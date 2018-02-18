ACC Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 WOMEN’S ACCS
First a couple of notes
Despite eventually winning comfortably by 233, Virginia trailed as late as the 100 fly when they were down by 1 to NC State. North Carolina led after day 1 with Duke in 3rd.
The highest scoring single event by any team was Virgnia in the 200 free with 169 points. Virginia had 3 other events over 120 points (50 free, 100 free, 200 back). The best non-Virginia single event score NC State was in the 400 IM with 118 points.
Louisville won the most individual events with 6. Virginia had the most individual top 8s with 31, Louisville were next with 23 followed by NC State with 15.
The best swim of the meet by
Swimulator power points was Mallory Comerford’s 46.65 100 free. Next were Caitlin Cooper’s 21.54 50 free, Mallory Comerford’s 1:42.17 200 free, and Caroline Baldwin’s 47.44 100 free.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Scores
1. Virginia: 1382.5
2. Louisville: 1149.5
3. NC State: 1037
4. UNC: 786.5
5. ND: 775
6. Duke: 756.5
7. VT: 736
8. Florida St: 578.5
9. Pitt: 494
10. GT: 370.5
11. Miami (FL): 315
12. BC: 120 Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Virginia
Louisville
NC State
UNC
ND
Duke
VT
Florida St
Pitt
GT
Miami (FL)
BC
200 Medley Relay
54
50
64
52
48
46
56
44
34
40
32
30
1 mtr Diving
79
82
81
103
83
99
83
97
57
41
77
30
800 Free Relay
143
138
135
151
135
139
133
131
101
87
109
60
500 Free
191
201
221
185
172
163
158
135
127
102
109
60
200 IM
253
287
290
233
185
214
173
135
145
102
109
60
50 Free
378.5
358.5
323
279
229
234.5
187
142.5
145
102
109
60
200 Free Relay
442.5
414.5
373
331
283
274.5
235
186.5
191
134
143
60
100 Fly
468.5
469.5
395
347
341.5
359.5
276.5
236.5
191
142
143
60
400 IM
520.5
508.5
513
365
341.5
401.5
313.5
248.5
220
157
143
60
200 Free
685.5
571.5
519
389
384.5
414.5
326.5
248.5
239
173
143
60
100 Breast
706.5
639.5
572
459
408.5
423.5
359.5
280.5
267
185
144
60
100 Back
800.5
690.5
610
487
451.5
446.5
400.5
298.5
267
202
153
60
3 mtr Diving
836.5
710.5
621
518
473.5
495.5
425.5
358.5
306
203
221
60
400 Medley Relay
886.5
774.5
677
570
519.5
539.5
473.5
412.5
346
235
255
90
1650 Free
929.5
807.5
787
585
567.5
562.5
516.5
426.5
370
244
255
90
200 Back
1058.5
834.5
872
589
604.5
585.5
556.5
427.5
381
249
255
90
100 Free
1181.5
917.5
890
630
642.5
596.5
572.5
437.5
381
266
260
90
200 Breast
1214.5
1027.5
939
667
651.5
603.5
579.5
479.5
403
289
283
90
200 Fly
1254.5
1075.5
959
706.5
693
656.5
622
509.5
418
321.5
283
90
Platform Diving
1318.5
1093.5
991
732.5
723
708.5
686
534.5
454
336.5
283
90
400 Free Relay
1382.5
1149.5
1037
786.5
775
756.5
736
578.5
494
370.5
315
120
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Virginia
Louisville
NC State
UNC
ND
Duke
VT
Florida St
Pitt
GT
Miami (FL)
BC
200 Medley Relay
54
50
64
52
48
46
56
44
34
40
32
30
1 mtr Diving
25
32
17
51
35
53
27
53
23
1
45
0
800 Free Relay
64
56
54
48
52
40
50
34
44
46
32
30
500 Free
48
63
86
34
37
24
25
4
26
15
0
0
200 IM
62
86
69
48
13
51
15
0
18
0
0
0
50 Free
125.5
71.5
33
46
44
20.5
14
7.5
0
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
64
56
50
52
54
40
48
44
46
32
34
0
100 Fly
26
55
22
16
58.5
85
41.5
50
0
8
0
0
400 IM
52
39
118
18
0
42
37
12
29
15
0
0
200 Free
165
63
6
24
43
13
13
0
19
16
0
0
100 Breast
21
68
53
70
24
9
33
32
28
12
1
0
100 Back
94
51
38
28
43
23
41
18
0
17
9
0
3 mtr Diving
36
20
11
31
22
49
25
60
39
1
68
0
400 Medley Relay
50
64
56
52
46
44
48
54
40
32
34
30
1650 Free
43
33
110
15
48
23
43
14
24
9
0
0
200 Back
129
27
85
4
37
23
40
1
11
5
0
0
100 Free
123
83
18
41
38
11
16
10
0
17
5
0
200 Breast
33
110
49
37
9
7
7
42
22
23
23
0
200 Fly
40
48
20
39.5
41.5
53
42.5
30
15
32.5
0
0
Platform Diving
64
18
32
26
30
52
64
25
36
15
0
0
400 Free Relay
64
56
46
54
52
48
50
44
40
34
32
30
Individual Points by Year
Pitt
Duke
Virginia
Louisville
VT
Florida St
Miami (FL)
UNC
NC State
GT
ND
BC
FR
60
36
370
189
43
54
78
163
261
6
161.5
0
SO
53
130
223
323.5
178
88
5
84.5
177
70.5
162
0
JR
14
137
174
314
106
47
14
146
192
61
169.5
0
SR
163
240.5
319.5
41
157
169.5
54
135
137
49
30
0
Returning
127
303
767
826.5
327
189
97
393.5
630
137.5
493
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Virginia
Louisville
Florida St
ND
Pitt
Miami (FL)
GT
UNC
Duke
NC State
VT
1
2
6
2
0
0
1
0
0
1
3
1
2
2
2
1
0
1
1
0
4
2
3
0
3
5
5
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
2
4
4
2
1
0
1
1
0
1
2
3
0
5
5
3
0
3
0
0
0
1
1
0
4
6
4
1
0
1
0
0
0
3
2
3
1
7
5
3
1
2
1
1
0
1
2
0
0
8
4
1
0
4
2
0
0
0
2
1
2
9
3
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
6
1
10
2
1
0
2
0
0
2
3
2
4
0
11
4
2
0
0
4
0
0
0
4
2
1
12
2
3
0
2
1
0
3
2
0
1
1
13
2
1
3
2
2
0
1
2
1
2
0
14
0
1
0
3
1
1
1
3
1
2
4
15
1
3
2
3
0
0
2
1
0
0
3
16
2
1
1
2
1
0
1
1
2
2
2
17
2
0
2
1
0
1
2
5
1
1
1
18
3
0
3
4
2
0
0
1
1
0
2
19
1
2
0
3
1
2
2
1
1
3
0
20
0
3
1
2
1
1
1
0
3
2
5
21
1
0
2
1
1
0
1
2
3
2
1
22
1
1
4
3
1
0
0
0
2
0
4
23
0
1
1
2
3
1
2
2
0
1
3
24
2
3
1
0
0
1
3
3
0
3
0
Individual Swimmer Performances
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Moroney, Megan
SO
82
200 Free
2
1:43.6
794
100 Back
3
52.17
731
200 Back
3
1:53.28
726
Marrkand, Jen
SR
80
200 IM
4
1:56.15
755
200 Free
4
1:44.36
761
200 Fly
2
1:54.89
757
Madden, Paige
FR
77
500 Free
5
4:39.77
741
200 Free
9
1:44.00
776
200 Back
1
1:51.81
768
Richter, Abby
FR
74
200 IM
5
1:56.31
750
100 Back
6
52.61
705
200 Back
5
1:53.86
711
Reed, Laine
SR
71.5
50 Free
3
22.07
774
200 Free
8
1:45.66
709
100 Free
7
48.71
722
Hill, Morgan
SO
68
50 Free
6
22.21
748
200 Free
10
1:44.79
743
100 Free
3
48.02
782
Cooper, Caitlin
SR
65
50 Free
1
21.54
886
100 Back
18
52.99
683
100 Free
4
48.05
780
Earley, Erin
FR
59
400 IM
7
4:12.08
664
1650 Free
11
16:18.92
626
200 Back
9
1:53.16
730
Eddy, Eryn
JR
57
50 Free
19
22.58
682
200 Free
3
1:44.1
772
100 Free
6
48.46
743
Pang, Anna
FR
54
50 Free
12
22.52
692
100 Fly
5
52.63
710
100 Free
13
48.95
703
Williams, Cece
SR
53
500 Free
7
4:43.76
686
400 IM
18
4:14.7
625
1650 Free
7
16:12.43
652
Dusel, Sydney
SO
50
1 mtr Diving
22
234.8
3 mtr Diving
6
307.1
Platform Diving
7
203.8
Towbin, Kylie
JR
48
1 mtr Diving
8
277.85
3 mtr Diving
30
225.3
Platform Diving
4
235.8
Seiberlich, Emm
FR
43
100 Back
11
53.39
660
200 Back
11
1:54.01
707
200 Fly
16
1:59.88
595
Tafuto, Vivian
JR
42
200 IM
16
2:00.92
611
100 Breast
13
1:01.54
638
200 Breast
10
2:11.49
677
Valls, Kyla
FR
34
50 Free
31
22.92
623
200 Free
5
1:44.56
753
100 Free
17
48.97
701
Maguire, Marcie
FR
29
100 Fly
29
54.88
559
100 Back
9
52.9
688
200 Back
17
1:54.52
693
Politi, Rachel
JR
27
400 IM
8
4:14.62
626
1650 Free
21
16:43.95
515
200 Fly
24
2:02.96
483
Johnson, Corey
SR
27
1 mtr Diving
29
218.7
3 mtr Diving
15
269.1
Platform Diving
12
211.4
Rommel, Dina
SR
23
50 Free
8
22.43
708
100 Fly
24
54.74
569
100 Free
25
49.57
652
Tansill, Mary C
SO
23
200 IM
33
2:02.44
562
100 Breast
18
1:01.36
649
200 Breast
11
2:11.50
677
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Comerford, Mall
JR
96
500 Free
1
4:36.09
796
200 Free
1
1:42.17
861
100 Free
1
46.65
923
Oglesby, Grace
SO
87
200 IM
7
1:56.77
735
100 Fly
1
51.11
818
200 Fly
1
1:53.87
793
Bradford-Feldma
JR
82
200 IM
2
1:55.74
768
400 IM
3
4:08.14
723
200 Breast
3
2:09.38
729
Cattermole, Sop
JR
71
500 Free
2
4:37.48
775
200 Free
11
1:45.32
722
1650 Free
3
16:00.78
698
Astashkina, Mar
FR
68
200 IM
14
1:59.19
663
100 Breast
7
1:00.73
684
200 Breast
1
2:09.01
738
Kendzior, Alina
JR
63
200 IM
8
1:58.17
693
100 Back
4
52.48
713
200 Back
12
1:54.58
691
Visscher, Laine
SO
61
50 Free
5
22.2
749
100 Back
16
53.76
639
100 Free
5
48.22
764
Fears, Molly
SO
59
1 mtr Diving
3
294.35
3 mtr Diving
12
272.7
Platform Diving
10
213.4
Fanz, Casey
SO
49.5
50 Free
3
22.07
774
200 Free
22
1:47.85
624
100 Free
9
48.58
733
Friesen, Morgan
FR
49
200 IM
36
2:02.65
555
100 Breast
6
1:00.56
694
200 Breast
5
2:10.31
706
James, Lauren
SR
41
200 IM
28
2:01.24
601
100 Breast
12
1:01.2
658
200 Breast
4
2:09.95
715
Lowe, Carley
FR
28
200 IM
38
2:02.98
543
400 IM
15
4:15.88
606
200 Fly
11
1:58.93
626
Braunecker, Ave
SO
26
50 Free
9
22.33
726
100 Breast
19
1:01.54
638
100 Free
26
49.58
652
Schoof, Ashlyn
FR
26
100 Fly
33
55.14
539
100 Back
13
53.44
657
200 Back
15
1:55.50
666
Govejsek, Nastj
SO
23
50 Free
26
22.78
648
100 Fly
7
52.72
704
100 Free
35
49.97
620
Openysheva, Ari
FR
18
500 Free
38
4:56.51
498
200 Free
15
1:46.27
685
100 Free
19
49.12
689
Jahns, Maggie
SO
7
500 Free
23
4:51.35
580
400 IM
25
4:19.53
546
1650 Free
20
16:39.78
535
Sliney, Michael
SO
6
1 mtr Diving
20
235.3
3 mtr Diving
35
201.05
Platform Diving
24
169.4
Price, Breanna
SO
5
1 mtr Diving
25
228.2
3 mtr Diving
20
254.05
Platform Diving
25
165.2
Moser, Emily
JR
2
500 Free
24
4:54.83
525
200 Free
31
1:49.71
546
1650 Free
24
16:48.14
495
Long, Gracie
JR
0
200 IM
26
2:01.02
608
200 Free
29
1:49.18
569
100 Free
37
50.23
598
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Moore, Hannah
SR
87
500 Free
3
4:37.51
774
400 IM
2
4:06.62
747
1650 Free
1
15:48.37
749
Poole, Julia
FR
75
200 IM
3
1:55.76
767
400 IM
6
4:10.08
694
200 Breast
6
2:11.57
675
Haan, Elise
JR
69
50 Free
17
22.36
720
100 Back
1
50.75
822
200 Back
2
1:52.65
744
Kline, Madeline
SO
60
1 mtr Diving
10
255
3 mtr Diving
16
267.1
Platform Diving
1
258.4
Horomanski, Jes
SO
57
200 IM
10
1:57.62
710
400 IM
9
4:09.6
701
200 Fly
9
1:58.6
637
Moore, Kate
FR
56
500 Free
11
4:44.96
670
400 IM
4
4:09.18
707
200 Back
13
1:54.59
691
Morrow, Lindsay
JR
54
200 IM
9
1:57.51
713
400 IM
13
4:15.37
614
200 Breast
9
2:11.1
686
Jahns, Anna
JR
52
500 Free
9
4:43.71
687
400 IM
19
4:14.74
624
1650 Free
4
16:07.29
673
Duffield, Krist
SR
50
50 Free
14
22.64
672
100 Fly
8
53
686
100 Free
12
48.86
710
Holub, Tamila
FR
45
500 Free
10
4:43.74
686
200 Free
37
1:50.95
490
1650 Free
2
16:00.14
701
Finke, Summer
SO
30
500 Free
19
4:47.61
633
400 IM
26
4:20.58
527
1650 Free
6
16:08.2
669
Huizinga, Danik
FR
27
100 Fly
32
55.06
545
100 Back
24
53.85
633
200 Back
4
1:53.78
713
Fisher, Olivia
FR
22
200 IM
20
2:00.34
628
100 Breast
14
1:01.78
625
200 Breast
21
2:13.88
617
Glover, Mackenz
SO
22
200 IM
37
2:02.69
553
100 Back
20
53.39
660
200 Back
10
1:53.69
715
Shumate, Anna
FR
20
50 Free
48
23.44
527
100 Breast
9
1:00.7
686
200 Breast
25
2:16.26
554
Calegan, Olivia
FR
16
50 Free
33
22.95
618
100 Breast
11
1:01.12
662
200 Breast
29
2:17.47
519
Lupton, Lexie
JR
12
50 Free
16
22.82
641
200 Free
25
1:48.22
609
100 Free
24
49.84
630
Baka, Vasiliki
SO
8
50 Free
28
22.84
637
200 Free
19
1:47.22
648
100 Free
23
49.55
654
McClanahan, Roz
JR
5
50 Free
58
23.86
440
100 Breast
21
1:02.35
591
200 Breast
24
2:16.78
539
Revels, Bailey
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
175.5
3 mtr Diving
39
177.9
North Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Baldwin, Caroli
SR
84
50 Free
2
21.89
810
100 Back
2
51.58
768
100 Free
2
47.44
838
Lohman, Maria
JR
69
1 mtr Diving
2
308.2
3 mtr Diving
10
281
Platform Diving
6
220.8
Hauder, Carolin
FR
60
200 IM
6
1:56.45
745
100 Breast
3
59.81
737
200 Breast
17
2:11.51
676
Cameron, Bryann
SO
48.5
500 Free
16
4:47.15
640
400 IM
14
4:15.86
607
200 Fly
5
1:57.17
682
Fields, Zhada
JR
46
500 Free
17
4:45.38
664
200 Free
6
1:44.70
747
100 Free
14
49.01
698
Perrotta, Brook
FR
43
200 IM
23
2:01.46
594
100 Breast
4
1:00.11
719
200 Breast
12
2:11.74
671
Dawson, Elisa
SR
37
1 mtr Diving
7
278.95
3 mtr Diving
13
272.25
Reiter, Allie
FR
30
200 IM
35
2:02.62
556
100 Breast
10
1:00.91
674
200 Breast
14
2:13.24
634
Dryer, Robyn
JR
29
500 Free
13
4:45.12
667
200 Free
27
1:48.63
592
1650 Free
12
16:23.2
609
Larochelle, Sus
SO
18
200 IM
17
1:59.08
666
100 Fly
17
53.5
653
200 Back
27
1:57.70
606
Bauer, Brooke
SO
17
50 Free
10
22.41
712
200 Free
42
1:51.4
468
100 Free
32
49.9
625
Baker, Sydney
FR
12
200 IM
15
1:59.6
651
400 IM
27
4:21.17
516
200 Breast
27
2:16.74
540
Soule, Mary O
FR
10
200 IM
34
2:02.49
560
400 IM
21
4:16.32
599
200 Fly
19
2:00.38
578
Boswell, Madiso
SR
9
400 IM
29
4:22.14
498
1650 Free
34
17:12.24
367
200 Fly
17
1:59.23
617
Cole, Emma
FR
7
50 Free
37
23.03
604
100 Fly
18
53.51
653
100 Free
46
51.51
480
Slabe, Emily
SR
5
400 IM
24
4:20.71
525
100 Back
25
53.91
630
200 Back
21
1:56.75
632
Pang, Qian Yi
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
30
215.3
3 mtr Diving
25
235.3
Platform Diving
23
169.5
Moshos, Reni
SO
1
200 IM
24
2:01.72
585
400 IM
30
4:22.92
483
200 Back
47
2:04.78
365
Smith, Maddie
FR
1
50 Free
24
22.73
656
100 Fly
37
55.91
479
100 Free
33
49.95
621
Ford, Katie
SR
0
50 Free
31
22.92
623
100 Back
35
55.14
554
200 Back
41
2:00.2
529
Layton, Emma
FR
0
500 Free
33
4:54.05
538
400 IM
32
4:26.33
415
1650 Free
33
17:08.13
389
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dolan, Abigail
SO
59
50 Free
13
22.57
684
200 Free
7
1:44.9
739
100 Free
8
48.73
721
Stone, Lindsay
FR
47
500 Free
8
4:45.67
660
200 Free
30
1:49.29
565
1650 Free
5
16:07.66
671
Quast, Carly
FR
45
50 Free
7
22.3
731
100 Back
8
53.02
681
200 Back
28
1:58.00
597
Smith, Nikki
JR
44.5
200 IM
19
1:59.81
644
100 Fly
13
53.01
685
200 Fly
5
1:57.17
682
Treuth, Alice
JR
42
500 Free
22
4:49.64
605
100 Back
12
53.42
658
200 Back
6
1:54.13
703
Straub, Kelly
FR
40
1 mtr Diving
12
253.95
3 mtr Diving
29
232.8
Platform Diving
5
226.3
Isola, Erin
SO
34
1 mtr Diving
9
255.7
3 mtr Diving
17
262.75
Platform Diving
20
182.85
O’Donnell, Meag
JR
28
200 IM
29
2:01.31
598
100 Breast
8
1:01.09
664
200 Breast
19
2:13.07
638
Sarazen, Kyra
JR
27
200 IM
18
1:59.09
666
200 Free
18
1:46.94
659
200 Back
14
1:55.33
671
Revilak Fonseca
JR
25
50 Free
18
22.37
719
100 Fly
15
53.62
645
100 Back
19
53.22
670
Treble, Molly
SR
25
500 Free
15
4:46.54
648
200 Free
32
1:49.89
538
1650 Free
14
16:25.51
599
Sheehan, Erin
SO
17
200 IM
30
2:01.52
592
100 Fly
10
52.57
714
200 Fly
25
2:01.94
522
Rentz, Katherin
SO
17
200 IM
42
2:03.53
524
100 Fly
25
54.65
575
200 Fly
10
1:58.76
632
Heller, Lauren
SO
15
50 Free
33
22.95
618
200 Free
16
1:47.11
652
100 Free
21
49.39
667
Fore, Skylar
FR
14
50 Free
37
23.03
604
200 Free
23
1:47.94
620
100 Free
15
49.23
680
Andrews, Claire
SO
13
1 mtr Diving
32
214.7
3 mtr Diving
14
272.1
Platform Diving
26
163.45
Grunhard, Caile
FR
11
50 Free
40
23.09
593
100 Fly
16
53.9
627
100 Back
36
55.42
535
Lanigan, Reilly
SO
7
500 Free
28
4:53.06
554
400 IM
33
4:28.57
369
1650 Free
18
16:38.9
539
McIntee, Sherri
SR
5
200 IM
44
2:03.96
509
100 Breast
23
1:02.57
578
200 Breast
22
2:13.98
615
Wittmer, Rachel
FR
4.5
50 Free
36
23
609
100 Fly
20
54.11
613
100 Free
36
50
617
Berdusco, Ellie
JR
3
500 Free
36
4:55.33
517
200 Free
38
1:51.13
481
1650 Free
22
16:44.61
512
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Willborn, Mack
JR
66
1 mtr Diving
6
282.7
3 mtr Diving
8
274
Platform Diving
9
213.65
Hess, Maddie
JR
62
50 Free
11
22.45
705
100 Back
7
53
683
200 Back
7
1:54.38
696
Goldman, Leah
SR
60
200 IM
1
1:55.67
770
100 Fly
2
51.46
792
100 Free
30
49.69
643
Abel, Verity
SR
54
500 Free
6
4:43.08
695
200 Free
14
1:45.94
698
1650 Free
10
16:17.08
634
Jordan, Kylie
SO
51
200 IM
22
2:01.04
607
100 Fly
4
52.61
711
200 Fly
8
1:58.35
645
Paez, Isabella
SR
41.5
500 Free
26
4:51.95
571
100 Fly
11
52.79
700
200 Fly
4
1:55.45
738
Devitt, Lizzie
SR
41
200 IM
11
1:58.30
689
400 IM
5
4:09.58
701
200 Back
29
1:58.18
592
Targonski, Mary
SR
39
1 mtr Diving
16
244.8
3 mtr Diving
27
234
Platform Diving
2
250.05
Fitzpatrick, Li
SO
34
1 mtr Diving
13
251.15
3 mtr Diving
9
281.15
Marsh, Alyssa
SO
31
50 Free
20
22.6
679
100 Fly
11
52.79
700
100 Free
16
49.4
666
Dean, Constance
FR
29
200 IM
20
1:59.99
639
400 IM
10
4:09.79
698
200 Breast
18
2:12.92
642
Hynes, Susan
JR
9
200 IM
54
2:06.85
399
100 Breast
17
1:01.34
650
200 Breast
31
2:18.3
493
Gaudette, Jaina
SO
8
1 mtr Diving
21
235.25
3 mtr Diving
21
242.95
Platform Diving
27
159.2
Winslow, Ellie
FR
7
1 mtr Diving
31
215.05
3 mtr Diving
22
237.95
Platform Diving
21
178.1
Kampfer, Britta
SO
6
500 Free
25
4:51.94
571
200 Free
39
1:51.24
476
1650 Free
19
16:39.07
539
Quinn, Anna
SR
5
200 IM
49
2:05.48
452
100 Fly
31
54.97
552
200 Fly
20
2:00.59
571
Morris, Halle
FR
0
200 IM
53
2:06.64
407
100 Breast
25
1:02.52
581
200 Breast
32
2:19.38
459
Page, Kira
SO
0
50 Free
55
23.71
472
200 Free
43
1:51.42
467
100 Free
49
51.81
451
Sheridan, Maria
SR
0
50 Free
60
23.9
432
100 Back
39
56.26
476
200 Back
38
1:59.94
538
Hinkle, Mickayl
JR
0
100 Back
28
54.47
596
200 Back
37
1:59.91
539
Aitchison, Hunt
JR
0
50 Free
51
23.49
517
200 Free
40
1:51.25
476
100 Free
39
50.62
564
Virginia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Peters, Ashlynn
JR
77
1 mtr Diving
5
291.95
3 mtr Diving
5
312.1
Platform Diving
3
239.25
Nazieblo, Klaud
SR
65
100 Fly
14
53.13
677
100 Back
5
52.56
708
200 Fly
3
1:55.01
753
Gyorgy, Reka
SO
54
200 IM
12
1:58.66
679
400 IM
1
4:04.42
782
200 Back
18
1:54.71
688
Gruber, Maggie
SR
40
100 Fly
6
52.64
709
100 Back
14
53.53
652
200 Fly
22
2:02.06
518
Kowal, Grace
SO
32
500 Free
18
4:46.87
644
400 IM
20
4:14.87
622
1650 Free
9
16:16.14
637
Hicks, Chloe
SO
30
500 Free
20
4:49.03
614
100 Back
22
53.46
656
200 Back
8
1:55.27
673
Matheson, Elean
SO
29
500 Free
14
4:46.39
650
200 Free
21
1:47.70
630
1650 Free
15
16:32.01
571
Vereb, Joelle
FR
27
50 Free
23
22.72
658
100 Breast
5
1:00.49
698
100 Free
28
49.64
647
Grabski, Adrian
SR
25
200 Free
17
1:46.53
675
100 Free
11
48.68
725
Eberle, Miranda
SO
22
1 mtr Diving
27
223.5
3 mtr Diving
31
224.8
Platform Diving
8
169.1
Rogers, Leah
JR
17
50 Free
47
23.43
529
100 Fly
20
54.11
613
200 Fly
14
1:59.69
601
Griggs, Daniell
JR
12
50 Free
15
22.75
653
200 Free
28
1:49.12
572
100 Free
28
49.64
647
Buchter, Ashley
SR
12
1 mtr Diving
26
226.05
3 mtr Diving
26
234.7
Platform Diving
15
201.17
Beattie, Jenna
SO
11
500 Free
27
4:52.95
555
200 Free
33
1:50.08
530
1650 Free
16
16:35.66
554
Meilus, Emily
FR
11
200 IM
43
2:03.67
519
100 Back
26
53.98
626
200 Back
16
1:57.06
624
Ulrich, MJ
SR
8
200 IM
51
2:05.66
445
100 Breast
22
1:02.51
582
200 Breast
20
2:13.84
619
Henry, Kelly
SR
7
200 IM
40
2:03.41
529
100 Breast
20
1:01.95
615
200 Breast
23
2:15.74
568
Westwood, Regan
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
23
231.9
3 mtr Diving
28
233.9
Platform Diving
22
170.85
Ryan, Margarita
SO
0
100 Fly
36
55.63
502
100 Back
34
54.99
563
200 Back
40
2:00.03
535
Scott, Erin
SO
0
200 IM
45
2:04.14
502
100 Breast
27
1:03.07
547
200 Breast
30
2:17.96
504
Cameron, Bailli
SO
0
200 IM
50
2:05.55
449
100 Breast
28
1:03.19
539
200 Breast
28
2:16.93
535
Florida State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pierce, Natalie
SR
60
50 Free
53
23.53
509
100 Breast
1
59.71
743
200 Breast
2
2:09.05
737
Lovemore, Tayla
SR
54.5
50 Free
20
22.6
679
100 Fly
3
51.85
763
200 Fly
7
1:57.32
678
Bonniwell, Ayla
SO
52
1 mtr Diving
15
246.85
3 mtr Diving
4
314.95
Platform Diving
13
211.05
Mulka, Blair
SR
50
1 mtr Diving
1
317.5
3 mtr Diving
18
259.9
Platform Diving
16
194.7
Carlson, Molly
SO
36
1 mtr Diving
17
244.75
3 mtr Diving
3
330.95
Olsen, Elise
FR
23
50 Free
39
23.05
600
100 Fly
9
52.37
727
100 Free
22
49.51
657
Terebo, Emma
FR
19
50 Free
27
22.8
644
100 Back
15
53.62
647
100 Free
18
49.04
695
Purnell, Natali
JR
14
400 IM
28
4:22.02
501
200 Breast
13
2:12.94
641
Van Den Berg, D
JR
14
500 Free
29
4:53.1
553
400 IM
34
4:30.77
324
1650 Free
13
16:24.21
604
Brown, Meg
JR
9
400 IM
17
4:14.6
626
200 Back
39
2:00.01
535
200 Fly
26
2:03.17
475
Drozda, Shelly
JR
7
500 Free
21
4:49.56
606
400 IM
22
4:16.54
596
200 Back
26
1:57.67
606
Petrone, Kathry
FR
7
500 Free
41
4:57.34
484
1650 Free
32
17:08.07
390
200 Fly
18
2:00.33
580
Cohen, Madeline
FR
5
50 Free
59
23.89
434
100 Back
21
53.41
659
200 Back
24
1:57.97
598
Johnston, Leila
JR
3
50 Free
43
23.28
558
100 Fly
22
54.25
603
100 Free
42
50.94
535
Smith, Lexi
SR
3
50 Free
22
22.63
673
100 Fly
40
56.98
390
100 Free
27
49.59
651
Barber, Ariel
SR
2
50 Free
30
22.87
632
100 Back
23
53.58
649
200 Back
31
1:58.59
580
Harris, Mckenna
JR
0
200 IM
47
2:05.1
467
100 Breast
30
1:03.67
508
200 Breast
26
2:16.66
542
Ladd, Hailey
FR
0
500 Free
44
4:59.17
452
200 Free
44
1:51.81
449
200 Back
44
2:03.69
406
Blank, Nika
SO
0
50 Free
44
23.36
542
100 Free
44
51.46
485
Zortea, Ana
SO
0
50 Free
50
23.47
521
100 Back
27
54.36
603
100 Free
40
50.75
552
Ribas Andrade,
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:55.87
508
200 Free
52
1:53.76
353
1650 Free
26
16:52.65
472
Pitt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Richey, Amanda
SR
64
500 Free
4
4:39.33
748
400 IM
11
4:11.74
669
1650 Free
8
16:14.75
643
Rathsack, Lina
SR
54
200 IM
21
2:00.45
625
100 Breast
2
59.72
742
200 Breast
8
2:12.27
658
Rosenthall, Lyd
FR
46
1 mtr Diving
18
244.25
3 mtr Diving
7
281.3
Platform Diving
11
212.15
Sharp, Meme
SR
45
1 mtr Diving
11
254.15
3 mtr Diving
11
272.8
Platform Diving
14
207.9
Daigneault, Val
SO
25
200 IM
13
1:58.9
672
200 Free
20
1:47.67
631
200 Back
19
1:55.15
676
Shaffer, Maddie
SO
15
500 Free
30
4:53.27
550
100 Fly
26
54.73
570
200 Fly
12
1:59.16
619
Brown, Rachel
JR
14
200 Free
13
1:45.84
702
100 Free
38
50.49
575
Menahem, Shahar
FR
14
500 Free
34
4:54.57
530
400 IM
16
4:16.28
600
200 Back
22
1:57.04
624
Jones, Krista
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
33
213.3
3 mtr Diving
32
220.25
Platform Diving
18
185.95
Giamber, Sarah
SO
4
500 Free
31
4:53.55
546
400 IM
23
4:19.34
549
1650 Free
23
16:46.13
505
Hochkeppel, Sha
SO
2
200 IM
41
2:03.52
525
100 Back
31
54.68
583
200 Back
23
1:57.65
607
Howe, Sam
FR
0
50 Free
49
23.45
525
100 Fly
30
54.91
557
100 Free
33
49.95
621
Joram, Meghan
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:56.77
493
1650 Free
27
16:55.09
459
200 Fly
28
2:04.41
425
Williams, Cortn
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
34
200.7
3 mtr Diving
32
220.25
Platform Diving
28
146.35
Lynch, Kathleen
FR
0
50 Free
71
24.47
313
100 Back
43
58.05
342
200 Back
50
2:06.50
301
Daday, Colleen
SO
0
500 Free
42
4:58.27
467
200 Free
45
1:52.47
416
1650 Free
28
16:55.74
456
Thomas, Maddy
JR
0
200 IM
46
2:04.89
474
400 IM
31
4:23.55
471
200 Back
36
1:59.54
550
Hendrix, Jacque
SO
0
100 Fly
38
56.66
417
100 Breast
34
1:05.64
372
200 Fly
31
2:04.85
407
Schmele, Barb
SO
0
200 IM
61
2:08.62
330
400 IM
35
4:31.59
308
200 Back
43
2:03.26
422
Miller, Katheri
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:07.81
361
100 Breast
33
1:05.29
396
200 Breast
33
2:22.03
372
Georgia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ilgenfritz, Emi
SO
36.5
500 Free
12
4:44.98
669
1650 Free
17
16:38.27
542
200 Fly
14
1:59.69
601
Wang, Iris
JR
32
50 Free
25
22.72
658
200 Free
12
1:45.53
714
100 Free
10
48.6
732
Debruyn, Kira
SR
29
200 IM
27
2:01.05
607
400 IM
12
4:15.34
615
200 Fly
13
1:59.38
612
Ilie, Florina
JR
23
200 IM
57
2:08.2
346
100 Breast
15
1:02.36
591
200 Breast
16
2:15.86
565
Young, Megan
SR
17
100 Fly
34
55.39
520
100 Back
10
53.27
667
200 Back
32
1:58.63
578
Hepler, Kristen
SO
12
200 IM
32
2:01.98
577
100 Breast
26
1:02.9
558
200 Breast
15
2:14.31
606
Doi, Caroline
SO
11
1 mtr Diving
24
229.85
3 mtr Diving
24
235.55
Platform Diving
17
187.55
Gohr, Paige
FR
6
1 mtr Diving
38
164.45
3 mtr Diving
34
204.8
Platform Diving
19
184.1
Branton, Laura
JR
6
50 Free
54
23.61
492
100 Fly
19
53.83
632
200 Fly
27
2:03.44
464
Lee, Carrie
SO
5
50 Free
57
23.8
453
100 Back
29
54.49
595
200 Back
20
1:56.51
639
Miller, Chloe
SO
4
100 Fly
27
54.74
569
100 Back
38
56.01
494
200 Fly
21
2:01.97
521
Gonen, Tamir
SO
2
500 Free
46
4:59.6
444
1650 Free
29
17:00.07
433
200 Fly
23
2:02.3
508
Lyons, Morgan
SR
2
50 Free
35
22.98
613
100 Fly
23
54.6
579
100 Free
41
50.92
537
Kitchens, Kaitl
SR
1
50 Free
28
22.84
637
200 Free
24
1:47.95
620
100 Free
31
49.72
640
Paschal, Allie
FR
0
50 Free
56
23.75
463
100 Back
33
54.88
570
200 Back
33
1:58.93
569
Wallace, Lindsa
SO
0
500 Free
40
4:57.06
488
200 Free
34
1:50.13
528
1650 Free
30
17:02.02
422
Long, Camille
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:59.42
447
200 Free
50
1:53.22
379
1650 Free
25
16:50.4
483
Nugent, Celine
FR
0
500 Free
35
4:54.99
523
200 Free
36
1:50.74
500
100 Free
48
51.65
467
Gilbert, Sara
JR
0
50 Free
52
23.51
513
100 Back
32
54.75
579
200 Back
35
1:59.43
554
Macgregor, Catr
FR
0
200 IM
39
2:03.24
534
100 Breast
29
1:03.63
511
200 Back
42
2:02.84
437
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Layland, Wally
SR
54
1 mtr Diving
4
292.1
3 mtr Diving
2
333.75
Blagg, Alicia
FR
45
1 mtr Diving
14
247.3
3 mtr Diving
1
402.9
Kyriakidis, Ann
FR
24
200 IM
31
2:01.63
588
100 Breast
24
1:03.18
540
200 Breast
7
2:12.14
661
Maric, Marcela
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
19
238.65
3 mtr Diving
19
256.3
Hajkova, Karoli
FR
9
50 Free
42
23.26
562
100 Back
17
52.85
691
200 Back
34
1:59.36
556
Viguier, Manon
SO
5
500 Free
32
4:53.68
544
200 Free
26
1:48.49
598
100 Free
20
49.13
688
Chaney, Carolyn
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
28
222.5
3 mtr Diving
23
236.5
Kleinsorgen, Ja
FR
0
50 Free
64
24.16
377
200 Free
54
1:55.47
274
100 Free
56
53.05
327
San Nicolas Mar
FR
0
500 Free
47
5:04.02
365
200 Free
35
1:50.33
519
100 Free
47
51.6
472
Sickinger, Kati
JR
0
200 IM
56
2:08.05
352
400 IM
35
4:31.59
308
200 Back
49
2:06.04
318
Sensibaugh, Cha
FR
0
200 IM
60
2:08.47
335
400 IM
38
4:33.29
274
200 Fly
32
2:04.97
403
Story, Sydney
JR
0
50 Free
61
24.04
402
200 Free
47
1:52.83
399
100 Free
58
53.28
305
Harvard, Lauryn
FR
0
50 Free
68
24.41
325
100 Breast
32
1:05.28
397
200 Breast
34
2:24.14
303
Knapp, Sydney
FR
0
50 Free
44
23.36
542
200 Free
41
1:51.39
469
100 Free
50
51.9
442
McGinnis, Clair
SO
0
500 Free
43
4:58.59
462
200 Free
48
1:52.86
397
1650 Free
31
17:04.51
409
Yu, Roxanne
JR
0
200 IM
48
2:05.31
459
100 Back
37
55.6
523
200 Back
30
1:58.54
581
Hurley, Jessica
SR
0
100 Fly
43
57.93
312
200 Fly
30
2:04.71
413
Skellett, Alain
FR
0
100 Fly
28
54.77
567
100 Back
30
54.56
591
200 Back
25
1:57.48
612
Oikonomou, Ilia
SO
0
50 Free
41
23.21
571
100 Fly
41
57.05
385
100 Free
45
51.5
481
Boston College
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abrams, Maria
JR
0
50 Free
67
24.4
327
100 Breast
36
1:08.28
208
100 Free
57
53.25
308
Dalla Riva, Nat
FR
0
200 IM
58
2:08.29
342
400 IM
39
4:33.62
268
200 Back
46
2:04.76
365
Grimes, Maura
FR
0
50 Free
63
24.13
383
100 Back
40
56.4
466
100 Free
51
52.6
371
Freeman, Erika
JR
0
200 IM
52
2:06.57
410
200 Free
46
1:52.55
412
100 Free
53
52.75
356
Even, Caroline
JR
0
50 Free
73
25.14
196
100 Fly
42
57.46
350
100 Free
60
54.03
239
Taghian, Gabrie
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
144.1
3 mtr Diving
37
186.6
Kea, Ali
FR
0
50 Free
44
23.36
542
100 Free
43
51.28
503
O’Reilly, Cecil
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
183.3
3 mtr Diving
38
179.55
Uhl, Elizabeth
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
173.55
3 mtr Diving
36
194.4
Quindlen, Carol
SR
0
50 Free
74
25.36
164
100 Back
45
59.15
264
200 Back
51
2:12.15
129
Karle, Katherin
JR
0
200 IM
62
2:10.43
263
100 Back
41
56.89
429
200 Back
48
2:05.44
340
Elcott, Ina
SO
0
50 Free
70
24.44
319
100 Fly
39
56.7
414
100 Back
42
57.11
413
Lin, Victoria
SO
0
50 Free
68
24.41
325
100 Fly
35
55.59
505
200 Fly
29
2:04.55
420
Mann, Emily
SR
0
200 IM
63
2:10.45
262
400 IM
37
4:32.89
282
200 Fly
33
2:06.36
347
Covington, Tayl
SO
0
50 Free
66
24.37
333
100 Breast
31
1:04.76
433
200 Breast
35
2:24.54
290
Gray, Dominique
FR
0
50 Free
72
24.59
290
200 Free
49
1:53.07
387
100 Free
54
52.81
350
Meyer, Dakota
SO
0
200 IM
64
2:10.7
254
100 Breast
35
1:07.85
232
200 Breast
36
2:25.73
253
Quinn, Lauren
SO
0
200 IM
59
2:08.3
342
200 Free
51
1:53.65
358
100 Free
52
52.62
369
McGeary, Michae
FR
0
50 Free
65
24.36
335
100 Back
44
58.31
323
200 Back
45
2:04.68
368
Dobson, Julie
JR
0
50 Free
62
24.05
400
200 Free
55
1:56.80
219
100 Free
59
53.45
290
Fecarotta, Kris
SO
0
500 Free
48
5:12.37
225
200 Free
53
1:54.07
338
100 Free
55
53.04
328
