2018 ACC Women’s Championships Recap: Despite Predictions, UVA Reigns

2018 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Predictions can never take into account all of the factors and variables of a conference championship meet. Louisville was favored to take the crown with NC State trailing in second, leaving Virginia in the projected third place seat.

Todd DeSorbo‘s UVA team, however, flipped the script.

A deep freestyle group is a tried and true formula for success, and that’s exactly what Virginia has on its roster. Highlighted by a 2-3-4-5-8-9-10 finish in the 200 free, UVA scored a whopping 165 points in a single race on the 3rd day of competition. After that, nobody would catch the ‘Hoos.

The Cavaliers amassed 1382.5 points, with Louisville placing second with 1149.5 points. NC State finished third with 1037 points, followed by North Carolina (786.5), Notre Dame (775), Duke (756.5), Virginia Tech (736), Florida State (578.5), Pitt (494), Georgia Tech (370.5), Miami (315), and Boston College (120).

For UVA, senior Caitlin Cooper was a dependable relay anchor, and turned in a 21.54 to win the 50 free with a new meet record. Freshman Paige Madden was another winner for Virginia, posting a 1:51.81 to take the 200 back.

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford won all of her individuals, the 100, 200, and 500 free, and was named the swimmer of the meet for her performance this weekend. In the 100 free, she broke her own meet record. Grace Oglesby doubled up with wins in the 100 fly (51.11) and 200 fly (1:53.87), and Mariia Astashkina was 2:09.01 to clip FSU’s Natalie Pierce in the 200 breast. The Cardinals put forth their highest ACC finish in history this weekend.

NC State finished in third, well ahead of the rest of the conference behind them, in an impressive showing despite missing key freestylers Courtney Caldwell and Ky-lee Perry. Elise Haan won the 100 back in 50.76, just .01 off of UVA alum Courtney Bartholomew’s meet record, and the Wolfpack put together a title-winning 200 medley relay, too.