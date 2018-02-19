SEC Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
A few notes
Texas A&M controlled this meet from the start. They took the lead after the 800 free relay and never gave it back. Oddly, the team they took the lead over from was 10th place finisher Arkansas who had jumped to an early lead with the back of 85 points in the 1 meter.
Even with a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 200 breast, Texas A&M’s highest scoring event was the 200 IM where they scored 166. The 200 breast got them 142 points. The next highest single event score was Tennessee with 100.5 in the 50 free.
Texas A&M had the most individual A finalists with 26. Next was Georgia with 20 and Tennessee with 18.
The highest scoring single class were Georgia’s seniors with 321 points. Texas A&M’s juniors (311) and seniors (309) were next. A&M also had the top scoring freshman class with 234 points.
Texas A&M return the most individual points with 732 coming back. Next is Tennessee with 572, Kentucky with 556 (only 84 senior points), and Georgia with 451.
Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Erika Brown of Tennessee’s 49.85 100 fly. Next were Brown’s 21.39 50 free, Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M’s 1:52.69 200 free, and Pickrem’s 3:59.3 400 IM.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Scores
1. Texas A&M: 1319
2. Georgia: 1030
3. Tennessee: 950.5
4. Kentucky: 877.5
5. Auburn: 770
6. Missouri: 739
7. Florida: 619
8. South Carolina: 591
9. Alabama: 539
10. Arkansas: 461
11. LSU: 374
12. Vanderbilt: 182 Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Texas A&M
Georgia
Tennessee
Kentucky
Auburn
Missouri
Florida
South Carolina
Alabama
Arkansas
LSU
Vanderbilt
1 mtr Diving
40
22
18
13
23
50
7
56
0
85
48
0
200 Medley Relay
96
68
82
61
77
50
57
96
52
117
82
44
800 Free Relay
160
124
136
113
121
100
105
142
92
117
116
76
500 Free
237
213
141
176
133
114
150
142
112
154
116
76
200 IM
403
264
173
210
133
146
170
168
112
154
117
76
50 Free
419
309
273.5
210
194.5
188
173.5
174.5
187
154
129
76
200 Free Relay
469
361
337.5
250
250.5
236
219.5
218.5
241
188
161
106
400 IM
553
383
397.5
283
255.5
269
273.5
245.5
277
196
161
106
100 Fly
605
442
468.5
296
335.5
295
273.5
253.5
299
196
178
120
3 mtr Diving
644
471
517.5
319
352.5
315
305.5
318.5
299
252
210
120
200 Free
737
543
544.5
350
374.5
355
347.5
333.5
319
252
210
120
200 Fly
792
620
570.5
401
397.5
394
369.5
366.5
335
272
210
120
100 Back
837
674
594.5
457
433.5
457
429.5
373.5
341
272
221
120
100 Breast
897
698
642.5
540.5
474.5
460
429.5
410
367
285
248
120
400 Medley Relay
953
748
706.5
592.5
528.5
508
429.5
456
407
329
282
152
1650 Free
990
839
723.5
658.5
528.5
533
487.5
479
408
369
286
152
200 Back
1027
869
745.5
742.5
590.5
585
520.5
492
410
384
298
152
100 Free
1093
911
812.5
759.5
645.5
626
528.5
494
463
384
309
152
200 Breast
1235
937
849.5
818.5
659.5
642
528.5
540
477
391
310
152
Platform Diving
1267
976
894.5
831.5
706
689
575
557
491
421
342
152
400 Free Relay
1319
1030
950.5
877.5
770
739
619
591
539
461
374
182
Points in Each Event
Texas A&M
Georgia
Tennessee
Kentucky
Auburn
Missouri
Florida
South Carolina
Alabama
Arkansas
LSU
Vanderbilt
1 mtr Diving
40
22
18
13
23
50
7
56
0
85
48
0
200 Medley Relay
56
46
64
48
54
0
50
40
52
32
34
44
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
44
50
48
46
40
0
34
32
500 Free
77
89
5
63
12
14
45
0
20
37
0
0
200 IM
166
51
32
34
0
32
20
26
0
0
1
0
50 Free
16
45
100.5
0
61.5
42
3.5
6.5
75
0
12
0
200 Free Relay
50
52
64
40
56
48
46
44
54
34
32
30
400 IM
84
22
60
33
5
33
54
27
36
8
0
0
100 Fly
52
59
71
13
80
26
0
8
22
0
17
14
3 mtr Diving
39
29
49
23
17
20
32
65
0
56
32
0
200 Free
93
72
27
31
22
40
42
15
20
0
0
0
200 Fly
55
77
26
51
23
39
22
33
16
20
0
0
100 Back
45
54
24
56
36
63
60
7
6
0
11
0
100 Breast
60
24
48
83.5
41
3
0
36.5
26
13
27
0
400 Medley Relay
56
50
64
52
54
48
0
46
40
44
34
32
1650 Free
37
91
17
66
0
25
58
23
1
40
4
0
200 Back
37
30
22
84
62
52
33
13
2
15
12
0
100 Free
66
42
67
17
55
41
8
2
53
0
11
0
200 Breast
142
26
37
59
14
16
0
46
14
7
1
0
Platform Diving
32
39
45
13
46.5
47
46.5
17
14
30
32
0
400 Free Relay
52
54
56
46
64
50
44
34
48
40
32
30
Individual Points by Year
Kentucky
Vanderbilt
South Carolina
Florida
Georgia
Texas A&M
Alabama
Missouri
Tennessee
LSU
Arkansas
Auburn
FR
105.5
0
77
79
159
234
116
70
145
27
142
108
SO
217
0
80
209
246
187
10
46
293
50
38
99
JR
233
0
113
104
46
311
60
160
134
131
32
191
SR
84
14
111.5
39
321
309
119
267
76.5
0
99
100
Returning
555.5
0
270
392
451
732
186
276
572
208
212
398
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
South Carolina
Georgia
Arkansas
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Kentucky
Tennessee
Alabama
Missouri
Auburn
LSU
Florida
1
0
1
2
7
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
4
0
4
0
1
1
0
1
2
1
1
3
1
1
1
3
0
2
3
1
2
2
0
0
4
1
4
1
3
0
2
3
0
1
0
1
0
5
1
1
0
1
0
1
1
1
4
3
0
4
6
1
3
1
3
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
7
3
3
0
3
0
0
1
0
0
3
1
2
8
1
3
1
2
0
2
4
0
0
3
0
0
9
1
1
2
2
0
1
2
2
3
2
0
0
10
1
0
0
1
0
5
2
3
1
2
0
1
11
1
2
1
2
0
1
0
2
2
2
0
3
12
0
2
3
6
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
13
1
2
0
2
1
3
1
3
2
0
1
1
14
1
3
0
2
0
4
1
1
1
0
0
2
15
1
2
0
0
0
1
1
1
5
1
3
1
16
2
2
0
3
0
0
1
0
1
2
3
2
17
1
2
0
3
0
2
1
0
3
0
1
3
18
3
2
3
1
0
1
0
1
1
1
0
4
19
1
2
3
2
0
2
1
1
1
0
3
1
20
1
3
0
1
0
0
2
1
4
3
0
0
21
0
2
1
2
0
2
2
0
3
0
1
3
22
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
5
5
0
2
23
2
1
1
2
0
3
4
2
0
1
0
0
24
3
1
0
1
0
1
2
2
3
0
2
1
Individual Performance
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sydney Pickrem
JR
96
200 IM
1
1:52.69
876
400 IM
1
3:59.3
873
200 Breast
1
2:04.62
861
Claire Rasmus
JR
81
500 Free
3
4:39.23
749
200 Free
1
1:43.62
793
100 Free
8
48.56
735
Lisa Bratton
SR
80
200 IM
5
1:55.05
791
100 Back
3
51.1
799
200 Back
2
1:49.83
829
Bethany Galat
SR
75
200 IM
9
1:55.81
766
400 IM
2
4:04.17
786
200 Breast
3
2:06.77
798
Katie Portz
SO
64
500 Free
7
4:43.37
691
200 Free
4
1:45.08
732
100 Free
12
48.99
699
Jing Quah
FR
63
200 IM
18
1:57.58
711
100 Fly
6
52.05
749
200 Fly
1
1:53.05
823
Anna Belousova
SO
60
100 Breast
1
58.86
796
200 Breast
2
2:05.08
847
Kristin Malone
SR
53
200 IM
11
1:56.41
747
200 Free
16
1:47.69
630
100 Free
4
48.31
756
McKenna DeBever
JR
51
200 IM
6
1:56.58
741
200 Free
6
1:46.36
681
100 Free
22
49.27
677
Jorie Caneta
SR
51
50 Free
54
23.73
468
100 Breast
2
58.91
793
200 Breast
7
2:09.16
734
Esther Gonzalez
SR
50
200 IM
12
1:56.78
735
400 IM
17
4:08.86
712
200 Breast
4
2:07.15
787
Alais Kalonji
JR
49
1 mtr Diving
23
242.65
3 mtr Diving
12
306.2
Platform Diving
1
308.7
Taylor Pike
FR
40
100 Fly
12
53.22
671
200 Fly
7
1:55.48
737
1650 Free
23
16:41.84
525
Haley Yelle
FR
37
500 Free
10
4:42.73
700
200 Free
31
1:48.44
600
1650 Free
9
16:15.44
640
Charlye Campbel
FR
35
1 mtr Diving
8
271.3
3 mtr Diving
14
301.4
Raena Eldridge
SO
34
50 Free
16
22.78
648
100 Fly
17
53.18
674
100 Back
13
53.14
675
Monika Gonzalez
JR
34
200 IM
14
1:57.22
722
400 IM
12
4:09.34
705
200 Breast
19
2:12.53
651
Kaja Skrzek
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
11
277.75
3 mtr Diving
16
280.35
Sara Metzsch
SO
19
500 Free
19
4:45.56
661
100 Back
21
53.87
632
200 Back
17
1:55.09
677
Joy Field
FR
18
500 Free
22
4:46.37
650
200 Free
49
1:50.77
498
1650 Free
12
16:24.86
602
Anna Belousova
FR
14
200 IM
13
1:56.81
734
Golf Sapianchai
SO
9
50 Free
20
22.7
661
100 Fly
21
53.77
636
100 Free
26
49.76
637
Karling Hemstre
SO
1
500 Free
24
4:50.67
590
200 Free
44
1:49.98
534
1650 Free
32
16:55.58
456
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Courtney Harnis
FR
76
500 Free
2
4:38.21
764
200 Free
11
1:46.26
685
1650 Free
1
15:57.68
711
Megan Kingsley
SR
73
200 IM
7
1:56.72
737
400 IM
8
4:08.67
715
200 Fly
2
1:53.27
815
Veronica Burchi
SO
70
50 Free
8
22.33
726
100 Fly
9
52.06
749
100 Free
2
47.66
816
Kylie Stewart
SR
68
100 Fly
11
52.72
704
100 Back
4
51.71
759
200 Back
4
1:51.32
783
Chelsea Britt
SR
61
100 Fly
7
52.26
735
200 Fly
5
1:54.34
776
100 Back
14
53.3
665
Meaghan Raab
SR
59
200 IM
8
1:56.77
735
200 Free
2
1:44.15
770
200 Breast
17
2:10.7
696
Gabrielle Fa’am
FR
52
50 Free
7
22.32
728
100 Back
12
52.71
699
100 Free
13
49.07
693
Stephanie Peter
SR
44
500 Free
6
4:42.16
708
200 Free
19
1:46.9
661
1650 Free
13
16:31.41
573
McKensi Austin
SO
43
1 mtr Diving
18
259.65
3 mtr Diving
6
334.7
Platform Diving
15
232
Caitln Casazza
JR
39
200 IM
19
1:57.67
708
200 Fly
6
1:55.38
740
100 Breast
17
1:01.1
663
Jordan Stout
SO
37
500 Free
16
4:46.79
645
200 Free
14
1:46.67
669
1650 Free
14
16:31.96
571
Freida Lim
SO
31
1 mtr Diving
30
224.2
3 mtr Diving
20
268.4
Platform Diving
4
285.3
Meryn McCann
SO
30
500 Free
4
4:40.50
731
200 Free
26
1:48.23
608
200 Back
21
1:55.88
656
Olivia Anderson
FR
27
500 Free
29
4:48.42
622
400 IM
40
4:24.54
452
1650 Free
3
16:07.73
671
Lexi Glunn
SO
16
200 IM
48
2:02.77
551
100 Breast
16
1:02.15
603
200 Breast
20
2:13.21
634
Olivia Ball
SR
16
1 mtr Diving
12
273.55
3 mtr Diving
28
237.65
Platform Diving
24
137.9
Jordyn Gulle
SO
12
400 IM
33
4:20.77
524
100 Breast
27
1:02.35
591
200 Breast
15
2:11.7
672
Shauna Lee
JR
7
500 Free
36
4:50.91
586
200 Free
18
1:46.85
663
100 Free
50
51.25
506
Sandra Scott
SO
7
500 Free
27
4:47.22
639
200 Free
23
1:47.83
624
1650 Free
20
16:37.66
545
Danielle DellaT
FR
4
200 IM
32
2:00.03
638
100 Breast
21
1:01.67
631
200 Breast
41
2:16.66
542
Sammie Burchill
FR
0
200 IM
40
2:00.54
622
400 IM
25
4:15.04
619
200 Back
36
1:59.26
559
Donna Blaum
FR
0
50 Free
42
23.27
560
100 Fly
38
55.48
513
200 Fly
40
2:02.56
499
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erika Brown
SO
96
50 Free
1
21.39
922
100 Fly
1
49.85
926
100 Free
1
47.17
866
Meghan Small
SO
79
200 IM
3
1:53.05
862
400 IM
4
4:07.17
738
200 Fly
4
1:54.08
785
Rachel Rubadue
JR
72
1 mtr Diving
10
277.85
3 mtr Diving
3
366.4
Platform Diving
2
295.65
Stanzi Moseley
SO
61
50 Free
13
22.55
687
200 Free
3
1:44.88
740
100 Free
9
48.58
733
Madeline Banic
JR
60
50 Free
4
22.07
774
100 Fly
5
52.03
751
100 Free
17
48.76
718
Micah Bohon
SR
49
200 IM
20
1:57.68
708
100 Back
8
52.4
718
200 Back
8
1:52.80
740
Tess Cieplucha
SO
43
500 Free
28
4:47.8
631
400 IM
7
4:08.29
721
200 Breast
9
2:08.66
747
Ana Celaya-Hern
FR
38
1 mtr Diving
24
237.95
3 mtr Diving
8
253.9
Platform Diving
12
240.9
Bailey Grinter
FR
30
50 Free
6
22.26
738
100 Back
28
54.38
602
100 Free
19
48.97
701
Alexis Yager
FR
24
200 IM
28
1:59.47
655
400 IM
16
4:12.58
657
200 Breast
14
2:11.02
688
Katie Armitage
SR
24
50 Free
67
28.08
8
100 Breast
6
59.84
735
200 Breast
38
2:16.2
556
Tjasa Pintar
FR
22
200 IM
29
1:59.67
649
100 Breast
8
1:00.50
697
200 Breast
25
2:14.07
613
Amanda Nunan
FR
22
500 Free
20
4:45.69
660
200 Free
45
1:50.06
531
1650 Free
10
16:19.6
623
Carrie Johnson
SO
14
50 Free
32
22.96
616
100 Fly
15
53.75
637
100 Back
23
54.38
602
Emily Sykes
FR
6
400 IM
34
4:20.89
521
100 Breast
23
1:02.36
591
200 Breast
21
2:13.47
628
Alex Cleveland
SR
3.5
50 Free
21
22.71
660
100 Back
34
54.95
566
100 Free
28
50
617
Megan Sichterma
FR
3
50 Free
24
23.24
565
100 Fly
23
53.96
623
200 Fly
38
2:01.82
526
Emily Pelletier
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
27
234.2
3 mtr Diving
29
237
Platform Diving
23
180.85
Christina Paspa
JR
0
100 Fly
40
55.6
504
100 Back
30
54.64
586
200 Back
34
1:58.88
571
Hannah Holman
JR
0
200 IM
26
1:59.35
658
100 Breast
31
1:03.04
549
200 Breast
32
2:14.75
595
Nikol Popov
FR
0
50 Free
58
23.98
415
100 Breast
28
1:02.39
589
200 Breast
39
2:16.4
550
Mary Cayten Bra
SO
0
50 Free
38
23.16
580
100 Back
26
54.3
607
200 Back
48
2:02.22
460
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Asia Seidt
SO
92
200 IM
2
1:53.04
863
100 Back
1
50.86
815
200 Back
1
1:49.65
834
Geena Freriks
JR
66
500 Free
1
4:37.2
779
200 Free
10
1:45.52
714
100 Free
10
48.72
722
Kathryn Painter
JR
51
400 IM
9
4:06.82
743
200 Fly
19
1:58.70
634
1650 Free
4
16:09.91
662
Bailey Bonnett
FR
51
200 IM
25
1:59.31
659
100 Breast
4
59.48
757
200 Breast
5
2:07.17
787
Bridgette Alexa
SR
50
200 IM
23
1:59.25
661
100 Back
6
52.06
738
200 Back
6
1:52.17
758
Ali Galyer
SO
50
500 Free
17
4:43.98
683
200 Free
13
1:46.48
677
200 Back
3
1:50.63
803
Madison Winstea
SO
48
200 IM
21
1:57.70
707
100 Breast
3
59.38
763
200 Breast
10
2:08.71
746
Lauren Edelman
FR
35
200 IM
31
2:00.00
639
400 IM
14
4:11.44
674
200 Fly
8
1:56.84
693
Haley McInerny
JR
34
500 Free
21
4:45.77
659
100 Fly
14
53.42
658
200 Fly
10
1:56.82
694
Morgan Belli
SR
32
200 IM
37
2:00.38
627
100 Breast
10
1:00.81
680
200 Breast
12
2:10.42
703
Meredith Whisen
JR
28
500 Free
11
4:43.18
694
200 Free
33
1:48.52
597
1650 Free
15
16:32.17
570
Emma Dellmore
SO
27
1 mtr Diving
14
266.05
3 mtr Diving
13
302
Paige Kelly
JR
24
500 Free
23
4:48.62
619
200 Fly
33
2:00.52
573
1650 Free
8
16:12.9
650
Courtney Clark
JR
22
1 mtr Diving
26
234.45
3 mtr Diving
17
278.75
Platform Diving
14
233.75
Jaclyn Hill
FR
13.5
500 Free
25
4:46.94
643
100 Breast
13
1:01.34
650
200 Breast
40
2:16.53
546
Kayla Churman
JR
8
100 Fly
28
54.3
600
200 Fly
18
1:58.63
636
200 Back
24
1:57.15
621
Payton Neff
FR
6
500 Free
41
4:52.48
563
400 IM
41
4:24.78
447
1650 Free
19
16:34.48
560
Ann Davies
SR
2
200 IM
35
2:00.22
632
400 IM
26
4:16.11
603
200 Breast
23
2:14.65
598
Kierston Farley
SO
0
200 IM
53
2:04.34
495
200 Fly
31
2:00.24
583
Lauren Denham
FR
0
500 Free
38
4:52.01
570
200 Free
53
1:51.14
481
1650 Free
30
16:50.87
481
Cara Hudson
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
151.55
3 mtr Diving
34
166.85
Alex Nelson
SO
0
500 Free
49
4:56.91
491
200 Free
49
1:50.77
498
200 Back
32
1:58.67
577
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alyssa Tetzloff
JR
82
50 Free
2
21.94
799
100 Fly
3
51.32
802
100 Free
3
47.96
788
Alison Maillard
SO
64.5
1 mtr Diving
7
315.4
3 mtr Diving
10
309.6
Platform Diving
5
265.5
Erin Falconer
JR
64
200 Free
8
1:47.08
654
100 Back
10
52.28
725
200 Back
5
1:52.07
761
Sonnele Oeztuer
FR
51
500 Free
15
4:44.37
678
100 Back
11
52.61
705
200 Back
7
1:52.28
755
Bailey Nero
JR
45
100 Fly
8
52.37
727
200 Fly
9
1:55.75
728
200 Back
22
1:56.4
642
Carly Cummings
FR
32
400 IM
20
4:11.84
668
100 Breast
11
1:00.96
671
200 Breast
16
2:13.18
635
Haley Black
SR
31
100 Fly
2
50.68
853
100 Back
22
54.12
617
100 Free
44
50.77
550
Ashton Ellzey
SR
30
50 Free
5
22.15
759
100 Fly
29
54.54
583
100 Free
20
49.11
690
Julie Meynen
SO
29.5
50 Free
18
22.53
691
200 Free
25
1:48.1
614
100 Free
7
48.43
746
Breanna Roman
SR
23
50 Free
56
23.82
449
100 Breast
9
1:00.41
702
200 Breast
22
2:14.37
605
Erin Norton
FR
22
1 mtr Diving
33
209.2
3 mtr Diving
31
224.45
Platform Diving
8
229.2
Caroline Baddoc
SR
11
200 IM
39
2:00.46
625
100 Back
27
54.34
604
200 Back
16
1:57.74
604
Robyn Clevenger
SO
5
50 Free
23
22.73
656
100 Fly
22
53.84
631
100 Free
25
49.65
646
Brooke Malone
SR
5
100 Breast
20
1:01.52
639
200 Breast
27
2:14.44
603
Jewels Harris
FR
3
100 Fly
27
54.17
609
200 Fly
22
1:58.76
632
200 Back
28
1:57.98
598
Jaden Bellina
FR
0
200 IM
47
2:01.84
582
400 IM
35
4:21.23
515
200 Fly
35
2:01.00
556
Abi Wilder
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:57.67
478
100 Back
42
55.56
525
200 Back
26
1:57.61
608
Jessica Merritt
SO
0
200 IM
43
2:01.48
593
200 Free
29
1:48.34
604
100 Free
30
50.07
611
Sarah Margaret
FR
0
100 Fly
46
56.46
434
100 Back
31
54.67
584
200 Back
30
1:58.05
596
Annie Boone
SO
0
200 IM
63
2:05.6
447
100 Back
40
55.49
530
200 Back
38
1:59.9
539
Zoe Thatcher
SR
0
500 Free
26
4:47.18
639
400 IM
27
4:16.54
596
1650 Free
25
16:44.65
512
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ann Ochitwa
JR
71
50 Free
9
22.42
710
100 Fly
4
51.86
763
100 Free
5
48.34
754
Sharli Brady
SR
69
200 IM
10
1:56.06
758
400 IM
5
4:07.47
733
200 Fly
3
1:54.01
788
Hannah Stevens
SR
61
50 Free
14
22.64
672
100 Back
2
50.91
811
200 Back
9
1:51.75
770
Kendra Kieser
SR
45
1 mtr Diving
6
316.5
3 mtr Diving
11
309.3
Platform Diving
20
199.1
Courtney Evense
JR
42
500 Free
13
4:43.6
688
200 Free
22
1:47.82
625
1650 Free
5
16:11.1
658
Erin Metzger-Se
SR
37
200 Free
5
1:45.34
721
200 Fly
26
1:59.77
599
100 Free
15
49.13
688
Madeline McKern
SR
32
1 mtr Diving
20
257.6
3 mtr Diving
25
243.8
Platform Diving
3
287.7
Jennifer King
SO
26
400 IM
22
4:13.31
646
100 Back
17
53.3
665
200 Back
13
1:55.01
680
Alexa Beckwith
SR
23
1 mtr Diving
17
263.05
3 mtr Diving
22
264.7
Platform Diving
16
227.1
Kylie Dahlgren
JR
23
200 IM
15
1:57.58
711
400 IM
21
4:12.66
656
200 Back
18
1:55.26
673
Haley Hynes
SO
20
50 Free
27
22.89
629
100 Back
9
51.5
773
100 Free
44
50.77
550
Lauren Savoy
FR
19
200 IM
22
1:58.92
671
400 IM
28
4:17.08
587
200 Breast
11
2:10.34
705
Payton Conrad
JR
17
1 mtr Diving
15
263.6
3 mtr Diving
24
246.65
Platform Diving
21
197.35
Samantha Porter
FR
16
500 Free
48
4:55.42
516
200 Free
15
1:46.71
668
100 Free
21
49.22
681
Sarah Thompson
FR
14
50 Free
17
22.42
710
100 Back
20
53.81
636
100 Free
29
50.06
612
Devan Sweeney
FR
13
200 IM
44
2:01.54
591
400 IM
24
4:15.45
613
200 Fly
15
1:58.71
633
Samantha Wilts
JR
6
100 Fly
39
55.56
507
100 Back
32
54.86
572
200 Back
19
1:55.64
663
Amanda Smith
FR
5
200 IM
26
1:59.35
658
400 IM
29
4:17.28
584
200 Back
20
1:55.65
662
Emily Snyder
FR
3
200 IM
54
2:04.47
490
100 Breast
22
1:02.16
602
200 Breast
36
2:15.79
567
Madeleine Gehrk
JR
1
50 Free
29
22.94
620
100 Fly
35
54.79
565
100 Back
24
54.59
589
Iliana Jones
JR
0
50 Free
31
22.95
618
100 Breast
34
1:03.73
504
100 Free
34
50.22
599
Kira Zubar
SR
0
500 Free
35
4:50.37
594
200 Free
42
1:49.70
547
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Taylor Ault
FR
53
500 Free
5
4:41.64
715
200 Free
27
1:48.24
608
1650 Free
2
16:03.36
688
Brooke Madden
SO
52.5
1 mtr Diving
22
249.8
3 mtr Diving
5
336.55
Platform Diving
5
265.5
Hannah Burns
JR
48
200 IM
16
1:57.83
703
400 IM
6
4:08.22
722
200 Fly
14
1:58.20
650
Sherridon Dress
SO
42
50 Free
26
22.83
639
100 Back
5
51.85
751
200 Back
10
1:54.44
695
Savanna Faulcon
SO
36
500 Free
14
4:43.98
683
400 IM
11
4:09.33
705
1650 Free
18
16:33.74
563
Amelia Maughan
SR
30
50 Free
25
22.83
639
200 Free
7
1:46.93
659
100 Free
18
48.96
702
Sydney Sell
JR
28
200 IM
30
1:59.9
642
100 Back
15
54.04
622
200 Back
11
1:54.77
686
Emma Ball
SO
23
50 Free
40
23.21
571
100 Back
7
52.22
728
200 Back
46
2:02.13
463
Emma Whitner
FR
23
1 mtr Diving
32
221.05
3 mtr Diving
18
274.6
Platform Diving
11
246.2
Kelly Fertel
SO
23
200 IM
17
1:57.16
724
400 IM
13
4:10.91
682
200 Breast
33
2:15.11
585
Kahra Williams
JR
18
500 Free
18
4:44.6
675
200 Free
52
1:51.00
487
1650 Free
16
16:33.04
566
Kelsey Dambache
SO
15
50 Free
29
22.94
620
200 Free
12
1:46.27
685
100 Free
27
49.82
632
Teya Syskakis
JR
10
1 mtr Diving
21
255.65
3 mtr Diving
30
233.3
Platform Diving
19
199.3
Georgia Darwent
SO
9
500 Free
34
4:49.93
601
200 Free
46
1:50.17
526
1650 Free
17
16:33.35
565
Georgia Marris
SR
9
500 Free
32
4:48.88
616
100 Fly
26
53.92
626
200 Fly
17
1:57.57
670
Isabella Garofa
SO
4.5
50 Free
21
22.71
660
200 Free
54
1:51.15
480
100 Free
24
49.93
623
Tori Bindi
SO
4
50 Free
44
23.32
550
200 Free
21
1:47.36
643
100 Free
32
50.2
600
Bettina Boszorm
FR
3
500 Free
31
4:48.7
618
200 Free
40
1:49.58
552
1650 Free
22
16:39.21
538
Nikki Miller
FR
0
500 Free
42
4:53.32
550
200 Fly
34
2:00.6
570
1650 Free
31
16:51.03
480
Paige Scheriger
JR
0
400 IM
36
4:21.51
510
100 Breast
29
1:02.44
586
200 Breast
30
2:14.66
597
Danielle Keymon
SO
0
100 Breast
30
1:02.66
572
200 Breast
26
2:14.17
610
Jillian Hatch
SO
0
500 Free
43
4:53.47
547
200 Free
56
1:51.35
471
200 Fly
42
2:04.17
435
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emma Barksdale
JR
76
200 IM
4
1:54.52
809
400 IM
3
4:05.66
762
1650 Free
7
16:12.58
652
Julia Vincent
SR
53
1 mtr Diving
5
317.5
3 mtr Diving
2
369
Kersten Dirrane
SR
47
100 Breast
7
1:00.09
721
200 Breast
6
2:08.84
743
Albury Higgs
SO
35.5
200 IM
38
2:00.41
626
100 Breast
13
1:01.34
650
200 Breast
8
2:09.23
733
Karlee Price
FR
34
1 mtr Diving
16
263.45
3 mtr Diving
7
327
Yu Qian Goh
FR
32
1 mtr Diving
9
283.2
3 mtr Diving
15
284.6
Emily Cornell
SO
29
200 Free
17
1:46.51
676
100 Back
18
53.5
654
200 Back
14
1:55.12
677
Mikaela Lujan
JR
19
1 mtr Diving
28
230.65
3 mtr Diving
23
249.2
Platform Diving
10
249.95
Marissa Delgado
JR
16
200 IM
45
2:01.6
589
400 IM
31
4:18.48
564
200 Fly
11
1:57.30
678
Christina Lappi
SO
15.5
50 Free
18
22.53
691
100 Fly
18
53.23
671
100 Free
23
49.44
663
Emma Otten
FR
11
100 Fly
34
54.76
567
200 Fly
16
1:59.41
611
200 Back
41
2:00.44
521
Taylor Worrell
SR
6
500 Free
33
4:49.46
607
200 Free
24
1:49.01
576
200 Fly
19
1:58.70
634
Heather Merritt
SR
5
500 Free
37
4:51.6
576
200 Free
20
1:47.19
649
200 Back
25
1:57.39
614
Katie Shannahan
JR
2
200 IM
49
2:02.95
545
100 Fly
24
54.3
600
200 Fly
24
2:01.16
551
Brittany Oxley
SR
0
200 IM
62
2:05.27
460
100 Breast
35
1:04.02
484
200 Breast
27
2:14.44
603
Mairyn Branaman
SR
0
50 Free
57
23.85
442
100 Fly
44
56.01
471
100 Back
45
56.16
483
Hannah Gerlock
SO
0
50 Free
52
23.63
488
100 Back
49
58.43
314
100 Free
53
51.95
437
Meredith Vay
SR
0
50 Free
36
23.14
584
100 Fly
30
54.58
580
100 Free
34
50.22
599
Edith Lingmann
SO
0
50 Free
48
23.45
525
200 Free
48
1:50.42
514
100 Free
39
50.37
586
Ana Menendez Na
SO
0
100 Fly
47
59.08
227
100 Breast
33
1:03.17
541
200 Breast
35
2:15.67
570
Sarah Smith
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:54.05
538
200 Free
59
1:52.46
417
1650 Free
27
16:45.9
506
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bailey Scott
SR
51
50 Free
3
21.96
795
100 Back
36
55.29
544
100 Free
6
48.41
748
Flora Molnar
FR
50
50 Free
10
22.48
699
100 Fly
10
52.23
737
100 Free
11
48.9
707
Leonie Kullmann
FR
40
500 Free
9
4:39.36
747
200 Free
9
1:45.09
731
100 Free
32
50.2
600
Justine Macfarl
JR
39
200 IM
60
2:04.98
471
100 Breast
5
59.7
744
200 Breast
13
2:10.66
697
Temarie Tomley
SR
28
50 Free
12
22.54
689
200 Free
41
1:49.61
551
100 Free
14
49.11
690
Alina Faunce
FR
26
200 IM
33
2:00.1
636
400 IM
15
4:12.46
659
200 Fly
13
1:57.98
657
Mia Nonnenberg
SR
17
400 IM
10
4:08.28
721
200 Fly
32
2:00.44
576
1650 Free
26
16:45.16
509
Lindsay Morrow
SR
16
50 Free
11
22.52
692
100 Fly
42
55.72
494
100 Free
31
50.18
602
Christina Lu
JR
14
1 mtr Diving
34
198.8
Platform Diving
13
234.95
Alexis Preski
SO
8
200 IM
34
2:00.18
633
400 IM
18
4:11.26
676
1650 Free
24
16:43.7
516
Katie Kelsoe
JR
6
200 IM
56
2:04.51
489
100 Back
19
53.74
640
200 Back
37
1:59.61
548
Hannah Musser
SR
5
100 Fly
20
53.75
637
200 Fly
37
2:01.37
543
100 Free
43
50.69
558
Kacey Oberlande
SO
2
200 IM
51
2:03.92
510
100 Back
33
54.89
570
200 Back
23
1:56.88
629
Paige Matherson
SR
2
500 Free
46
4:54.74
527
200 Fly
23
1:59.06
622
1650 Free
34
17:04.95
407
Emma Murray
JR
1
100 Fly
43
55.84
485
100 Breast
24
1:02.53
580
200 Breast
37
2:15.87
565
Caroline Beene
JR
0
50 Free
33
23.02
606
100 Fly
36
54.85
561
100 Free
48
51
529
Sarah Helm
JR
0
50 Free
39
23.19
575
100 Breast
25
1:02.17
602
200 Back
44
2:01.04
501
Lydia Jackson
FR
0
500 Free
30
4:48.57
620
200 Free
29
1:48.34
604
100 Free
42
50.62
564
Ayanna Woods
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
223.75
3 mtr Diving
27
239.1
Julia Kukla
FR
0
500 Free
40
4:52.3
565
200 Free
34
1:48.69
590
100 Free
37
50.31
591
Lexi Souther
SO
0
50 Free
51
23.59
496
100 Back
25
54.28
608
200 Back
35
1:59.20
561
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nicole Gillis
SR
67
1 mtr Diving
3
323.85
3 mtr Diving
9
316.95
Platform Diving
9
250.65
Brooke Schultz
FR
64
1 mtr Diving
1
363.45
3 mtr Diving
1
385.65
Peyton Palsha
FR
52
500 Free
8
4:43.69
687
400 IM
19
4:11.41
674
1650 Free
6
16:12.53
652
Ayumi Macias
SO
31
500 Free
12
4:43.32
692
200 Free
28
1:48.29
606
1650 Free
11
16:21.93
614
Maha Eissa Amer
FR
26
1 mtr Diving
4
322.35
3 mtr Diving
33
204.75
Chloe Hannam
SR
17
200 IM
41
2:00.59
621
400 IM
23
4:15.04
619
200 Back
12
1:54.78
686
Jessie Garrison
SR
15
200 IM
42
2:01.00
608
400 IM
32
4:19.38
548
200 Fly
12
1:57.41
675
Sydney Angell
JR
14
200 IM
46
2:01.77
584
100 Breast
18
1:01.36
649
200 Breast
18
2:12.32
656
Marissa Green
JR
7
1 mtr Diving
25
237.1
3 mtr Diving
32
210.1
Platform Diving
18
204
Caroline Welch
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
29
226.65
3 mtr Diving
21
266.6
Platform Diving
22
191.9
Madison Strathm
JR
6
200 IM
61
2:05.09
467
100 Breast
19
1:01.49
641
200 Breast
29
2:14.53
601
Marlena Pigliac
JR
5
100 Fly
32
54.73
570
200 Fly
19
1:58.70
634
100 Free
51
51.26
505
Annah Carney
JR
0
50 Free
34
23.08
595
200 Free
35
1:49.07
574
100 Free
36
50.29
593
Kiera Michailof
JR
0
50 Free
43
23.31
552
200 Free
39
1:49.57
552
100 Free
47
50.99
530
Kenedy Thaman
FR
0
50 Free
53
23.65
484
200 Free
38
1:49.36
562
100 Free
46
50.88
540
Madison Umberge
JR
0
400 IM
38
4:23.72
468
100 Back
44
56.04
492
200 Back
45
2:01.9
471
Erin Kelly
JR
0
50 Free
44
23.32
550
200 Free
61
1:54.42
322
100 Free
40
50.56
569
Olivia Weekley
SR
0
50 Free
37
23.15
582
100 Fly
25
53.89
628
100 Free
41
50.61
565
Maddie Edwards
SR
0
50 Free
61
24.12
385
100 Breast
36
1:04.33
463
200 Breast
44
2:22.64
352
Chelsea Tatlow
SR
0
200 IM
36
2:00.34
628
200 Free
32
1:48.51
597
200 Fly
29
2:00.07
589
Taylor Weiss
SR
0
100 Fly
37
55.23
533
200 Fly
36
2:01.2
549
Alyssa Lemon
FR
0
500 Free
47
4:55.00
523
200 Free
51
1:50.91
492
1650 Free
33
17:03.59
414
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lizzie Cui
JR
77
1 mtr Diving
2
330
3 mtr Diving
4
360.1
Platform Diving
7
264.45
Haylee Knight
JR
29
50 Free
15
22.72
658
100 Fly
19
53.6
647
100 Free
16
49.3
674
Mikayla Robilla
SO
23
1 mtr Diving
13
266.25
3 mtr Diving
26
239.25
Platform Diving
17
205.25
Olivia Paskulin
SO
15
200 IM
50
2:03.02
542
100 Breast
12
1:01.25
655
200 Breast
31
2:14.67
597
Summer Spradley
JR
13
50 Free
41
23.22
569
100 Breast
15
1:01.56
637
200 Breast
24
2:15.07
586
Rileigh Knox
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
19
259.35
3 mtr Diving
19
270.15
Cassie Kalisz
FR
12
200 IM
59
2:04.88
475
100 Back
40
55.49
530
200 Back
15
1:56.51
639
Helen Grossman
SO
11
50 Free
60
24.01
408
100 Fly
16
53.9
627
200 Fly
27
1:59.83
597
Grace Horton
FR
11
50 Free
28
22.91
625
100 Back
16
54.44
598
100 Free
37
50.31
591
Lexi Daniels
FR
4
500 Free
45
4:54.23
535
400 IM
37
4:22.61
489
1650 Free
21
16:38.02
543
Nicole Rozier
SO
1
200 IM
24
2:00.52
623
200 Fly
30
2:00.09
588
200 Back
31
1:58.59
580
Alexandria Ham
SO
0
200 IM
64
2:07.25
383
400 IM
30
4:17.86
574
200 Back
27
1:57.81
602
Lia Joslin
JR
0
50 Free
62
24.32
344
100 Fly
31
54.6
579
200 Fly
41
2:02.83
488
Lauren Thompson
JR
0
200 IM
52
2:04.3
496
400 IM
39
4:24.49
453
200 Breast
42
2:17.75
510
Leyre Casarin
FR
0
50 Free
47
23.41
533
100 Free
49
51.04
526
Tennyson Henry
JR
0
500 Free
51
4:59.05
454
200 Free
37
1:49.35
562
200 Back
42
2:00.82
509
Kit Hanley
FR
0
50 Free
63
24.39
329
200 Free
47
1:50.27
521
100 Free
55
52.08
424
Raleigh Bentz
FR
0
100 Fly
45
56.07
466
100 Back
29
54.42
599
200 Back
33
1:58.86
571
Jane Macdougall
SR
0
500 Free
39
4:52.2
567
200 Free
36
1:49.21
568
1650 Free
28
16:46.00
505
Gabrielle Pick
JR
0
50 Free
66
25.48
149
100 Fly
33
54.74
569
200 Fly
28
1:59.95
593
Katie Smith
FR
0
50 Free
55
23.79
455
100 Back
39
55.45
533
200 Back
39
1:59.91
539
Ellie Baldwin
FR
0
200 Free
43
1:49.82
541
100 Back
35
55.12
555
200 Back
29
1:58.03
596
Vanderbilt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Breanna Sapienz
SR
14
50 Free
49
23.51
513
100 Fly
13
53.24
670
200 Fly
25
1:59.58
605
Madeline Hunt
SR
0
50 Free
46
23.33
548
100 Back
43
55.62
521
100 Free
55
52.08
424
Hannah Hunt
FR
0
200 IM
57
2:04.71
481
100 Breast
26
1:02.21
600
200 Breast
34
2:15.23
582
Namilla Sanchez
SO
0
500 Free
53
5:00.06
436
200 Free
55
1:51.18
479
100 Free
58
52.76
355
Sophie Halper
SO
0
500 Free
55
5:02.15
398
200 Free
63
1:57.38
197
1650 Free
35
17:30.6
271
Madison Eaker
JR
0
200 Free
58
1:52.26
427
100 Back
36
55.29
544
200 Back
40
2:00.17
530
Eun Sol Chon
JR
0
200 IM
65
2:10.09
275
100 Back
50
58.58
304
100 Free
61
53.6
276
Brooke Ellis
FR
0
200 IM
58
2:04.77
479
400 IM
42
4:28.77
365
200 Fly
39
2:02.39
505
Johanna Goldbla
JR
0
50 Free
35
23.13
586
100 Back
38
55.3
543
100 Free
52
51.78
454
Kaley Buchanan
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:04.48
490
50 Free
59
24
411
100 Free
54
52
432
Lauren Bergmann
FR
0
100 Fly
41
55.67
498
100 Back
47
57.02
420
200 Back
47
2:02.2
460
Lindsey Gordon
FR
0
400 IM
43
4:29.31
354
100 Breast
32
1:03.13
543
200 Breast
43
2:19.86
444
Brenda Cha
SR
0
50 Free
50
23.54
507
100 Breast
37
1:05.47
383
100 Free
59
53
332
Reagan Roob
FR
0
50 Free
65
24.7
269
200 Free
60
1:53.37
372
100 Free
60
53.05
327
Lara Hernandez-
FR
0
500 Free
52
4:59.29
450
200 Fly
43
2:05.98
362
1650 Free
29
16:48.58
492
Summer Brown
SR
0
500 Free
54
5:01.4
412
200 Free
57
1:51.88
445
100 Free
57
52.45
386
Mary Beckwith
JR
0
200 Free
62
1:56.77
220
100 Back
48
58.18
333
200 Back
49
2:04.97
358
Kate Hornaday
SR
0
50 Free
64
24.48
311
100 Back
46
56.37
468
200 Back
43
2:00.85
508
