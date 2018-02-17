2018 WOMEN’S ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday-Saturday, February 14-17th
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Short course yards
- Prelims – 10am ET, Finals 6pm ET
- Live results
- Live Stream
- ACC meet page
Virginia looks to have secured another conference title after evaluating the ups/mids/downs for the final day of competition at the 2018 Women’s ACC Championships.
While currently up by 112 points over 2nd place Louisville, the ‘Hoos have eight A final swimmers tonight, the most of any team, and one more than Louisville’s seven. UVA also has six B finalists and three C finalists.
Louisville will be the clear favorite for second place, with seven A finalists, four B finalists, and one C finalist.
Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).
Platform diving and the 1650 have not yet concluded and are not included in this report.
|TEAM
|200 BACK
|100 FREE
|200 BREAST
|200 FLY
|TOTAL
|VIRGINIA
|3/2/1
|4/1/1
|0/2/0
|1/1/1
|8/6/3
|LOUISVILLE
|0/2/0
|2/1/1
|4/0/0
|1/1/0
|7/4/1
|NC STATE
|2/2/0
|0/1/2
|1/1/2
|0/1/0
|3/5/4
|UNC
|0/0/1
|1/1/0
|0/2/1
|1/0/2
|2/3/4
|NOTRE DAME
|1/1/0
|1/1/1
|0/0/2
|1/1/0
|3/3/3
|VT
|1/1/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/2
|1/1/1
|2/3/4
|DUKE
|1/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|2/0/1
|3/1/2
|FLORIDA STATE
|0/0/1
|0/0/2
|1/1/0
|1/0/1
|2/1/4
|PITT
|0/0/3
|0/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/0
|1/1/3
|GT
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/2/0
|0/2/2
|0/5/3
|MIAMI
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|BC
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "2018 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs Report"
Looks like first , second and third are secured by Virginia, Louisville, and NC State. Fourth through seventh could be a battle. Should be fun to watch this evening!
Well looks like UVA has more than the best case scenario 2% chance of winning predicted by Swimswam last week after all. #Justbeginning
It’s over. Bring on the men.