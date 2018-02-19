Texas A&M Women Celebrate SEC Title in Home Pool (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:

  1. GOLD: Auburn, 3:12.64
  2. SILVER: Tennessee, 3:12.76
  3. BRONZE: Georgia, 3:14.17

Auburn got off to a fast start with a personal best 47.37 leadoff from 100 free bronze medalist Aly Tetzloff. She was over half a second faster than she swam in the individual race tonight. Julie Meynen kept the Auburn lead to a body length with a 48.37 on the 2nd leg, while Ashton Ellzey covered the 3rd leg in 48.50. Tennessee started to close on the Tigers with Maddy Banic‘s 47.85 on the 3rd leg and a quick 47.24 anchor from Meghan Small, but Erin Falconer‘s 48.38 anchor was just enough to hold off the Vols.

 

FINAL WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES:

  1. Texas A&M University             1319   2. University of Georgia            1030
  3. University of Tennessee         950.5   4. University of Kentucky          877.5
  5. Auburn University                 770   6. University of Missouri            739
  7. University of Florida             619   8. University of South Carolina      591
  9. University of Alabama             539  10. University of Arkansas            461
 11. Louisiana State University        374  12. Vanderbilt University             182

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »