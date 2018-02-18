2018 B1G Women’s Championships Recap: Wolverines Win, Nelson Honored

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Michigan Wolverines took the crown at the 2018 B1G Women’s Championships, dominating the meet with 1,465 points. The freestyle group that head coach Mike Bottom has cultivated, from Siobhan Haughey to the Deloof sisters Catherine and Gabby, to distance aces Rose Bi and G Ryan, to freshmen Sierra Schmidt and Daria Pyshnenko, cashed out big-time. The Wolverines amassed fifteen top-8 finishes across the five freestyle individual events, while the won the 400 and 800 free relays and finished 2nd in the 200 free relay.

Michigan’s Haughey won the 200 IM and 200 free and proved vital on relays. Wolverine Vanessa Krause also notched an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 200 fly (1:53.44), breaking the meet record in the process, and Bi contributed a win in the 500 freestyle as Michigan, as a team, finished over 300 points ahead of 2nd place Indiana.

IU was bolstered by Lilly King‘s two breaststroke wins, and they were also able to set new meet records in both medley relays, nearly breaking the 200 medley relay American record. Indiana finished 2nd with 1,152.5 points ahead of Ohio State’s 1,094.5, and Minnesota was close behind in fourth (1,049). Wisconsin, meanwhile, was fifth with 755 points.

Badger Beata Nelson was awarded swimmer of the meet after an outstanding weekend where she placed 2nd in the 200 IM and won both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Nelson became the fourth woman to ever break 50 seconds in the 100 yard backstroke this weekend, and set new B1G conference records in both backstroke races.

Liz Li of Ohio State and Ally McHugh of Penn State also had impressive weekends. Li won the 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 free, setting meet and conference records in the 50 free and a meet record in the 100 free. McHugh won the 1650 free, setting a new meet and conference record there.

2018 Big Ten Individual Honors

Swimmer of the Championships: Beata Nelson, So., Wisconsin

Co-Diver of the Championships: Sarah Bacon, So. Minnesota

Co-Diver of the Championships: Olivia Rosendahl, Jr., Northwestern

Freshman of the Year: Kristen Romano, Ohio State

2018 All-Big Ten Teams

First Team

Alexandra Rockett, SR, IND

Lilly King, JR, IND

Christine Jensen, JR, IND

Grace Haskett, FR, IND

Yirong Bi, JR, MICH

Gabrielle Deloof, SR, MICH

Catherine Deloof, JR, MICH

G Ryan, SR, MICH

Siobhan Haughey, JR, MICH

Sarah Bacon, SO, MINN

Liz Li, SR, OSU

Olivia Rosendahl, JR, NU

Freya Rayner, FR, OSU

Macie McNichols, SR, OSU

Maria Coy, JR, OSU

Allyson McHugh, JR, PSU

Beata Nelson, SO, WIS

Vanessa Krause, SO, MICH

Meg Bailey, SR, OSU

Jessica Parratto, JR, IND

Daria Pyshnenko, FR, MICH

Second Team

Tevyn Waddell, SO, MINN

Lindsey Kozelsky, SO, MINN

Danielle Nack, SR, MINN

Zoe Avestruz, JR, MINN

Chantal Nack, JR, MINN

Mackenzie Padington, FR, MINN

Kaersten Meitz, SR, PUR

Addison Walkowiak, SR, RU

Clara Smiddy, SR, MICH

Miranda Tucker, SO, MICH

Kristen Romano, FR, OSU

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Emily Martin, So., Illinois

Rachel Matsumura, Sr., Indiana

Meghan Hackett, So., Iowa

G Ryan, Sr., Michigan

Becca Hannon, Sr., Michigan State

Kaia Grobe, Jr., Minnesota

Jacqueline Jeschke, Jr., Nebraska

Mary Warren, Sr., Northwestern

Mikayla Murphy, Jr., Ohio State

Hannah Harper, Sr., Penn State

Taite Kitchel, Jr., Purdue

Karlie Rymer, Sr., Rutgers

Maddie Martin, Sr., Wisconsin