2018 B1G Women’s Championships Recap: Wolverines Win, Nelson Honored

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 14-17, 2018
- Columbus, Ohio
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Live Stream (BTN Plus subscription required)
The Michigan Wolverines took the crown at the 2018 B1G Women’s Championships, dominating the meet with 1,465 points. The freestyle group that head coach Mike Bottom has cultivated, from Siobhan Haughey to the Deloof sisters Catherine and Gabby, to distance aces Rose Bi and G Ryan, to freshmen Sierra Schmidt and Daria Pyshnenko, cashed out big-time. The Wolverines amassed fifteen top-8 finishes across the five freestyle individual events, while the won the 400 and 800 free relays and finished 2nd in the 200 free relay.
Michigan’s Haughey won the 200 IM and 200 free and proved vital on relays. Wolverine Vanessa Krause also notched an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 200 fly (1:53.44), breaking the meet record in the process, and Bi contributed a win in the 500 freestyle as Michigan, as a team, finished over 300 points ahead of 2nd place Indiana.
IU was bolstered by Lilly King‘s two breaststroke wins, and they were also able to set new meet records in both medley relays, nearly breaking the 200 medley relay American record. Indiana finished 2nd with 1,152.5 points ahead of Ohio State’s 1,094.5, and Minnesota was close behind in fourth (1,049). Wisconsin, meanwhile, was fifth with 755 points.
Badger Beata Nelson was awarded swimmer of the meet after an outstanding weekend where she placed 2nd in the 200 IM and won both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Nelson became the fourth woman to ever break 50 seconds in the 100 yard backstroke this weekend, and set new B1G conference records in both backstroke races.
Liz Li of Ohio State and Ally McHugh of Penn State also had impressive weekends. Li won the 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 free, setting meet and conference records in the 50 free and a meet record in the 100 free. McHugh won the 1650 free, setting a new meet and conference record there.
2018 Big Ten Individual Honors
Swimmer of the Championships: Beata Nelson, So., Wisconsin
Co-Diver of the Championships: Sarah Bacon, So. Minnesota
Co-Diver of the Championships: Olivia Rosendahl, Jr., Northwestern
Freshman of the Year: Kristen Romano, Ohio State
2018 All-Big Ten Teams
First Team
Alexandra Rockett, SR, IND
Lilly King, JR, IND
Christine Jensen, JR, IND
Grace Haskett, FR, IND
Yirong Bi, JR, MICH
Gabrielle Deloof, SR, MICH
Catherine Deloof, JR, MICH
G Ryan, SR, MICH
Siobhan Haughey, JR, MICH
Sarah Bacon, SO, MINN
Liz Li, SR, OSU
Olivia Rosendahl, JR, NU
Freya Rayner, FR, OSU
Macie McNichols, SR, OSU
Maria Coy, JR, OSU
Allyson McHugh, JR, PSU
Beata Nelson, SO, WIS
Vanessa Krause, SO, MICH
Meg Bailey, SR, OSU
Jessica Parratto, JR, IND
Daria Pyshnenko, FR, MICH
Second Team
Tevyn Waddell, SO, MINN
Lindsey Kozelsky, SO, MINN
Danielle Nack, SR, MINN
Zoe Avestruz, JR, MINN
Chantal Nack, JR, MINN
Mackenzie Padington, FR, MINN
Kaersten Meitz, SR, PUR
Addison Walkowiak, SR, RU
Clara Smiddy, SR, MICH
Miranda Tucker, SO, MICH
Kristen Romano, FR, OSU
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Emily Martin, So., Illinois
Rachel Matsumura, Sr., Indiana
Meghan Hackett, So., Iowa
G Ryan, Sr., Michigan
Becca Hannon, Sr., Michigan State
Kaia Grobe, Jr., Minnesota
Jacqueline Jeschke, Jr., Nebraska
Mary Warren, Sr., Northwestern
Mikayla Murphy, Jr., Ohio State
Hannah Harper, Sr., Penn State
Taite Kitchel, Jr., Purdue
Karlie Rymer, Sr., Rutgers
Maddie Martin, Sr., Wisconsin
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!