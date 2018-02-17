GW Men Dominate, Duquesne Women Claim Narrow Win at A-10 Champs

2018 ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Live results

Championship Central

Fordham freshman Bayley Frierson kicked off the final day of the 2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Championships with a win in the women’s 1650, going 16:47.29. In second was Tali Lemcoff in 16:51.02, followed by Summer Svitavsky in 16:54. GW’s Moritz Fath won the men’s race in 15:35.64, with Tyler Pride close behind in 15:36.37. Clay Resweber took third in 15:38.77.

In the women’s 200 back, Richmond sophomore Hannah Gouger grabbed first in 1:56.27. Gemma Atherley was second in 1:58.24, followed by Devon McFadden in 1:58.39. GW’s Gustav Hokfelt took down another conference record in the 200 back, winning in 1:41.97. Fabian Bergman took second in 1:42.04, followed by Ryan Donnelly in 1:45.64.

St. Bonaventure freshman Anhelina Kutsko took first in the women’s 100 free in 49.62, with Abbey Fusco second in 49.67. Emily Zhang claimed third in 50.03. St. Louis senior Ryan McCoy won the men’s race in 44.26, followed by Max Forstenhaeusler in 44.36 and Joseph Vizza in 44.53.

Richmond’s Erin Barry, a senior, won the women’s 200 breast in 2:14.41. She just out-touched Abby Stauffer (2:14.42). In third was Nicole Petta in 2:15.67. Michael Pettinichi, a junior at George Mason, won the men’s race in 1:58.03. He was followed by Tommi Wolst in 1:59.31 and Collin O’Brien in 1:59.43.

Fordham sophomore Mia Bullock won the women’s 200 fly in 1:58.45, a new conference record. Jackie Torrez was second in 2:00.34, followed by Morgan Smith in 2:01.47. George Mason senior Matthew Lynch won the men’s race in 1:47.69, followed by Andres Alarcon in 1:47.70 and Grant Streid in 1:47.95.

George Washington’s team of Abbey Fusco, Gemma Atherley, Hannah Kopydlowski, and Emily Zhang won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:22.38. Fordham took second in 3:22.67, followed by St. Bonaventure in 3:22.85. The George Washington men’s team of Gustav Hokfelt, Maximilian Forstenhaeusler, Alex Auster, and Adam Drury won their race in 2:57.11. La Salle took second in 2:58.84, followed by St. Louis in 2:59.10.

Massachusetts sophomore Maja Boric won the women’s 3-meter board with a final score of 328.70.

In the end, the battle was between Duquesne and Richmond for the win on the women’s side — with the former prevailing by only 9 points. George Washington one the men’s meet handily.

Final Men’s Team Scores

George Washington — 689 George Mason — 541 La Salle — 431 Massachusetts — 411 St. Louis — 408 Davidson — 350.5 St. Bonaventure — 343.5 Fordham — 331

Final Women’s Team Scores