Gunnar Bentz: “The Big Meet is This Summer” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

MEN’S 200 FLY PRELIMS

  • SEC Meet Record: 1:40.59, Hugo Morris (AUB), 2016
  1. Brock Bonetti, TAM, 1:41.83
  2. Fynn Minuth, SCAR, 1:42.53
  3. Jose Martinez, TAM, 1:42.54
  4. Jan Switkowski, FLOR, 1:42.68
  5. Gunnar Bentz, UGA, 1:43.07
  6. Harrison Jones, LSU, 1:43.31
  7. Camden Murphy, UGA, 1:43.32
  8. Micah Slaton, UMIZ, 1:43.57

Texas A&M put two men into the top three of the men’s 200 fly, as Brock Bonetti paced the prelims in a time of 1:41.83. Bonetti becomes the first Aggie ever under 1:42, snagging the school record. His teammate Jose Martinezqualified 3rd overall in 1:42.54, just behind South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth (1:42.53).

100 fly winner Jan Switkowski of Florida was right there in 4th (1:42.68), and Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (1:43.07) qualified 5th. With just over a second separating qualifiers 2 through 8, tonight’s final will no doubt be a barn burner.

