ACC Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 WOMEN’S ACCS

First a couple of notes

Despite eventually winning comfortably by 233, Virginia trailed as late as the 100 fly when they were down by 1 to NC State. North Carolina led after day 1 with Duke in 3rd.

The highest scoring single event by any team was Virgnia in the 200 free with 169 points. Virginia had 3 other events over 120 points (50 free, 100 free, 200 back). The best non-Virginia single event score NC State was in the 400 IM with 118 points.

Louisville won the most individual events with 6. Virginia had the most individual top 8s with 31, Louisville were next with 23 followed by NC State with 15.

The best swim of the meet by Swimulator power points was Mallory Comerford’s 46.65 100 free. Next were Caitlin Cooper’s 21.54 50 free, Mallory Comerford’s 1:42.17 200 free, and Caroline Baldwin’s 47.44 100 free.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Scores

1. Virginia: 1382.5

2. Louisville: 1149.5

3. NC State: 1037

4. UNC: 786.5

5. ND: 775

6. Duke: 756.5

7. VT: 736

8. Florida St: 578.5

9. Pitt: 494

10. GT: 370.5

11. Miami (FL): 315

12. BC: 120

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Virginia Louisville NC State UNC ND Duke VT Florida St Pitt GT Miami (FL) BC 200 Medley Relay 54 50 64 52 48 46 56 44 34 40 32 30 1 mtr Diving 79 82 81 103 83 99 83 97 57 41 77 30 800 Free Relay 143 138 135 151 135 139 133 131 101 87 109 60 500 Free 191 201 221 185 172 163 158 135 127 102 109 60 200 IM 253 287 290 233 185 214 173 135 145 102 109 60 50 Free 378.5 358.5 323 279 229 234.5 187 142.5 145 102 109 60 200 Free Relay 442.5 414.5 373 331 283 274.5 235 186.5 191 134 143 60 100 Fly 468.5 469.5 395 347 341.5 359.5 276.5 236.5 191 142 143 60 400 IM 520.5 508.5 513 365 341.5 401.5 313.5 248.5 220 157 143 60 200 Free 685.5 571.5 519 389 384.5 414.5 326.5 248.5 239 173 143 60 100 Breast 706.5 639.5 572 459 408.5 423.5 359.5 280.5 267 185 144 60 100 Back 800.5 690.5 610 487 451.5 446.5 400.5 298.5 267 202 153 60 3 mtr Diving 836.5 710.5 621 518 473.5 495.5 425.5 358.5 306 203 221 60 400 Medley Relay 886.5 774.5 677 570 519.5 539.5 473.5 412.5 346 235 255 90 1650 Free 929.5 807.5 787 585 567.5 562.5 516.5 426.5 370 244 255 90 200 Back 1058.5 834.5 872 589 604.5 585.5 556.5 427.5 381 249 255 90 100 Free 1181.5 917.5 890 630 642.5 596.5 572.5 437.5 381 266 260 90 200 Breast 1214.5 1027.5 939 667 651.5 603.5 579.5 479.5 403 289 283 90 200 Fly 1254.5 1075.5 959 706.5 693 656.5 622 509.5 418 321.5 283 90 Platform Diving 1318.5 1093.5 991 732.5 723 708.5 686 534.5 454 336.5 283 90 400 Free Relay 1382.5 1149.5 1037 786.5 775 756.5 736 578.5 494 370.5 315 120

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Virginia Louisville NC State UNC ND Duke VT Florida St Pitt GT Miami (FL) BC 200 Medley Relay 54 50 64 52 48 46 56 44 34 40 32 30 1 mtr Diving 25 32 17 51 35 53 27 53 23 1 45 0 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 48 52 40 50 34 44 46 32 30 500 Free 48 63 86 34 37 24 25 4 26 15 0 0 200 IM 62 86 69 48 13 51 15 0 18 0 0 0 50 Free 125.5 71.5 33 46 44 20.5 14 7.5 0 0 0 0 200 Free Relay 64 56 50 52 54 40 48 44 46 32 34 0 100 Fly 26 55 22 16 58.5 85 41.5 50 0 8 0 0 400 IM 52 39 118 18 0 42 37 12 29 15 0 0 200 Free 165 63 6 24 43 13 13 0 19 16 0 0 100 Breast 21 68 53 70 24 9 33 32 28 12 1 0 100 Back 94 51 38 28 43 23 41 18 0 17 9 0 3 mtr Diving 36 20 11 31 22 49 25 60 39 1 68 0 400 Medley Relay 50 64 56 52 46 44 48 54 40 32 34 30 1650 Free 43 33 110 15 48 23 43 14 24 9 0 0 200 Back 129 27 85 4 37 23 40 1 11 5 0 0 100 Free 123 83 18 41 38 11 16 10 0 17 5 0 200 Breast 33 110 49 37 9 7 7 42 22 23 23 0 200 Fly 40 48 20 39.5 41.5 53 42.5 30 15 32.5 0 0 Platform Diving 64 18 32 26 30 52 64 25 36 15 0 0 400 Free Relay 64 56 46 54 52 48 50 44 40 34 32 30

Individual Points by Year

Pitt Duke Virginia Louisville VT Florida St Miami (FL) UNC NC State GT ND BC FR 60 36 370 189 43 54 78 163 261 6 161.5 0 SO 53 130 223 323.5 178 88 5 84.5 177 70.5 162 0 JR 14 137 174 314 106 47 14 146 192 61 169.5 0 SR 163 240.5 319.5 41 157 169.5 54 135 137 49 30 0 Returning 127 303 767 826.5 327 189 97 393.5 630 137.5 493 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Virginia Louisville Florida St ND Pitt Miami (FL) GT UNC Duke NC State VT 1 2 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 1 2 2 2 1 0 1 1 0 4 2 3 0 3 5 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 4 4 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 3 0 5 5 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 6 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 3 1 7 5 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 8 4 1 0 4 2 0 0 0 2 1 2 9 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 6 1 10 2 1 0 2 0 0 2 3 2 4 0 11 4 2 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 2 1 12 2 3 0 2 1 0 3 2 0 1 1 13 2 1 3 2 2 0 1 2 1 2 0 14 0 1 0 3 1 1 1 3 1 2 4 15 1 3 2 3 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 16 2 1 1 2 1 0 1 1 2 2 2 17 2 0 2 1 0 1 2 5 1 1 1 18 3 0 3 4 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 19 1 2 0 3 1 2 2 1 1 3 0 20 0 3 1 2 1 1 1 0 3 2 5 21 1 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 3 2 1 22 1 1 4 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 23 0 1 1 2 3 1 2 2 0 1 3 24 2 3 1 0 0 1 3 3 0 3 0

Individual Swimmer Performances

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from.

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Moroney, Megan SO 82 200 Free 2 1:43.6 794 100 Back 3 52.17 731 200 Back 3 1:53.28 726 Marrkand, Jen SR 80 200 IM 4 1:56.15 755 200 Free 4 1:44.36 761 200 Fly 2 1:54.89 757 Madden, Paige FR 77 500 Free 5 4:39.77 741 200 Free 9 1:44.00 776 200 Back 1 1:51.81 768 Richter, Abby FR 74 200 IM 5 1:56.31 750 100 Back 6 52.61 705 200 Back 5 1:53.86 711 Reed, Laine SR 71.5 50 Free 3 22.07 774 200 Free 8 1:45.66 709 100 Free 7 48.71 722 Hill, Morgan SO 68 50 Free 6 22.21 748 200 Free 10 1:44.79 743 100 Free 3 48.02 782 Cooper, Caitlin SR 65 50 Free 1 21.54 886 100 Back 18 52.99 683 100 Free 4 48.05 780 Earley, Erin FR 59 400 IM 7 4:12.08 664 1650 Free 11 16:18.92 626 200 Back 9 1:53.16 730 Eddy, Eryn JR 57 50 Free 19 22.58 682 200 Free 3 1:44.1 772 100 Free 6 48.46 743 Pang, Anna FR 54 50 Free 12 22.52 692 100 Fly 5 52.63 710 100 Free 13 48.95 703 Williams, Cece SR 53 500 Free 7 4:43.76 686 400 IM 18 4:14.7 625 1650 Free 7 16:12.43 652 Dusel, Sydney SO 50 1 mtr Diving 22 234.8 3 mtr Diving 6 307.1 Platform Diving 7 203.8 Towbin, Kylie JR 48 1 mtr Diving 8 277.85 3 mtr Diving 30 225.3 Platform Diving 4 235.8 Seiberlich, Emm FR 43 100 Back 11 53.39 660 200 Back 11 1:54.01 707 200 Fly 16 1:59.88 595 Tafuto, Vivian JR 42 200 IM 16 2:00.92 611 100 Breast 13 1:01.54 638 200 Breast 10 2:11.49 677 Valls, Kyla FR 34 50 Free 31 22.92 623 200 Free 5 1:44.56 753 100 Free 17 48.97 701 Maguire, Marcie FR 29 100 Fly 29 54.88 559 100 Back 9 52.9 688 200 Back 17 1:54.52 693 Politi, Rachel JR 27 400 IM 8 4:14.62 626 1650 Free 21 16:43.95 515 200 Fly 24 2:02.96 483 Johnson, Corey SR 27 1 mtr Diving 29 218.7 3 mtr Diving 15 269.1 Platform Diving 12 211.4 Rommel, Dina SR 23 50 Free 8 22.43 708 100 Fly 24 54.74 569 100 Free 25 49.57 652 Tansill, Mary C SO 23 200 IM 33 2:02.44 562 100 Breast 18 1:01.36 649 200 Breast 11 2:11.50 677

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Comerford, Mall JR 96 500 Free 1 4:36.09 796 200 Free 1 1:42.17 861 100 Free 1 46.65 923 Oglesby, Grace SO 87 200 IM 7 1:56.77 735 100 Fly 1 51.11 818 200 Fly 1 1:53.87 793 Bradford-Feldma JR 82 200 IM 2 1:55.74 768 400 IM 3 4:08.14 723 200 Breast 3 2:09.38 729 Cattermole, Sop JR 71 500 Free 2 4:37.48 775 200 Free 11 1:45.32 722 1650 Free 3 16:00.78 698 Astashkina, Mar FR 68 200 IM 14 1:59.19 663 100 Breast 7 1:00.73 684 200 Breast 1 2:09.01 738 Kendzior, Alina JR 63 200 IM 8 1:58.17 693 100 Back 4 52.48 713 200 Back 12 1:54.58 691 Visscher, Laine SO 61 50 Free 5 22.2 749 100 Back 16 53.76 639 100 Free 5 48.22 764 Fears, Molly SO 59 1 mtr Diving 3 294.35 3 mtr Diving 12 272.7 Platform Diving 10 213.4 Fanz, Casey SO 49.5 50 Free 3 22.07 774 200 Free 22 1:47.85 624 100 Free 9 48.58 733 Friesen, Morgan FR 49 200 IM 36 2:02.65 555 100 Breast 6 1:00.56 694 200 Breast 5 2:10.31 706 James, Lauren SR 41 200 IM 28 2:01.24 601 100 Breast 12 1:01.2 658 200 Breast 4 2:09.95 715 Lowe, Carley FR 28 200 IM 38 2:02.98 543 400 IM 15 4:15.88 606 200 Fly 11 1:58.93 626 Braunecker, Ave SO 26 50 Free 9 22.33 726 100 Breast 19 1:01.54 638 100 Free 26 49.58 652 Schoof, Ashlyn FR 26 100 Fly 33 55.14 539 100 Back 13 53.44 657 200 Back 15 1:55.50 666 Govejsek, Nastj SO 23 50 Free 26 22.78 648 100 Fly 7 52.72 704 100 Free 35 49.97 620 Openysheva, Ari FR 18 500 Free 38 4:56.51 498 200 Free 15 1:46.27 685 100 Free 19 49.12 689 Jahns, Maggie SO 7 500 Free 23 4:51.35 580 400 IM 25 4:19.53 546 1650 Free 20 16:39.78 535 Sliney, Michael SO 6 1 mtr Diving 20 235.3 3 mtr Diving 35 201.05 Platform Diving 24 169.4 Price, Breanna SO 5 1 mtr Diving 25 228.2 3 mtr Diving 20 254.05 Platform Diving 25 165.2 Moser, Emily JR 2 500 Free 24 4:54.83 525 200 Free 31 1:49.71 546 1650 Free 24 16:48.14 495 Long, Gracie JR 0 200 IM 26 2:01.02 608 200 Free 29 1:49.18 569 100 Free 37 50.23 598

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Moore, Hannah SR 87 500 Free 3 4:37.51 774 400 IM 2 4:06.62 747 1650 Free 1 15:48.37 749 Poole, Julia FR 75 200 IM 3 1:55.76 767 400 IM 6 4:10.08 694 200 Breast 6 2:11.57 675 Haan, Elise JR 69 50 Free 17 22.36 720 100 Back 1 50.75 822 200 Back 2 1:52.65 744 Kline, Madeline SO 60 1 mtr Diving 10 255 3 mtr Diving 16 267.1 Platform Diving 1 258.4 Horomanski, Jes SO 57 200 IM 10 1:57.62 710 400 IM 9 4:09.6 701 200 Fly 9 1:58.6 637 Moore, Kate FR 56 500 Free 11 4:44.96 670 400 IM 4 4:09.18 707 200 Back 13 1:54.59 691 Morrow, Lindsay JR 54 200 IM 9 1:57.51 713 400 IM 13 4:15.37 614 200 Breast 9 2:11.1 686 Jahns, Anna JR 52 500 Free 9 4:43.71 687 400 IM 19 4:14.74 624 1650 Free 4 16:07.29 673 Duffield, Krist SR 50 50 Free 14 22.64 672 100 Fly 8 53 686 100 Free 12 48.86 710 Holub, Tamila FR 45 500 Free 10 4:43.74 686 200 Free 37 1:50.95 490 1650 Free 2 16:00.14 701 Finke, Summer SO 30 500 Free 19 4:47.61 633 400 IM 26 4:20.58 527 1650 Free 6 16:08.2 669 Huizinga, Danik FR 27 100 Fly 32 55.06 545 100 Back 24 53.85 633 200 Back 4 1:53.78 713 Fisher, Olivia FR 22 200 IM 20 2:00.34 628 100 Breast 14 1:01.78 625 200 Breast 21 2:13.88 617 Glover, Mackenz SO 22 200 IM 37 2:02.69 553 100 Back 20 53.39 660 200 Back 10 1:53.69 715 Shumate, Anna FR 20 50 Free 48 23.44 527 100 Breast 9 1:00.7 686 200 Breast 25 2:16.26 554 Calegan, Olivia FR 16 50 Free 33 22.95 618 100 Breast 11 1:01.12 662 200 Breast 29 2:17.47 519 Lupton, Lexie JR 12 50 Free 16 22.82 641 200 Free 25 1:48.22 609 100 Free 24 49.84 630 Baka, Vasiliki SO 8 50 Free 28 22.84 637 200 Free 19 1:47.22 648 100 Free 23 49.55 654 McClanahan, Roz JR 5 50 Free 58 23.86 440 100 Breast 21 1:02.35 591 200 Breast 24 2:16.78 539 Revels, Bailey JR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 175.5 3 mtr Diving 39 177.9

North Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Baldwin, Caroli SR 84 50 Free 2 21.89 810 100 Back 2 51.58 768 100 Free 2 47.44 838 Lohman, Maria JR 69 1 mtr Diving 2 308.2 3 mtr Diving 10 281 Platform Diving 6 220.8 Hauder, Carolin FR 60 200 IM 6 1:56.45 745 100 Breast 3 59.81 737 200 Breast 17 2:11.51 676 Cameron, Bryann SO 48.5 500 Free 16 4:47.15 640 400 IM 14 4:15.86 607 200 Fly 5 1:57.17 682 Fields, Zhada JR 46 500 Free 17 4:45.38 664 200 Free 6 1:44.70 747 100 Free 14 49.01 698 Perrotta, Brook FR 43 200 IM 23 2:01.46 594 100 Breast 4 1:00.11 719 200 Breast 12 2:11.74 671 Dawson, Elisa SR 37 1 mtr Diving 7 278.95 3 mtr Diving 13 272.25 Reiter, Allie FR 30 200 IM 35 2:02.62 556 100 Breast 10 1:00.91 674 200 Breast 14 2:13.24 634 Dryer, Robyn JR 29 500 Free 13 4:45.12 667 200 Free 27 1:48.63 592 1650 Free 12 16:23.2 609 Larochelle, Sus SO 18 200 IM 17 1:59.08 666 100 Fly 17 53.5 653 200 Back 27 1:57.70 606 Bauer, Brooke SO 17 50 Free 10 22.41 712 200 Free 42 1:51.4 468 100 Free 32 49.9 625 Baker, Sydney FR 12 200 IM 15 1:59.6 651 400 IM 27 4:21.17 516 200 Breast 27 2:16.74 540 Soule, Mary O FR 10 200 IM 34 2:02.49 560 400 IM 21 4:16.32 599 200 Fly 19 2:00.38 578 Boswell, Madiso SR 9 400 IM 29 4:22.14 498 1650 Free 34 17:12.24 367 200 Fly 17 1:59.23 617 Cole, Emma FR 7 50 Free 37 23.03 604 100 Fly 18 53.51 653 100 Free 46 51.51 480 Slabe, Emily SR 5 400 IM 24 4:20.71 525 100 Back 25 53.91 630 200 Back 21 1:56.75 632 Pang, Qian Yi JR 2 1 mtr Diving 30 215.3 3 mtr Diving 25 235.3 Platform Diving 23 169.5 Moshos, Reni SO 1 200 IM 24 2:01.72 585 400 IM 30 4:22.92 483 200 Back 47 2:04.78 365 Smith, Maddie FR 1 50 Free 24 22.73 656 100 Fly 37 55.91 479 100 Free 33 49.95 621 Ford, Katie SR 0 50 Free 31 22.92 623 100 Back 35 55.14 554 200 Back 41 2:00.2 529 Layton, Emma FR 0 500 Free 33 4:54.05 538 400 IM 32 4:26.33 415 1650 Free 33 17:08.13 389

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dolan, Abigail SO 59 50 Free 13 22.57 684 200 Free 7 1:44.9 739 100 Free 8 48.73 721 Stone, Lindsay FR 47 500 Free 8 4:45.67 660 200 Free 30 1:49.29 565 1650 Free 5 16:07.66 671 Quast, Carly FR 45 50 Free 7 22.3 731 100 Back 8 53.02 681 200 Back 28 1:58.00 597 Smith, Nikki JR 44.5 200 IM 19 1:59.81 644 100 Fly 13 53.01 685 200 Fly 5 1:57.17 682 Treuth, Alice JR 42 500 Free 22 4:49.64 605 100 Back 12 53.42 658 200 Back 6 1:54.13 703 Straub, Kelly FR 40 1 mtr Diving 12 253.95 3 mtr Diving 29 232.8 Platform Diving 5 226.3 Isola, Erin SO 34 1 mtr Diving 9 255.7 3 mtr Diving 17 262.75 Platform Diving 20 182.85 O’Donnell, Meag JR 28 200 IM 29 2:01.31 598 100 Breast 8 1:01.09 664 200 Breast 19 2:13.07 638 Sarazen, Kyra JR 27 200 IM 18 1:59.09 666 200 Free 18 1:46.94 659 200 Back 14 1:55.33 671 Revilak Fonseca JR 25 50 Free 18 22.37 719 100 Fly 15 53.62 645 100 Back 19 53.22 670 Treble, Molly SR 25 500 Free 15 4:46.54 648 200 Free 32 1:49.89 538 1650 Free 14 16:25.51 599 Sheehan, Erin SO 17 200 IM 30 2:01.52 592 100 Fly 10 52.57 714 200 Fly 25 2:01.94 522 Rentz, Katherin SO 17 200 IM 42 2:03.53 524 100 Fly 25 54.65 575 200 Fly 10 1:58.76 632 Heller, Lauren SO 15 50 Free 33 22.95 618 200 Free 16 1:47.11 652 100 Free 21 49.39 667 Fore, Skylar FR 14 50 Free 37 23.03 604 200 Free 23 1:47.94 620 100 Free 15 49.23 680 Andrews, Claire SO 13 1 mtr Diving 32 214.7 3 mtr Diving 14 272.1 Platform Diving 26 163.45 Grunhard, Caile FR 11 50 Free 40 23.09 593 100 Fly 16 53.9 627 100 Back 36 55.42 535 Lanigan, Reilly SO 7 500 Free 28 4:53.06 554 400 IM 33 4:28.57 369 1650 Free 18 16:38.9 539 McIntee, Sherri SR 5 200 IM 44 2:03.96 509 100 Breast 23 1:02.57 578 200 Breast 22 2:13.98 615 Wittmer, Rachel FR 4.5 50 Free 36 23 609 100 Fly 20 54.11 613 100 Free 36 50 617 Berdusco, Ellie JR 3 500 Free 36 4:55.33 517 200 Free 38 1:51.13 481 1650 Free 22 16:44.61 512

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Willborn, Mack JR 66 1 mtr Diving 6 282.7 3 mtr Diving 8 274 Platform Diving 9 213.65 Hess, Maddie JR 62 50 Free 11 22.45 705 100 Back 7 53 683 200 Back 7 1:54.38 696 Goldman, Leah SR 60 200 IM 1 1:55.67 770 100 Fly 2 51.46 792 100 Free 30 49.69 643 Abel, Verity SR 54 500 Free 6 4:43.08 695 200 Free 14 1:45.94 698 1650 Free 10 16:17.08 634 Jordan, Kylie SO 51 200 IM 22 2:01.04 607 100 Fly 4 52.61 711 200 Fly 8 1:58.35 645 Paez, Isabella SR 41.5 500 Free 26 4:51.95 571 100 Fly 11 52.79 700 200 Fly 4 1:55.45 738 Devitt, Lizzie SR 41 200 IM 11 1:58.30 689 400 IM 5 4:09.58 701 200 Back 29 1:58.18 592 Targonski, Mary SR 39 1 mtr Diving 16 244.8 3 mtr Diving 27 234 Platform Diving 2 250.05 Fitzpatrick, Li SO 34 1 mtr Diving 13 251.15 3 mtr Diving 9 281.15 Marsh, Alyssa SO 31 50 Free 20 22.6 679 100 Fly 11 52.79 700 100 Free 16 49.4 666 Dean, Constance FR 29 200 IM 20 1:59.99 639 400 IM 10 4:09.79 698 200 Breast 18 2:12.92 642 Hynes, Susan JR 9 200 IM 54 2:06.85 399 100 Breast 17 1:01.34 650 200 Breast 31 2:18.3 493 Gaudette, Jaina SO 8 1 mtr Diving 21 235.25 3 mtr Diving 21 242.95 Platform Diving 27 159.2 Winslow, Ellie FR 7 1 mtr Diving 31 215.05 3 mtr Diving 22 237.95 Platform Diving 21 178.1 Kampfer, Britta SO 6 500 Free 25 4:51.94 571 200 Free 39 1:51.24 476 1650 Free 19 16:39.07 539 Quinn, Anna SR 5 200 IM 49 2:05.48 452 100 Fly 31 54.97 552 200 Fly 20 2:00.59 571 Morris, Halle FR 0 200 IM 53 2:06.64 407 100 Breast 25 1:02.52 581 200 Breast 32 2:19.38 459 Page, Kira SO 0 50 Free 55 23.71 472 200 Free 43 1:51.42 467 100 Free 49 51.81 451 Sheridan, Maria SR 0 50 Free 60 23.9 432 100 Back 39 56.26 476 200 Back 38 1:59.94 538 Hinkle, Mickayl JR 0 100 Back 28 54.47 596 200 Back 37 1:59.91 539 Aitchison, Hunt JR 0 50 Free 51 23.49 517 200 Free 40 1:51.25 476 100 Free 39 50.62 564

Virginia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Peters, Ashlynn JR 77 1 mtr Diving 5 291.95 3 mtr Diving 5 312.1 Platform Diving 3 239.25 Nazieblo, Klaud SR 65 100 Fly 14 53.13 677 100 Back 5 52.56 708 200 Fly 3 1:55.01 753 Gyorgy, Reka SO 54 200 IM 12 1:58.66 679 400 IM 1 4:04.42 782 200 Back 18 1:54.71 688 Gruber, Maggie SR 40 100 Fly 6 52.64 709 100 Back 14 53.53 652 200 Fly 22 2:02.06 518 Kowal, Grace SO 32 500 Free 18 4:46.87 644 400 IM 20 4:14.87 622 1650 Free 9 16:16.14 637 Hicks, Chloe SO 30 500 Free 20 4:49.03 614 100 Back 22 53.46 656 200 Back 8 1:55.27 673 Matheson, Elean SO 29 500 Free 14 4:46.39 650 200 Free 21 1:47.70 630 1650 Free 15 16:32.01 571 Vereb, Joelle FR 27 50 Free 23 22.72 658 100 Breast 5 1:00.49 698 100 Free 28 49.64 647 Grabski, Adrian SR 25 200 Free 17 1:46.53 675 100 Free 11 48.68 725 Eberle, Miranda SO 22 1 mtr Diving 27 223.5 3 mtr Diving 31 224.8 Platform Diving 8 169.1 Rogers, Leah JR 17 50 Free 47 23.43 529 100 Fly 20 54.11 613 200 Fly 14 1:59.69 601 Griggs, Daniell JR 12 50 Free 15 22.75 653 200 Free 28 1:49.12 572 100 Free 28 49.64 647 Buchter, Ashley SR 12 1 mtr Diving 26 226.05 3 mtr Diving 26 234.7 Platform Diving 15 201.17 Beattie, Jenna SO 11 500 Free 27 4:52.95 555 200 Free 33 1:50.08 530 1650 Free 16 16:35.66 554 Meilus, Emily FR 11 200 IM 43 2:03.67 519 100 Back 26 53.98 626 200 Back 16 1:57.06 624 Ulrich, MJ SR 8 200 IM 51 2:05.66 445 100 Breast 22 1:02.51 582 200 Breast 20 2:13.84 619 Henry, Kelly SR 7 200 IM 40 2:03.41 529 100 Breast 20 1:01.95 615 200 Breast 23 2:15.74 568 Westwood, Regan FR 5 1 mtr Diving 23 231.9 3 mtr Diving 28 233.9 Platform Diving 22 170.85 Ryan, Margarita SO 0 100 Fly 36 55.63 502 100 Back 34 54.99 563 200 Back 40 2:00.03 535 Scott, Erin SO 0 200 IM 45 2:04.14 502 100 Breast 27 1:03.07 547 200 Breast 30 2:17.96 504 Cameron, Bailli SO 0 200 IM 50 2:05.55 449 100 Breast 28 1:03.19 539 200 Breast 28 2:16.93 535

Florida State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pierce, Natalie SR 60 50 Free 53 23.53 509 100 Breast 1 59.71 743 200 Breast 2 2:09.05 737 Lovemore, Tayla SR 54.5 50 Free 20 22.6 679 100 Fly 3 51.85 763 200 Fly 7 1:57.32 678 Bonniwell, Ayla SO 52 1 mtr Diving 15 246.85 3 mtr Diving 4 314.95 Platform Diving 13 211.05 Mulka, Blair SR 50 1 mtr Diving 1 317.5 3 mtr Diving 18 259.9 Platform Diving 16 194.7 Carlson, Molly SO 36 1 mtr Diving 17 244.75 3 mtr Diving 3 330.95 Olsen, Elise FR 23 50 Free 39 23.05 600 100 Fly 9 52.37 727 100 Free 22 49.51 657 Terebo, Emma FR 19 50 Free 27 22.8 644 100 Back 15 53.62 647 100 Free 18 49.04 695 Purnell, Natali JR 14 400 IM 28 4:22.02 501 200 Breast 13 2:12.94 641 Van Den Berg, D JR 14 500 Free 29 4:53.1 553 400 IM 34 4:30.77 324 1650 Free 13 16:24.21 604 Brown, Meg JR 9 400 IM 17 4:14.6 626 200 Back 39 2:00.01 535 200 Fly 26 2:03.17 475 Drozda, Shelly JR 7 500 Free 21 4:49.56 606 400 IM 22 4:16.54 596 200 Back 26 1:57.67 606 Petrone, Kathry FR 7 500 Free 41 4:57.34 484 1650 Free 32 17:08.07 390 200 Fly 18 2:00.33 580 Cohen, Madeline FR 5 50 Free 59 23.89 434 100 Back 21 53.41 659 200 Back 24 1:57.97 598 Johnston, Leila JR 3 50 Free 43 23.28 558 100 Fly 22 54.25 603 100 Free 42 50.94 535 Smith, Lexi SR 3 50 Free 22 22.63 673 100 Fly 40 56.98 390 100 Free 27 49.59 651 Barber, Ariel SR 2 50 Free 30 22.87 632 100 Back 23 53.58 649 200 Back 31 1:58.59 580 Harris, Mckenna JR 0 200 IM 47 2:05.1 467 100 Breast 30 1:03.67 508 200 Breast 26 2:16.66 542 Ladd, Hailey FR 0 500 Free 44 4:59.17 452 200 Free 44 1:51.81 449 200 Back 44 2:03.69 406 Blank, Nika SO 0 50 Free 44 23.36 542 100 Free 44 51.46 485 Zortea, Ana SO 0 50 Free 50 23.47 521 100 Back 27 54.36 603 100 Free 40 50.75 552 Ribas Andrade, SO 0 500 Free 37 4:55.87 508 200 Free 52 1:53.76 353 1650 Free 26 16:52.65 472

Pitt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Richey, Amanda SR 64 500 Free 4 4:39.33 748 400 IM 11 4:11.74 669 1650 Free 8 16:14.75 643 Rathsack, Lina SR 54 200 IM 21 2:00.45 625 100 Breast 2 59.72 742 200 Breast 8 2:12.27 658 Rosenthall, Lyd FR 46 1 mtr Diving 18 244.25 3 mtr Diving 7 281.3 Platform Diving 11 212.15 Sharp, Meme SR 45 1 mtr Diving 11 254.15 3 mtr Diving 11 272.8 Platform Diving 14 207.9 Daigneault, Val SO 25 200 IM 13 1:58.9 672 200 Free 20 1:47.67 631 200 Back 19 1:55.15 676 Shaffer, Maddie SO 15 500 Free 30 4:53.27 550 100 Fly 26 54.73 570 200 Fly 12 1:59.16 619 Brown, Rachel JR 14 200 Free 13 1:45.84 702 100 Free 38 50.49 575 Menahem, Shahar FR 14 500 Free 34 4:54.57 530 400 IM 16 4:16.28 600 200 Back 22 1:57.04 624 Jones, Krista SO 7 1 mtr Diving 33 213.3 3 mtr Diving 32 220.25 Platform Diving 18 185.95 Giamber, Sarah SO 4 500 Free 31 4:53.55 546 400 IM 23 4:19.34 549 1650 Free 23 16:46.13 505 Hochkeppel, Sha SO 2 200 IM 41 2:03.52 525 100 Back 31 54.68 583 200 Back 23 1:57.65 607 Howe, Sam FR 0 50 Free 49 23.45 525 100 Fly 30 54.91 557 100 Free 33 49.95 621 Joram, Meghan JR 0 500 Free 39 4:56.77 493 1650 Free 27 16:55.09 459 200 Fly 28 2:04.41 425 Williams, Cortn SO 0 1 mtr Diving 34 200.7 3 mtr Diving 32 220.25 Platform Diving 28 146.35 Lynch, Kathleen FR 0 50 Free 71 24.47 313 100 Back 43 58.05 342 200 Back 50 2:06.50 301 Daday, Colleen SO 0 500 Free 42 4:58.27 467 200 Free 45 1:52.47 416 1650 Free 28 16:55.74 456 Thomas, Maddy JR 0 200 IM 46 2:04.89 474 400 IM 31 4:23.55 471 200 Back 36 1:59.54 550 Hendrix, Jacque SO 0 100 Fly 38 56.66 417 100 Breast 34 1:05.64 372 200 Fly 31 2:04.85 407 Schmele, Barb SO 0 200 IM 61 2:08.62 330 400 IM 35 4:31.59 308 200 Back 43 2:03.26 422 Miller, Katheri FR 0 200 IM 55 2:07.81 361 100 Breast 33 1:05.29 396 200 Breast 33 2:22.03 372

Georgia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ilgenfritz, Emi SO 36.5 500 Free 12 4:44.98 669 1650 Free 17 16:38.27 542 200 Fly 14 1:59.69 601 Wang, Iris JR 32 50 Free 25 22.72 658 200 Free 12 1:45.53 714 100 Free 10 48.6 732 Debruyn, Kira SR 29 200 IM 27 2:01.05 607 400 IM 12 4:15.34 615 200 Fly 13 1:59.38 612 Ilie, Florina JR 23 200 IM 57 2:08.2 346 100 Breast 15 1:02.36 591 200 Breast 16 2:15.86 565 Young, Megan SR 17 100 Fly 34 55.39 520 100 Back 10 53.27 667 200 Back 32 1:58.63 578 Hepler, Kristen SO 12 200 IM 32 2:01.98 577 100 Breast 26 1:02.9 558 200 Breast 15 2:14.31 606 Doi, Caroline SO 11 1 mtr Diving 24 229.85 3 mtr Diving 24 235.55 Platform Diving 17 187.55 Gohr, Paige FR 6 1 mtr Diving 38 164.45 3 mtr Diving 34 204.8 Platform Diving 19 184.1 Branton, Laura JR 6 50 Free 54 23.61 492 100 Fly 19 53.83 632 200 Fly 27 2:03.44 464 Lee, Carrie SO 5 50 Free 57 23.8 453 100 Back 29 54.49 595 200 Back 20 1:56.51 639 Miller, Chloe SO 4 100 Fly 27 54.74 569 100 Back 38 56.01 494 200 Fly 21 2:01.97 521 Gonen, Tamir SO 2 500 Free 46 4:59.6 444 1650 Free 29 17:00.07 433 200 Fly 23 2:02.3 508 Lyons, Morgan SR 2 50 Free 35 22.98 613 100 Fly 23 54.6 579 100 Free 41 50.92 537 Kitchens, Kaitl SR 1 50 Free 28 22.84 637 200 Free 24 1:47.95 620 100 Free 31 49.72 640 Paschal, Allie FR 0 50 Free 56 23.75 463 100 Back 33 54.88 570 200 Back 33 1:58.93 569 Wallace, Lindsa SO 0 500 Free 40 4:57.06 488 200 Free 34 1:50.13 528 1650 Free 30 17:02.02 422 Long, Camille FR 0 500 Free 45 4:59.42 447 200 Free 50 1:53.22 379 1650 Free 25 16:50.4 483 Nugent, Celine FR 0 500 Free 35 4:54.99 523 200 Free 36 1:50.74 500 100 Free 48 51.65 467 Gilbert, Sara JR 0 50 Free 52 23.51 513 100 Back 32 54.75 579 200 Back 35 1:59.43 554 Macgregor, Catr FR 0 200 IM 39 2:03.24 534 100 Breast 29 1:03.63 511 200 Back 42 2:02.84 437

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Layland, Wally SR 54 1 mtr Diving 4 292.1 3 mtr Diving 2 333.75 Blagg, Alicia FR 45 1 mtr Diving 14 247.3 3 mtr Diving 1 402.9 Kyriakidis, Ann FR 24 200 IM 31 2:01.63 588 100 Breast 24 1:03.18 540 200 Breast 7 2:12.14 661 Maric, Marcela JR 12 1 mtr Diving 19 238.65 3 mtr Diving 19 256.3 Hajkova, Karoli FR 9 50 Free 42 23.26 562 100 Back 17 52.85 691 200 Back 34 1:59.36 556 Viguier, Manon SO 5 500 Free 32 4:53.68 544 200 Free 26 1:48.49 598 100 Free 20 49.13 688 Chaney, Carolyn JR 2 1 mtr Diving 28 222.5 3 mtr Diving 23 236.5 Kleinsorgen, Ja FR 0 50 Free 64 24.16 377 200 Free 54 1:55.47 274 100 Free 56 53.05 327 San Nicolas Mar FR 0 500 Free 47 5:04.02 365 200 Free 35 1:50.33 519 100 Free 47 51.6 472 Sickinger, Kati JR 0 200 IM 56 2:08.05 352 400 IM 35 4:31.59 308 200 Back 49 2:06.04 318 Sensibaugh, Cha FR 0 200 IM 60 2:08.47 335 400 IM 38 4:33.29 274 200 Fly 32 2:04.97 403 Story, Sydney JR 0 50 Free 61 24.04 402 200 Free 47 1:52.83 399 100 Free 58 53.28 305 Harvard, Lauryn FR 0 50 Free 68 24.41 325 100 Breast 32 1:05.28 397 200 Breast 34 2:24.14 303 Knapp, Sydney FR 0 50 Free 44 23.36 542 200 Free 41 1:51.39 469 100 Free 50 51.9 442 McGinnis, Clair SO 0 500 Free 43 4:58.59 462 200 Free 48 1:52.86 397 1650 Free 31 17:04.51 409 Yu, Roxanne JR 0 200 IM 48 2:05.31 459 100 Back 37 55.6 523 200 Back 30 1:58.54 581 Hurley, Jessica SR 0 100 Fly 43 57.93 312 200 Fly 30 2:04.71 413 Skellett, Alain FR 0 100 Fly 28 54.77 567 100 Back 30 54.56 591 200 Back 25 1:57.48 612 Oikonomou, Ilia SO 0 50 Free 41 23.21 571 100 Fly 41 57.05 385 100 Free 45 51.5 481

Boston College