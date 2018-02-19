Texas A&M Women Celebrate SEC Title in Home Pool (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:

GOLD: Auburn, 3:12.64 SILVER: Tennessee, 3:12.76 BRONZE: Georgia, 3:14.17

Auburn got off to a fast start with a personal best 47.37 leadoff from 100 free bronze medalist Aly Tetzloff. She was over half a second faster than she swam in the individual race tonight. Julie Meynen kept the Auburn lead to a body length with a 48.37 on the 2nd leg, while Ashton Ellzey covered the 3rd leg in 48.50. Tennessee started to close on the Tigers with Maddy Banic‘s 47.85 on the 3rd leg and a quick 47.24 anchor from Meghan Small, but Erin Falconer‘s 48.38 anchor was just enough to hold off the Vols.

FINAL WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES:

1. Texas A&M University 1319 2. University of Georgia 1030 3. University of Tennessee 950.5 4. University of Kentucky 877.5 5. Auburn University 770 6. University of Missouri 739 7. University of Florida 619 8. University of South Carolina 591 9. University of Alabama 539 10. University of Arkansas 461 11. Louisiana State University 374 12. Vanderbilt University 182