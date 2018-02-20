Mauro Castillo: “We’re Showing the Classes Below Us It Can Be Done” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
MEN’S 200 BREAST:
- GOLD: Mark Szaranek, Florida, 1:51.83
- SILVER: Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M, 1:52.15
- BRONZE: Nils Wich-Glasen, South Carolina, 1:53.53
Though he typically swims the 200 fly, Florida’s Mark Szaranek changed things up with the 200 breast today. The move paid off, as Szaranek won his first ever individual SEC title, coming from behind to beat Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna. South Carolina’s Nils Wich-Glasen had the fastest front half, but faded to 3rd, holding off Texas A&M’sJonathan Tybur (1:53.55).
The A&M men are improving dramatically & very quickly as their 2nd place finish in SEC Championship shows. They are building a strong team for the future. Best of luck for the future!!!
Mauro is a fantastic competitor and great person. He’s setting a great example for the A&M mens team.