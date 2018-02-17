WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Go 51.07 In 100 Breast Heats

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
This morning Caeleb Dressel rocketed to a time of 51.07 in the men’s 100 breast at the SEC Championships, breaking the meet record and the Florida school record. Check out the race video, via Texas A&M’s youtube channel, below:
The swim moved Dressel into #9 all-time in the event, and he’ll look to move up the rankings once again in the final. Check out the top-9 performers of all-time below:
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|TIME
|YEAR
|1
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|2014
|2
|Will Licon
|50.68
|2017
|3
|Fabian Schwingenschloegl
|50.77
|2017
|4
|Nic Fink
|50.8
|2017
|5
|Cody Miller
|50.82
|2015
|6
|Damir Dugonjic
|50.86
|2009
|7
|Chuck Katis
|50.89
|2015
|8
|Andrew Wilson
|50.94
|2017
|9
|Caeleb Dressel
|51.07
|2018
Dressel heads into the final with a 1.49 second gap on the field, with Aggie Mauro Castillo-Luna sitting 2nd at 52.56.
His breaststroke is the nicest to watch of the 4
His pullout is goals
Wow, just three strokes the first 25! Looks like he broke the surface at about 18 yards off the start.