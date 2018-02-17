2018 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs Report

Karl Ortegon
by Karl Ortegon 3

February 17th, 2018 ACC, College, News

2018 WOMEN’S ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia looks to have secured another conference title after evaluating the ups/mids/downs for the final day of competition at the 2018 Women’s ACC Championships.

While currently up by 112 points over 2nd place Louisville, the ‘Hoos have eight A final swimmers tonight, the most of any team, and one more than Louisville’s seven. UVA also has six B finalists and three C finalists.

Louisville will be the clear favorite for second place, with seven A finalists, four B finalists, and one C finalist.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Platform diving and the 1650 have not yet concluded and are not included in this report.

TEAM 200 BACK 100 FREE 200 BREAST 200 FLY TOTAL
VIRGINIA 3/2/1 4/1/1 0/2/0 1/1/1 8/6/3
LOUISVILLE 0/2/0 2/1/1 4/0/0 1/1/0 7/4/1
NC STATE 2/2/0 0/1/2 1/1/2 0/1/0 3/5/4
UNC 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/2/1 1/0/2 2/3/4
NOTRE DAME 1/1/0 1/1/1 0/0/2 1/1/0 3/3/3
VT 1/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/2 1/1/1 2/3/4
DUKE 1/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 2/0/1 3/1/2
FLORIDA STATE 0/0/1 0/0/2 1/1/0 1/0/1 2/1/4
PITT 0/0/3 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/0 1/1/3
GT 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/2/0 0/2/2 0/5/3
MIAMI 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/1
BC 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "2018 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs Report"

newest oldest most voted
Swimsquare

Looks like first , second and third are secured by Virginia, Louisville, and NC State. Fourth through seventh could be a battle. Should be fun to watch this evening!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Aquaman

Well looks like UVA has more than the best case scenario 2% chance of winning predicted by Swimswam last week after all. #Justbeginning

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Swimmer

It’s over. Bring on the men.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »