2018 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs Report

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan, again, is untouchable.

The Wolverines dominated another prelims session, getting double their next-best competitor’s A final swims. Michigan will have ten scoring swims in A finals, double that of Ohio State and Minnesota, who both have five. Indiana and Wisconsin, meanwhile, have four each.

The battle for second, then, is getting very interesting. Indiana (787), Minnesota (742) and Ohio State (725) are very close, and any point swings could end up with a change in their finishing order. Though Indiana has four A final swims and Ohio State and Minnesota has five, IU has a whopping eight B final appearances and five slots in C finals, compared to OSU’s four in each and Minnesota‘s two in each.

OSU has three divers in the top sixteen, Minnesota two, and Indiana one, though IU’s is currently in second.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

3-meter diving and 1650 free are not included.