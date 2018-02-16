After 5-Second Season Drop, Erika Brown Now #2 All-Time in 100 Fly

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x)

Tennessee swimmer Erika Brown has taken another step into the national consciousness. As a sophomore, she’s gone from “relay contributor” to “national star” in the sprint freestyle and butterfly events, continued by her 49.85 in the 100 yard fly on Friday in finals at the 2018 SEC Championships.

That makes her the 2nd swimmer in history to go under 50 seconds in the race, and she’s behind only former Louisville Cardinal Kelsi Worrell, who had the 6-fastest times in history, and after Brown’s swim now has just the 2 fastest times in history.

Brown goes out a little faster than Worrell did when swimming similar times – for example, Worrell was out in 23.58 en route to a 49.81 at the 2015 NCAA Championships, and Brown was out in 23.43 on Friday.

Fastest Performers in History, 100 yard fly:

Kelsi Worrell, 49.43 Erika Brown, 49.85 Natalie Coughlin, 50.01 Farida Osman, 50.05 Rachel Komisarz, 50.10

Brown spent time in California (Pleasanton Seahawks) and North Carolina (SwimMAC Carolina) in high school. Her progression highlights how impressive this time is. As a high school junior, she swam 55.94. Her progression then stalled out – she didn’t improve as a high school senior, and only dropped to 55.12 as a freshman at Tennessee.

This year at Tennessee, she’s not only dropped over 5 seconds, but has gone the 9 fastest times of her career.

Officially, she broke her own Pool and SEC Meet Records of 50.49 from prelims, the old SEC Meet Record set by US Worlds team member Sarah Gibson at last year’s meet, and her own unofficial SEC Record of 50.33 from December. Coming into the year, the overall SEC Record was Gibson’s 50.61 from the 2016 NCAA Championship meet.