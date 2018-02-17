WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Go 51.07 In 100 Breast Heats

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
This morning Caeleb Dressel rocketed to a time of 51.07 in the men’s 100 breast at the SEC Championships, breaking the meet record and the Florida school record. Check out the race video, via Texas A&M’s youtube channel, below:

The swim moved Dressel into #9 all-time in the event, and he’ll look to move up the rankings once again in the final. Check out the top-9 performers of all-time below:

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST

RANK SWIMMER TIME YEAR
1 Kevin Cordes 50.04 2014
2 Will Licon 50.68 2017
3 Fabian Schwingenschloegl 50.77 2017
4 Nic Fink 50.8 2017
5 Cody Miller 50.82 2015
6 Damir Dugonjic 50.86 2009
7 Chuck Katis 50.89 2015
8 Andrew Wilson 50.94 2017
9 Caeleb Dressel 51.07 2018

Dressel heads into the final with a 1.49 second gap on the field, with Aggie Mauro Castillo-Luna sitting 2nd at 52.56.

