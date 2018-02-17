Gunnar Bentz: “The Big Meet is This Summer” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
MEN’S 200 FLY PRELIMS
- SEC Meet Record: 1:40.59, Hugo Morris (AUB), 2016
- Brock Bonetti, TAM, 1:41.83
- Fynn Minuth, SCAR, 1:42.53
- Jose Martinez, TAM, 1:42.54
- Jan Switkowski, FLOR, 1:42.68
- Gunnar Bentz, UGA, 1:43.07
- Harrison Jones, LSU, 1:43.31
- Camden Murphy, UGA, 1:43.32
- Micah Slaton, UMIZ, 1:43.57
Texas A&M put two men into the top three of the men’s 200 fly, as Brock Bonetti paced the prelims in a time of 1:41.83. Bonetti becomes the first Aggie ever under 1:42, snagging the school record. His teammate Jose Martinezqualified 3rd overall in 1:42.54, just behind South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth (1:42.53).
100 fly winner Jan Switkowski of Florida was right there in 4th (1:42.68), and Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (1:43.07) qualified 5th. With just over a second separating qualifiers 2 through 8, tonight’s final will no doubt be a barn burner.
