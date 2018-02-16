2018 Women’s ACCs: Day 3 Live Recap

2018 WOMEN’S ACCS

TEAM SCORES (end of day 3)

Virginia – 886.5 Louisville – 774.5 NC State – 677 UNC – 570 Duke – 539.5 Notre Dame – 519.5 Virginia Tech – 473.5 Florida State – 412.5 Pitt – 346 Miami – 255 Georgia Tech – 235 Boston College – 90

100 FLY

Meet Record – 50.06, Kelsi Worrell

ACC Record – 49.43, Kelsi Worrell

Grace Oglesby (Louisville) – 51.11 Leah Goldman (Duke) – 51.46 Tayla Lovemore (FSU) – 51.85

Grace Oglesby had the fastest 2nd 50 split of the field to win the event in an ‘A’ cut time of 51.11. Oglesby split a 26.83 to mark herself as the only swimmer to break 27 coming home. Top seed, Tayla Lovemore was out really fast again, this time splitting a 23.97 on the first 50. Leah Goldman gave Duke its 2nd top 2 event finish of the meet so far, coming in 2nd with a 51.46, which will get her an invite to the NCAAs, as well as Lovemore.

Duke had their best scoring event of the meet so far, with Goldman in 2nd, Kylie Jordan in 4th (52.61), and Alyssa Marsh and Isabella Paez in a tie for 11th (52.79).

Elise Olsen won the B final with a 52.37, while Susanna Larochelle won the C with a 53.50.

400 IM

Meet Record – 4:04.21, Tanja Kylliainen

ACC Record – 4:03.51, Tanja Kylliainen

Reka Gyorgy defended her title in the 400 IM, taking it by a comfortable 2.2 second margin. Her time of 4:04.42 was about half a second faster than she won the event in last year, and earned her an ‘A’ cut in the event. She was fueled by a great front half of the race, going a 55.99 on the fly, and a 1:00.13 on the back to hit the halfway mark at 1:56.12, over 2 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Hannah Moore of NC State came in 2nd with a personal best time of 4:06.62, which will safely gain her an invitation to swim at the NCAAs. Louisville’s Rachael Bradford-Feldman came in 3rd with a 4:08.14, while freshmen Julia Poole and Erin Earley came in 6th and 7th with a 4:10.08 and 4:12.08 respectively.

Jessica Horomanski took the B final with a 4:09.60, and Meg Brown won the C in 4:14.60.

200 FREE

Meet Record – 1:41.70, Mallory Comerford

ACC Record – 1:40.36, Mallory Comerford

Mallory Comerford was a little off her meet record from last year with a performance that while still fast and pretty dominant in the heat, was a reminder that she’s not in the same form she will be at the NCAAs. Her front half was faster than this morning, but her back half remained more or less the same, indicating that’s probably as fast as she could bring this race home at this point in the season.

Aside from Mallory Comerford winning, the big headline of this event was Virginia with an incredible 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 place finish, scoring a whopping 139 points in one event. Megan Moroney, who seems to back in action the fastest we’ve ever seen her, went her best time by over half a second to claim 2nd place, touching in 1:43.60. Her previous best of 1:44.32 was from the 2016 NCAAs.

Paige Madden won the B final with a 1:44.oo, which would have been 3rd in the A final, and Adrian Grabski took the C with a 1:46.53.

100 BREAST

Meet Record – 58.26, Andee Cotrell

ACC Record – 57.79, Emma Reaney

Natalie Pierce came back on an incredibly tight 100 breat field with her 31.27 back 50 split, which was the fastest in the field by about a half second. She was off her prelims time of 59.3, but will get another shot at the NCAAs, since she (and more than likely the rest of top 4) are safely under what it will take to be invited.

Lina Rathsack gave Pitt its highest finish of the meet, coming in 2nd, just .01 seconds behind Pierce. Caroline Hauder was out fast in 27.93, but was just slightly to slow on the back half to win the title. 3rd through 7th place were taken by freshmen, all within a second of eachither, setting up some great rivalries for the years to come.

The B final was taken by another freshman – Anna Shumate, who went 1:00.70, and beat fellow freshman Allie Reiter (1:00.91) and Olivia Calegan (1:01.12). The C was taken Susan Hynes at 1:01.36.

100 BACK

Meet Record – 50.74, Courtney Bartholomew

ACC Record – 50.01, Courtney Bartholomew

Elise Haan came in just .01 seconds off Courtney Bartholomew‘s meet record of 50.74, winning comfortably and getting the ‘A’ cut. Her time was a huge personal best, marking the first time she’s been under 51 seconds (her previous best was 51.13). Caroline Baldwin went a season best of 51.53, which just narrowly missed her lifetime best of 51.38. Megan Moroney went another lifetime best to come in 3rd, dropping another .17 seconds from her personal best in prelims. Baldwin will already be able to swim the 100 back at the NCAAs because she already has 2 ‘A’ cuts in the 50 and 100 free, while Megan Moroney will have punched her ticket in a 2nd event because she will be safe from the invite cutoff with her time. Alina Kendzior, who came in 4th will be right on the edge, whichever side of the cut-off she ends up on, because she came in 4th with a 52.48, just .17 seconds under the invited time from last year.

Marcie Maguire won the B final with a 52.90, while Karoli Hajkova took the C with a 52.85.

3 Meter Diving

Meet Record –

ACC Record – 439.70, Abby Johnston

Alicia Blagg (Miami) – 402.90 Wally Layland (Miami) – 333.75 Molly Carlson (FSU) – 330.95

Alicia Blagg won the women’s 3 meter by a huge margin – 70 points. A freshman, Blagg is a 2-time Olympian from Great Britain, and is just 37 points from the ACC record 0f 439.70. When interviewed after the podium, Blagg said it was the “first time everything really came together”. Miami teammate Wally Layland came in 2nd, bringing the Hurricanes within striking distance of Pitt in the team standings.

400 Medley Relay

Meet Record – 3:28.25, Virginia

ACC Record – 3:26.42, Virginia

Louisville – 3:30.66 NC State – 3:31.92 Florida State – 3:32.80

NC State jumped out to a pretty big lead in the first 300 of the race, touching 1.35 seconds ahead of Louisville at the 300, but that changed when Mallory Comerford dove in. Comerford made up about half that lead in the first 50, and by the 75, she had pulled even with Vasiliki Baka of NC State. On the final 25, Comerford seemingly opened it up even more, charging into the finish to split 46.41 and finish in 3:30.66, a season best.

NC State picked up an NCAA ‘A’ cut, which isn’t that consequential since they already have a relay ‘A’ cut.

Virginia came in 5th, giving Louisville a chance to catch up a little in the team standings going into the final day. Virginia still has about a 100 point lead after tonight, meaning Louisville will need big performances in prelims tomorrow to stand a chance of catching them in finals.