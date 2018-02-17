Erika Brown Posts Fastest 100 Fly Split Ever At 49.11

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Tennessee sophomore Erika Brown continued her incredible showing at the SEC Championships on Saturday night, recording the fastest 100 fly split in history as the Vols won the 400 medley relay in 3:29.26.

With a quick reaction of 0.03, Brown was out incredibly fast in 22.80 and held strong coming home, recording a split of 49.11. She moved Tennessee up from 3rd to 1st heading into the free, and Stanzi Moseley was able to hold off Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus on the anchor leg for the win.

Brown’s split surpasses Kelsi Worrell‘s 2016 mark of 49.25, which was previously the fastest in history. Prior to that swim, done at the 2016 NCAA Championships, Worrell split 49.56 in 2015.

On day 2 of the meet Brown joined Worrell in the sub-50 second club in the 100 fly, becoming the 2nd fastest swimmer in history at 49.85. Brown’s rise this season has been stunning, as her best time entering this season was a mere 55.12.

She’ll look to finish off her amazing meet tomorrow in the 100 free, where she’s seeded 1st at 47.54. She already has won SEC titles in the 50 free, 100 fly, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, and now the 400 medley relay.