2018 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs Report

Virginia looks to have secured another conference title after evaluating the ups/mids/downs for the final day of competition at the 2018 Women’s ACC Championships.

While currently up by 112 points over 2nd place Louisville, the ‘Hoos have eight A final swimmers tonight, the most of any team, and one more than Louisville’s seven. UVA also has six B finalists and three C finalists.

Louisville will be the clear favorite for second place, with seven A finalists, four B finalists, and one C finalist.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Platform diving and the 1650 have not yet concluded and are not included in this report.