 40 56 48 46 44 54 34 32 30 400 IM 84 22 60 33 5 33 54 27 36 8 0 0 100 Fly 52 59 71 13 80 26 0 8 22 0 17 14 3 mtr Diving 39 29 49 23 17 20 32 65 0 56 32 0 200 Free 93 72 27 31 22 40 42 15 20 0 0 0 200 Fly 55 77 26 51 23 39 22 33 16 20 0 0 100 Back 45 54 24 56 36 63 60 7 6 0 11 0 100 Breast 60 24 48 83.5 41 3 0 36.5 26 13 27 0 400 Medley Relay 56 50 64 52 54 48 0 46 40 44 34 32 1650 Free 37 91 17 66 0 25 58 23 1 40 4 0 200 Back 37 30 22 84 62 52 33 13 2 15 12 0 100 Free 66 42 67 17 55 41 8 2 53 0 11 0 200 Breast 142 26 37 59 14 16 0 46 14 7 1 0 Platform Diving 32 39 45 13 46.5 47 46.5 17 14 30 32 0 400 Free Relay 52 54 56 46 64 50 44 34 48 40 32 30

Individual Points by Year

Kentucky Vanderbilt South Carolina Florida Georgia Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Tennessee LSU Arkansas Auburn FR 105.5 0 77 79 159 234 116 70 145 27 142 108 SO 217 0 80 209 246 187 10 46 293 50 38 99 JR 233 0 113 104 46 311 60 160 134 131 32 191 SR 84 14 111.5 39 321 309 119 267 76.5 0 99 100 Returning 555.5 0 270 392 451 732 186 276 572 208 212 398

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

South Carolina Georgia Arkansas Texas A&M Vanderbilt Kentucky Tennessee Alabama Missouri Auburn LSU Florida 1 0 1 2 7 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 0 4 0 1 1 0 1 2 1 1 3 1 1 1 3 0 2 3 1 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 1 3 0 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 5 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 3 0 4 6 1 3 1 3 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 7 3 3 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 2 8 1 3 1 2 0 2 4 0 0 3 0 0 9 1 1 2 2 0 1 2 2 3 2 0 0 10 1 0 0 1 0 5 2 3 1 2 0 1 11 1 2 1 2 0 1 0 2 2 2 0 3 12 0 2 3 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 1 2 0 2 1 3 1 3 2 0 1 1 14 1 3 0 2 0 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 5 1 3 1 16 2 2 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 2 17 1 2 0 3 0 2 1 0 3 0 1 3 18 3 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 4 19 1 2 3 2 0 2 1 1 1 0 3 1 20 1 3 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 3 0 0 21 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 0 3 0 1 3 22 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 5 0 2 23 2 1 1 2 0 3 4 2 0 1 0 0 24 3 1 0 1 0 1 2 2 3 0 2 1

Individual Performance

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from.

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sydney Pickrem JR 96 200 IM 1 1:52.69 876 400 IM 1 3:59.3 873 200 Breast 1 2:04.62 861 Claire Rasmus JR 81 500 Free 3 4:39.23 749 200 Free 1 1:43.62 793 100 Free 8 48.56 735 Lisa Bratton SR 80 200 IM 5 1:55.05 791 100 Back 3 51.1 799 200 Back 2 1:49.83 829 Bethany Galat SR 75 200 IM 9 1:55.81 766 400 IM 2 4:04.17 786 200 Breast 3 2:06.77 798 Katie Portz SO 64 500 Free 7 4:43.37 691 200 Free 4 1:45.08 732 100 Free 12 48.99 699 Jing Quah FR 63 200 IM 18 1:57.58 711 100 Fly 6 52.05 749 200 Fly 1 1:53.05 823 Anna Belousova SO 60 100 Breast 1 58.86 796 200 Breast 2 2:05.08 847 Kristin Malone SR 53 200 IM 11 1:56.41 747 200 Free 16 1:47.69 630 100 Free 4 48.31 756 McKenna DeBever JR 51 200 IM 6 1:56.58 741 200 Free 6 1:46.36 681 100 Free 22 49.27 677 Jorie Caneta SR 51 50 Free 54 23.73 468 100 Breast 2 58.91 793 200 Breast 7 2:09.16 734 Esther Gonzalez SR 50 200 IM 12 1:56.78 735 400 IM 17 4:08.86 712 200 Breast 4 2:07.15 787 Alais Kalonji JR 49 1 mtr Diving 23 242.65 3 mtr Diving 12 306.2 Platform Diving 1 308.7 Taylor Pike FR 40 100 Fly 12 53.22 671 200 Fly 7 1:55.48 737 1650 Free 23 16:41.84 525 Haley Yelle FR 37 500 Free 10 4:42.73 700 200 Free 31 1:48.44 600 1650 Free 9 16:15.44 640 Charlye Campbel FR 35 1 mtr Diving 8 271.3 3 mtr Diving 14 301.4 Raena Eldridge SO 34 50 Free 16 22.78 648 100 Fly 17 53.18 674 100 Back 13 53.14 675 Monika Gonzalez JR 34 200 IM 14 1:57.22 722 400 IM 12 4:09.34 705 200 Breast 19 2:12.53 651 Kaja Skrzek FR 27 1 mtr Diving 11 277.75 3 mtr Diving 16 280.35 Sara Metzsch SO 19 500 Free 19 4:45.56 661 100 Back 21 53.87 632 200 Back 17 1:55.09 677 Joy Field FR 18 500 Free 22 4:46.37 650 200 Free 49 1:50.77 498 1650 Free 12 16:24.86 602 Anna Belousova FR 14 200 IM 13 1:56.81 734 Golf Sapianchai SO 9 50 Free 20 22.7 661 100 Fly 21 53.77 636 100 Free 26 49.76 637 Karling Hemstre SO 1 500 Free 24 4:50.67 590 200 Free 44 1:49.98 534 1650 Free 32 16:55.58 456

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Courtney Harnis FR 76 500 Free 2 4:38.21 764 200 Free 11 1:46.26 685 1650 Free 1 15:57.68 711 Megan Kingsley SR 73 200 IM 7 1:56.72 737 400 IM 8 4:08.67 715 200 Fly 2 1:53.27 815 Veronica Burchi SO 70 50 Free 8 22.33 726 100 Fly 9 52.06 749 100 Free 2 47.66 816 Kylie Stewart SR 68 100 Fly 11 52.72 704 100 Back 4 51.71 759 200 Back 4 1:51.32 783 Chelsea Britt SR 61 100 Fly 7 52.26 735 200 Fly 5 1:54.34 776 100 Back 14 53.3 665 Meaghan Raab SR 59 200 IM 8 1:56.77 735 200 Free 2 1:44.15 770 200 Breast 17 2:10.7 696 Gabrielle Fa’am FR 52 50 Free 7 22.32 728 100 Back 12 52.71 699 100 Free 13 49.07 693 Stephanie Peter SR 44 500 Free 6 4:42.16 708 200 Free 19 1:46.9 661 1650 Free 13 16:31.41 573 McKensi Austin SO 43 1 mtr Diving 18 259.65 3 mtr Diving 6 334.7 Platform Diving 15 232 Caitln Casazza JR 39 200 IM 19 1:57.67 708 200 Fly 6 1:55.38 740 100 Breast 17 1:01.1 663 Jordan Stout SO 37 500 Free 16 4:46.79 645 200 Free 14 1:46.67 669 1650 Free 14 16:31.96 571 Freida Lim SO 31 1 mtr Diving 30 224.2 3 mtr Diving 20 268.4 Platform Diving 4 285.3 Meryn McCann SO 30 500 Free 4 4:40.50 731 200 Free 26 1:48.23 608 200 Back 21 1:55.88 656 Olivia Anderson FR 27 500 Free 29 4:48.42 622 400 IM 40 4:24.54 452 1650 Free 3 16:07.73 671 Lexi Glunn SO 16 200 IM 48 2:02.77 551 100 Breast 16 1:02.15 603 200 Breast 20 2:13.21 634 Olivia Ball SR 16 1 mtr Diving 12 273.55 3 mtr Diving 28 237.65 Platform Diving 24 137.9 Jordyn Gulle SO 12 400 IM 33 4:20.77 524 100 Breast 27 1:02.35 591 200 Breast 15 2:11.7 672 Shauna Lee JR 7 500 Free 36 4:50.91 586 200 Free 18 1:46.85 663 100 Free 50 51.25 506 Sandra Scott SO 7 500 Free 27 4:47.22 639 200 Free 23 1:47.83 624 1650 Free 20 16:37.66 545 Danielle DellaT FR 4 200 IM 32 2:00.03 638 100 Breast 21 1:01.67 631 200 Breast 41 2:16.66 542 Sammie Burchill FR 0 200 IM 40 2:00.54 622 400 IM 25 4:15.04 619 200 Back 36 1:59.26 559 Donna Blaum FR 0 50 Free 42 23.27 560 100 Fly 38 55.48 513 200 Fly 40 2:02.56 499

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erika Brown SO 96 50 Free 1 21.39 922 100 Fly 1 49.85 926 100 Free 1 47.17 866 Meghan Small SO 79 200 IM 3 1:53.05 862 400 IM 4 4:07.17 738 200 Fly 4 1:54.08 785 Rachel Rubadue JR 72 1 mtr Diving 10 277.85 3 mtr Diving 3 366.4 Platform Diving 2 295.65 Stanzi Moseley SO 61 50 Free 13 22.55 687 200 Free 3 1:44.88 740 100 Free 9 48.58 733 Madeline Banic JR 60 50 Free 4 22.07 774 100 Fly 5 52.03 751 100 Free 17 48.76 718 Micah Bohon SR 49 200 IM 20 1:57.68 708 100 Back 8 52.4 718 200 Back 8 1:52.80 740 Tess Cieplucha SO 43 500 Free 28 4:47.8 631 400 IM 7 4:08.29 721 200 Breast 9 2:08.66 747 Ana Celaya-Hern FR 38 1 mtr Diving 24 237.95 3 mtr Diving 8 253.9 Platform Diving 12 240.9 Bailey Grinter FR 30 50 Free 6 22.26 738 100 Back 28 54.38 602 100 Free 19 48.97 701 Alexis Yager FR 24 200 IM 28 1:59.47 655 400 IM 16 4:12.58 657 200 Breast 14 2:11.02 688 Katie Armitage SR 24 50 Free 67 28.08 8 100 Breast 6 59.84 735 200 Breast 38 2:16.2 556 Tjasa Pintar FR 22 200 IM 29 1:59.67 649 100 Breast 8 1:00.50 697 200 Breast 25 2:14.07 613 Amanda Nunan FR 22 500 Free 20 4:45.69 660 200 Free 45 1:50.06 531 1650 Free 10 16:19.6 623 Carrie Johnson SO 14 50 Free 32 22.96 616 100 Fly 15 53.75 637 100 Back 23 54.38 602 Emily Sykes FR 6 400 IM 34 4:20.89 521 100 Breast 23 1:02.36 591 200 Breast 21 2:13.47 628 Alex Cleveland SR 3.5 50 Free 21 22.71 660 100 Back 34 54.95 566 100 Free 28 50 617 Megan Sichterma FR 3 50 Free 24 23.24 565 100 Fly 23 53.96 623 200 Fly 38 2:01.82 526 Emily Pelletier JR 2 1 mtr Diving 27 234.2 3 mtr Diving 29 237 Platform Diving 23 180.85 Christina Paspa JR 0 100 Fly 40 55.6 504 100 Back 30 54.64 586 200 Back 34 1:58.88 571 Hannah Holman JR 0 200 IM 26 1:59.35 658 100 Breast 31 1:03.04 549 200 Breast 32 2:14.75 595 Nikol Popov FR 0 50 Free 58 23.98 415 100 Breast 28 1:02.39 589 200 Breast 39 2:16.4 550 Mary Cayten Bra SO 0 50 Free 38 23.16 580 100 Back 26 54.3 607 200 Back 48 2:02.22 460

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Asia Seidt SO 92 200 IM 2 1:53.04 863 100 Back 1 50.86 815 200 Back 1 1:49.65 834 Geena Freriks JR 66 500 Free 1 4:37.2 779 200 Free 10 1:45.52 714 100 Free 10 48.72 722 Kathryn Painter JR 51 400 IM 9 4:06.82 743 200 Fly 19 1:58.70 634 1650 Free 4 16:09.91 662 Bailey Bonnett FR 51 200 IM 25 1:59.31 659 100 Breast 4 59.48 757 200 Breast 5 2:07.17 787 Bridgette Alexa SR 50 200 IM 23 1:59.25 661 100 Back 6 52.06 738 200 Back 6 1:52.17 758 Ali Galyer SO 50 500 Free 17 4:43.98 683 200 Free 13 1:46.48 677 200 Back 3 1:50.63 803 Madison Winstea SO 48 200 IM 21 1:57.70 707 100 Breast 3 59.38 763 200 Breast 10 2:08.71 746 Lauren Edelman FR 35 200 IM 31 2:00.00 639 400 IM 14 4:11.44 674 200 Fly 8 1:56.84 693 Haley McInerny JR 34 500 Free 21 4:45.77 659 100 Fly 14 53.42 658 200 Fly 10 1:56.82 694 Morgan Belli SR 32 200 IM 37 2:00.38 627 100 Breast 10 1:00.81 680 200 Breast 12 2:10.42 703 Meredith Whisen JR 28 500 Free 11 4:43.18 694 200 Free 33 1:48.52 597 1650 Free 15 16:32.17 570 Emma Dellmore SO 27 1 mtr Diving 14 266.05 3 mtr Diving 13 302 Paige Kelly JR 24 500 Free 23 4:48.62 619 200 Fly 33 2:00.52 573 1650 Free 8 16:12.9 650 Courtney Clark JR 22 1 mtr Diving 26 234.45 3 mtr Diving 17 278.75 Platform Diving 14 233.75 Jaclyn Hill FR 13.5 500 Free 25 4:46.94 643 100 Breast 13 1:01.34 650 200 Breast 40 2:16.53 546 Kayla Churman JR 8 100 Fly 28 54.3 600 200 Fly 18 1:58.63 636 200 Back 24 1:57.15 621 Payton Neff FR 6 500 Free 41 4:52.48 563 400 IM 41 4:24.78 447 1650 Free 19 16:34.48 560 Ann Davies SR 2 200 IM 35 2:00.22 632 400 IM 26 4:16.11 603 200 Breast 23 2:14.65 598 Kierston Farley SO 0 200 IM 53 2:04.34 495 200 Fly 31 2:00.24 583 Lauren Denham FR 0 500 Free 38 4:52.01 570 200 Free 53 1:51.14 481 1650 Free 30 16:50.87 481 Cara Hudson FR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 151.55 3 mtr Diving 34 166.85 Alex Nelson SO 0 500 Free 49 4:56.91 491 200 Free 49 1:50.77 498 200 Back 32 1:58.67 577

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alyssa Tetzloff JR 82 50 Free 2 21.94 799 100 Fly 3 51.32 802 100 Free 3 47.96 788 Alison Maillard SO 64.5 1 mtr Diving 7 315.4 3 mtr Diving 10 309.6 Platform Diving 5 265.5 Erin Falconer JR 64 200 Free 8 1:47.08 654 100 Back 10 52.28 725 200 Back 5 1:52.07 761 Sonnele Oeztuer FR 51 500 Free 15 4:44.37 678 100 Back 11 52.61 705 200 Back 7 1:52.28 755 Bailey Nero JR 45 100 Fly 8 52.37 727 200 Fly 9 1:55.75 728 200 Back 22 1:56.4 642 Carly Cummings FR 32 400 IM 20 4:11.84 668 100 Breast 11 1:00.96 671 200 Breast 16 2:13.18 635 Haley Black SR 31 100 Fly 2 50.68 853 100 Back 22 54.12 617 100 Free 44 50.77 550 Ashton Ellzey SR 30 50 Free 5 22.15 759 100 Fly 29 54.54 583 100 Free 20 49.11 690 Julie Meynen SO 29.5 50 Free 18 22.53 691 200 Free 25 1:48.1 614 100 Free 7 48.43 746 Breanna Roman SR 23 50 Free 56 23.82 449 100 Breast 9 1:00.41 702 200 Breast 22 2:14.37 605 Erin Norton FR 22 1 mtr Diving 33 209.2 3 mtr Diving 31 224.45 Platform Diving 8 229.2 Caroline Baddoc SR 11 200 IM 39 2:00.46 625 100 Back 27 54.34 604 200 Back 16 1:57.74 604 Robyn Clevenger SO 5 50 Free 23 22.73 656 100 Fly 22 53.84 631 100 Free 25 49.65 646 Brooke Malone SR 5 100 Breast 20 1:01.52 639 200 Breast 27 2:14.44 603 Jewels Harris FR 3 100 Fly 27 54.17 609 200 Fly 22 1:58.76 632 200 Back 28 1:57.98 598 Jaden Bellina FR 0 200 IM 47 2:01.84 582 400 IM 35 4:21.23 515 200 Fly 35 2:01.00 556 Abi Wilder FR 0 500 Free 50 4:57.67 478 100 Back 42 55.56 525 200 Back 26 1:57.61 608 Jessica Merritt SO 0 200 IM 43 2:01.48 593 200 Free 29 1:48.34 604 100 Free 30 50.07 611 Sarah Margaret FR 0 100 Fly 46 56.46 434 100 Back 31 54.67 584 200 Back 30 1:58.05 596 Annie Boone SO 0 200 IM 63 2:05.6 447 100 Back 40 55.49 530 200 Back 38 1:59.9 539 Zoe Thatcher SR 0 500 Free 26 4:47.18 639 400 IM 27 4:16.54 596 1650 Free 25 16:44.65 512

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ann Ochitwa JR 71 50 Free 9 22.42 710 100 Fly 4 51.86 763 100 Free 5 48.34 754 Sharli Brady SR 69 200 IM 10 1:56.06 758 400 IM 5 4:07.47 733 200 Fly 3 1:54.01 788 Hannah Stevens SR 61 50 Free 14 22.64 672 100 Back 2 50.91 811 200 Back 9 1:51.75 770 Kendra Kieser SR 45 1 mtr Diving 6 316.5 3 mtr Diving 11 309.3 Platform Diving 20 199.1 Courtney Evense JR 42 500 Free 13 4:43.6 688 200 Free 22 1:47.82 625 1650 Free 5 16:11.1 658 Erin Metzger-Se SR 37 200 Free 5 1:45.34 721 200 Fly 26 1:59.77 599 100 Free 15 49.13 688 Madeline McKern SR 32 1 mtr Diving 20 257.6 3 mtr Diving 25 243.8 Platform Diving 3 287.7 Jennifer King SO 26 400 IM 22 4:13.31 646 100 Back 17 53.3 665 200 Back 13 1:55.01 680 Alexa Beckwith SR 23 1 mtr Diving 17 263.05 3 mtr Diving 22 264.7 Platform Diving 16 227.1 Kylie Dahlgren JR 23 200 IM 15 1:57.58 711 400 IM 21 4:12.66 656 200 Back 18 1:55.26 673 Haley Hynes SO 20 50 Free 27 22.89 629 100 Back 9 51.5 773 100 Free 44 50.77 550 Lauren Savoy FR 19 200 IM 22 1:58.92 671 400 IM 28 4:17.08 587 200 Breast 11 2:10.34 705 Payton Conrad JR 17 1 mtr Diving 15 263.6 3 mtr Diving 24 246.65 Platform Diving 21 197.35 Samantha Porter FR 16 500 Free 48 4:55.42 516 200 Free 15 1:46.71 668 100 Free 21 49.22 681 Sarah Thompson FR 14 50 Free 17 22.42 710 100 Back 20 53.81 636 100 Free 29 50.06 612 Devan Sweeney FR 13 200 IM 44 2:01.54 591 400 IM 24 4:15.45 613 200 Fly 15 1:58.71 633 Samantha Wilts JR 6 100 Fly 39 55.56 507 100 Back 32 54.86 572 200 Back 19 1:55.64 663 Amanda Smith FR 5 200 IM 26 1:59.35 658 400 IM 29 4:17.28 584 200 Back 20 1:55.65 662 Emily Snyder FR 3 200 IM 54 2:04.47 490 100 Breast 22 1:02.16 602 200 Breast 36 2:15.79 567 Madeleine Gehrk JR 1 50 Free 29 22.94 620 100 Fly 35 54.79 565 100 Back 24 54.59 589 Iliana Jones JR 0 50 Free 31 22.95 618 100 Breast 34 1:03.73 504 100 Free 34 50.22 599 Kira Zubar SR 0 500 Free 35 4:50.37 594 200 Free 42 1:49.70 547

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Taylor Ault FR 53 500 Free 5 4:41.64 715 200 Free 27 1:48.24 608 1650 Free 2 16:03.36 688 Brooke Madden SO 52.5 1 mtr Diving 22 249.8 3 mtr Diving 5 336.55 Platform Diving 5 265.5 Hannah Burns JR 48 200 IM 16 1:57.83 703 400 IM 6 4:08.22 722 200 Fly 14 1:58.20 650 Sherridon Dress SO 42 50 Free 26 22.83 639 100 Back 5 51.85 751 200 Back 10 1:54.44 695 Savanna Faulcon SO 36 500 Free 14 4:43.98 683 400 IM 11 4:09.33 705 1650 Free 18 16:33.74 563 Amelia Maughan SR 30 50 Free 25 22.83 639 200 Free 7 1:46.93 659 100 Free 18 48.96 702 Sydney Sell JR 28 200 IM 30 1:59.9 642 100 Back 15 54.04 622 200 Back 11 1:54.77 686 Emma Ball SO 23 50 Free 40 23.21 571 100 Back 7 52.22 728 200 Back 46 2:02.13 463 Emma Whitner FR 23 1 mtr Diving 32 221.05 3 mtr Diving 18 274.6 Platform Diving 11 246.2 Kelly Fertel SO 23 200 IM 17 1:57.16 724 400 IM 13 4:10.91 682 200 Breast 33 2:15.11 585 Kahra Williams JR 18 500 Free 18 4:44.6 675 200 Free 52 1:51.00 487 1650 Free 16 16:33.04 566 Kelsey Dambache SO 15 50 Free 29 22.94 620 200 Free 12 1:46.27 685 100 Free 27 49.82 632 Teya Syskakis JR 10 1 mtr Diving 21 255.65 3 mtr Diving 30 233.3 Platform Diving 19 199.3 Georgia Darwent SO 9 500 Free 34 4:49.93 601 200 Free 46 1:50.17 526 1650 Free 17 16:33.35 565 Georgia Marris SR 9 500 Free 32 4:48.88 616 100 Fly 26 53.92 626 200 Fly 17 1:57.57 670 Isabella Garofa SO 4.5 50 Free 21 22.71 660 200 Free 54 1:51.15 480 100 Free 24 49.93 623 Tori Bindi SO 4 50 Free 44 23.32 550 200 Free 21 1:47.36 643 100 Free 32 50.2 600 Bettina Boszorm FR 3 500 Free 31 4:48.7 618 200 Free 40 1:49.58 552 1650 Free 22 16:39.21 538 Nikki Miller FR 0 500 Free 42 4:53.32 550 200 Fly 34 2:00.6 570 1650 Free 31 16:51.03 480 Paige Scheriger JR 0 400 IM 36 4:21.51 510 100 Breast 29 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 30 2:14.66 597 Danielle Keymon SO 0 100 Breast 30 1:02.66 572 200 Breast 26 2:14.17 610 Jillian Hatch SO 0 500 Free 43 4:53.47 547 200 Free 56 1:51.35 471 200 Fly 42 2:04.17 435

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emma Barksdale JR 76 200 IM 4 1:54.52 809 400 IM 3 4:05.66 762 1650 Free 7 16:12.58 652 Julia Vincent SR 53 1 mtr Diving 5 317.5 3 mtr Diving 2 369 Kersten Dirrane SR 47 100 Breast 7 1:00.09 721 200 Breast 6 2:08.84 743 Albury Higgs SO 35.5 200 IM 38 2:00.41 626 100 Breast 13 1:01.34 650 200 Breast 8 2:09.23 733 Karlee Price FR 34 1 mtr Diving 16 263.45 3 mtr Diving 7 327 Yu Qian Goh FR 32 1 mtr Diving 9 283.2 3 mtr Diving 15 284.6 Emily Cornell SO 29 200 Free 17 1:46.51 676 100 Back 18 53.5 654 200 Back 14 1:55.12 677 Mikaela Lujan JR 19 1 mtr Diving 28 230.65 3 mtr Diving 23 249.2 Platform Diving 10 249.95 Marissa Delgado JR 16 200 IM 45 2:01.6 589 400 IM 31 4:18.48 564 200 Fly 11 1:57.30 678 Christina Lappi SO 15.5 50 Free 18 22.53 691 100 Fly 18 53.23 671 100 Free 23 49.44 663 Emma Otten FR 11 100 Fly 34 54.76 567 200 Fly 16 1:59.41 611 200 Back 41 2:00.44 521 Taylor Worrell SR 6 500 Free 33 4:49.46 607 200 Free 24 1:49.01 576 200 Fly 19 1:58.70 634 Heather Merritt SR 5 500 Free 37 4:51.6 576 200 Free 20 1:47.19 649 200 Back 25 1:57.39 614 Katie Shannahan JR 2 200 IM 49 2:02.95 545 100 Fly 24 54.3 600 200 Fly 24 2:01.16 551 Brittany Oxley SR 0 200 IM 62 2:05.27 460 100 Breast 35 1:04.02 484 200 Breast 27 2:14.44 603 Mairyn Branaman SR 0 50 Free 57 23.85 442 100 Fly 44 56.01 471 100 Back 45 56.16 483 Hannah Gerlock SO 0 50 Free 52 23.63 488 100 Back 49 58.43 314 100 Free 53 51.95 437 Meredith Vay SR 0 50 Free 36 23.14 584 100 Fly 30 54.58 580 100 Free 34 50.22 599 Edith Lingmann SO 0 50 Free 48 23.45 525 200 Free 48 1:50.42 514 100 Free 39 50.37 586 Ana Menendez Na SO 0 100 Fly 47 59.08 227 100 Breast 33 1:03.17 541 200 Breast 35 2:15.67 570 Sarah Smith SR 0 500 Free 44 4:54.05 538 200 Free 59 1:52.46 417 1650 Free 27 16:45.9 506

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bailey Scott SR 51 50 Free 3 21.96 795 100 Back 36 55.29 544 100 Free 6 48.41 748 Flora Molnar FR 50 50 Free 10 22.48 699 100 Fly 10 52.23 737 100 Free 11 48.9 707 Leonie Kullmann FR 40 500 Free 9 4:39.36 747 200 Free 9 1:45.09 731 100 Free 32 50.2 600 Justine Macfarl JR 39 200 IM 60 2:04.98 471 100 Breast 5 59.7 744 200 Breast 13 2:10.66 697 Temarie Tomley SR 28 50 Free 12 22.54 689 200 Free 41 1:49.61 551 100 Free 14 49.11 690 Alina Faunce FR 26 200 IM 33 2:00.1 636 400 IM 15 4:12.46 659 200 Fly 13 1:57.98 657 Mia Nonnenberg SR 17 400 IM 10 4:08.28 721 200 Fly 32 2:00.44 576 1650 Free 26 16:45.16 509 Lindsay Morrow SR 16 50 Free 11 22.52 692 100 Fly 42 55.72 494 100 Free 31 50.18 602 Christina Lu JR 14 1 mtr Diving 34 198.8 Platform Diving 13 234.95 Alexis Preski SO 8 200 IM 34 2:00.18 633 400 IM 18 4:11.26 676 1650 Free 24 16:43.7 516 Katie Kelsoe JR 6 200 IM 56 2:04.51 489 100 Back 19 53.74 640 200 Back 37 1:59.61 548 Hannah Musser SR 5 100 Fly 20 53.75 637 200 Fly 37 2:01.37 543 100 Free 43 50.69 558 Kacey Oberlande SO 2 200 IM 51 2:03.92 510 100 Back 33 54.89 570 200 Back 23 1:56.88 629 Paige Matherson SR 2 500 Free 46 4:54.74 527 200 Fly 23 1:59.06 622 1650 Free 34 17:04.95 407 Emma Murray JR 1 100 Fly 43 55.84 485 100 Breast 24 1:02.53 580 200 Breast 37 2:15.87 565 Caroline Beene JR 0 50 Free 33 23.02 606 100 Fly 36 54.85 561 100 Free 48 51 529 Sarah Helm JR 0 50 Free 39 23.19 575 100 Breast 25 1:02.17 602 200 Back 44 2:01.04 501 Lydia Jackson FR 0 500 Free 30 4:48.57 620 200 Free 29 1:48.34 604 100 Free 42 50.62 564 Ayanna Woods JR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 223.75 3 mtr Diving 27 239.1 Julia Kukla FR 0 500 Free 40 4:52.3 565 200 Free 34 1:48.69 590 100 Free 37 50.31 591 Lexi Souther SO 0 50 Free 51 23.59 496 100 Back 25 54.28 608 200 Back 35 1:59.20 561

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nicole Gillis SR 67 1 mtr Diving 3 323.85 3 mtr Diving 9 316.95 Platform Diving 9 250.65 Brooke Schultz FR 64 1 mtr Diving 1 363.45 3 mtr Diving 1 385.65 Peyton Palsha FR 52 500 Free 8 4:43.69 687 400 IM 19 4:11.41 674 1650 Free 6 16:12.53 652 Ayumi Macias SO 31 500 Free 12 4:43.32 692 200 Free 28 1:48.29 606 1650 Free 11 16:21.93 614 Maha Eissa Amer FR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 322.35 3 mtr Diving 33 204.75 Chloe Hannam SR 17 200 IM 41 2:00.59 621 400 IM 23 4:15.04 619 200 Back 12 1:54.78 686 Jessie Garrison SR 15 200 IM 42 2:01.00 608 400 IM 32 4:19.38 548 200 Fly 12 1:57.41 675 Sydney Angell JR 14 200 IM 46 2:01.77 584 100 Breast 18 1:01.36 649 200 Breast 18 2:12.32 656 Marissa Green JR 7 1 mtr Diving 25 237.1 3 mtr Diving 32 210.1 Platform Diving 18 204 Caroline Welch SO 7 1 mtr Diving 29 226.65 3 mtr Diving 21 266.6 Platform Diving 22 191.9 Madison Strathm JR 6 200 IM 61 2:05.09 467 100 Breast 19 1:01.49 641 200 Breast 29 2:14.53 601 Marlena Pigliac JR 5 100 Fly 32 54.73 570 200 Fly 19 1:58.70 634 100 Free 51 51.26 505 Annah Carney JR 0 50 Free 34 23.08 595 200 Free 35 1:49.07 574 100 Free 36 50.29 593 Kiera Michailof JR 0 50 Free 43 23.31 552 200 Free 39 1:49.57 552 100 Free 47 50.99 530 Kenedy Thaman FR 0 50 Free 53 23.65 484 200 Free 38 1:49.36 562 100 Free 46 50.88 540 Madison Umberge JR 0 400 IM 38 4:23.72 468 100 Back 44 56.04 492 200 Back 45 2:01.9 471 Erin Kelly JR 0 50 Free 44 23.32 550 200 Free 61 1:54.42 322 100 Free 40 50.56 569 Olivia Weekley SR 0 50 Free 37 23.15 582 100 Fly 25 53.89 628 100 Free 41 50.61 565 Maddie Edwards SR 0 50 Free 61 24.12 385 100 Breast 36 1:04.33 463 200 Breast 44 2:22.64 352 Chelsea Tatlow SR 0 200 IM 36 2:00.34 628 200 Free 32 1:48.51 597 200 Fly 29 2:00.07 589 Taylor Weiss SR 0 100 Fly 37 55.23 533 200 Fly 36 2:01.2 549 Alyssa Lemon FR 0 500 Free 47 4:55.00 523 200 Free 51 1:50.91 492 1650 Free 33 17:03.59 414

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lizzie Cui JR 77 1 mtr Diving 2 330 3 mtr Diving 4 360.1 Platform Diving 7 264.45 Haylee Knight JR 29 50 Free 15 22.72 658 100 Fly 19 53.6 647 100 Free 16 49.3 674 Mikayla Robilla SO 23 1 mtr Diving 13 266.25 3 mtr Diving 26 239.25 Platform Diving 17 205.25 Olivia Paskulin SO 15 200 IM 50 2:03.02 542 100 Breast 12 1:01.25 655 200 Breast 31 2:14.67 597 Summer Spradley JR 13 50 Free 41 23.22 569 100 Breast 15 1:01.56 637 200 Breast 24 2:15.07 586 Rileigh Knox JR 12 1 mtr Diving 19 259.35 3 mtr Diving 19 270.15 Cassie Kalisz FR 12 200 IM 59 2:04.88 475 100 Back 40 55.49 530 200 Back 15 1:56.51 639 Helen Grossman SO 11 50 Free 60 24.01 408 100 Fly 16 53.9 627 200 Fly 27 1:59.83 597 Grace Horton FR 11 50 Free 28 22.91 625 100 Back 16 54.44 598 100 Free 37 50.31 591 Lexi Daniels FR 4 500 Free 45 4:54.23 535 400 IM 37 4:22.61 489 1650 Free 21 16:38.02 543 Nicole Rozier SO 1 200 IM 24 2:00.52 623 200 Fly 30 2:00.09 588 200 Back 31 1:58.59 580 Alexandria Ham SO 0 200 IM 64 2:07.25 383 400 IM 30 4:17.86 574 200 Back 27 1:57.81 602 Lia Joslin JR 0 50 Free 62 24.32 344 100 Fly 31 54.6 579 200 Fly 41 2:02.83 488 Lauren Thompson JR 0 200 IM 52 2:04.3 496 400 IM 39 4:24.49 453 200 Breast 42 2:17.75 510 Leyre Casarin FR 0 50 Free 47 23.41 533 100 Free 49 51.04 526 Tennyson Henry JR 0 500 Free 51 4:59.05 454 200 Free 37 1:49.35 562 200 Back 42 2:00.82 509 Kit Hanley FR 0 50 Free 63 24.39 329 200 Free 47 1:50.27 521 100 Free 55 52.08 424 Raleigh Bentz FR 0 100 Fly 45 56.07 466 100 Back 29 54.42 599 200 Back 33 1:58.86 571 Jane Macdougall SR 0 500 Free 39 4:52.2 567 200 Free 36 1:49.21 568 1650 Free 28 16:46.00 505 Gabrielle Pick JR 0 50 Free 66 25.48 149 100 Fly 33 54.74 569 200 Fly 28 1:59.95 593 Katie Smith FR 0 50 Free 55 23.79 455 100 Back 39 55.45 533 200 Back 39 1:59.91 539 Ellie Baldwin FR 0 200 Free 43 1:49.82 541 100 Back 35 55.12 555 200 Back 29 1:58.03 596

Vanderbilt