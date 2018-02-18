Big 10 Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 WOMEN’S
B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
First some notes.
The meet started off with a bang. Two of the top three teams, Michigan and Ohio State, DQ’d in the first event, the 200 medley relay. Michigan dominated in the final score, but because of that early hole, Indiana led through the 500 free. Michigan took over for good with 115 points in the 200 IM.
The most any team scored in a single event was Ohio State with 131 in the 400 IM. Next was Michigan with 129 in the 200 free and then Ohio State with 126 in the 50 free.
The best swims of the meet sorted by
Swimulator power points were Lilly King’s 56.46 100 breast, Liz Li’s 21.28 50 free, and Siobhan Haughey’s 1:41.66 200 free. Michigan returns 852 individual points next year. Next best is Minnesota with 605.5, Ohio State with 582.5, and Indiana with 550.
The highest scoring class were Michigan’s juniors with 396 points. The highest scoring freshman class was Ohio State’s with 303.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Michigan: 1465
2. Indiana: 1152.5
3. Ohio St: 1094.5
4. Minnesota: 1049
5. Wisconsin: 755
6. Purdue: 693
7. Northwestern: 528
8. Penn St: 418
9. Rutgers: 386
10. Nebraska: 358
11. Iowa: 338
12. Illinois: 187
13. Mich State: 172 Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Michigan
Indiana
Ohio St
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Purdue
Northwestern
Penn St
Rutgers
Nebraska
Iowa
Illinois
Mich State
200 Medley Relay
0
64
0
56
54
52
50
48
34
44
46
32
40
800 Free Relay
64
118
50
112
106
98
90
96
66
78
90
60
70
500 Free
171
179
91
150
140
126
90
122
78
93
90
60
70
200 IM
286
254
141
165
207
130
107
133
78
101
90
60
70
50 Free
340
305
267
218
245
131
120
138
78
101
102
60
79
1 mtr Diving
376
332
318
299
250
210
146
138
118
101
116
63
79
400 Medley Relay
430
396
370
355
300
258
186
170
152
147
160
91
109
100 Fly
501
461
416
406
328
298
186
192
173
150
175
91
109
400 IM
540
522
547
446
337
298
230
225
176
152
175
91
109
200 Free
669
579
566
484
363
333
244
236
176
161
199
91
109
100 Breast
774
630
595
556
378
359
264
236
176
172
213
91
128
100 Back
841
700
643
588
458
364
266
250
188
193
224
91
128
3 mtr Diving
870
735
661
692
460
420
301
250
221
213
238
103
132
200 Free Relay
926
787
725
742
514
454
349
294
251
253
284
135
132
1650 Free
1015
812
771
788
523
503
371
343
274
257
284
135
132
200 Back
1082
887
817
834
604
508
389
343
291
263
285
135
132
100 Free
1187
939.5
901.5
859
663
508
402
357
291
263
290
135
136
200 Breast
1287
1012.5
925.5
925
663
527
445
357
291
291
295
135
140
200 Fly
1372
1057.5
979.5
953
701
577
452
372
321
298
298
135
140
Platform Diving
1401
1102.5
1038.5
997
701
649
480
372
358
318
304
157
140
400 Free Relay
1465
1152.5
1094.5
1049
755
693
528
418
386
358
338
187
172
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Michigan
Indiana
Ohio St
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Purdue
Northwestern
Penn St
Rutgers
Nebraska
Iowa
Illinois
Mich State
200 Medley Relay
0
64
0
56
54
52
50
48
34
44
46
32
40
800 Free Relay
64
54
50
56
52
46
40
48
32
34
44
28
30
500 Free
107
61
41
38
34
28
0
26
12
15
0
0
0
200 IM
115
75
50
15
67
4
17
11
0
8
0
0
0
50 Free
54
51
126
53
38
1
13
5
0
0
12
0
9
1 mtr Diving
36
27
51
81
5
79
26
0
40
0
14
3
0
400 Medley Relay
54
64
52
56
50
48
40
32
34
46
44
28
30
100 Fly
71
65
46
51
28
40
0
22
21
3
15
0
0
400 IM
39
61
131
40
9
0
44
33
3
2
0
0
0
200 Free
129
57
19
38
26
35
14
11
0
9
24
0
0
100 Breast
105
51
29
72
15
26
20
0
0
11
14
0
19
100 Back
67
70
48
32
80
5
2
14
12
21
11
0
0
3 mtr Diving
29
35
18
104
2
56
35
0
33
20
14
12
4
200 Free Relay
56
52
64
50
54
34
48
44
30
40
46
32
0
1650 Free
89
25
46
46
9
49
22
49
23
4
0
0
0
200 Back
67
75
46
46
81
5
18
0
17
6
1
0
0
100 Free
105
52.5
84.5
25
59
0
13
14
0
0
5
0
4
200 Breast
100
73
24
66
0
19
43
0
0
28
5
0
4
200 Fly
85
45
54
28
38
50
7
15
30
7
3
0
0
Platform Diving
29
45
59
44
0
72
28
0
37
20
6
22
0
400 Free Relay
64
50
56
52
54
44
48
46
28
40
34
30
32
Individual Points by Year
Iowa
Minnesota
Indiana
Mich State
Wisconsin
Penn St
Ohio St
Rutgers
Purdue
Illinois
Nebraska
Northwestern
Michigan
FR
30
55
141
0
7
22
303
27
62
0
46
140
286
SO
45
278
143
0
145
51
213
18
91
0
74
22
170
JR
6
272.5
266
27
220
91
66.5
105
147
37
25
89
396
SR
43
173.5
318.5
13
119
36
290
78
169
0
9
51
375
Returning
81
605.5
550
27
372
164
582.5
150
300
37
145
251
852
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Michigan
Indiana
Ohio St
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Purdue
Northwestern
Penn St
Rutgers
Iowa
Nebraska
Mich State
Illinois
1
4
3
4
1
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
5
1
0
5
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
3
6
3
4
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
5
2
3
2
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
5
2
2
2
5
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
3
4
3
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
2
0
2
3
2
4
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
8
6
4
0
1
1
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
9
3
1
3
2
2
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
10
3
0
1
1
2
3
2
0
1
1
2
0
0
11
4
5
3
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
3
2
3
4
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
13
3
0
2
5
1
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
14
3
5
4
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
1
5
1
1
0
0
1
1
2
1
1
1
1
16
2
2
4
3
0
0
0
2
0
2
1
0
0
17
1
4
3
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
18
1
3
2
1
1
1
2
0
1
2
2
1
0
19
1
5
2
1
0
1
0
0
2
1
2
0
0
20
0
1
1
1
2
3
0
3
1
4
0
0
0
21
0
1
2
1
1
2
2
0
1
1
2
3
0
22
2
1
4
4
0
0
1
0
1
1
1
0
1
23
1
1
3
2
1
3
2
0
0
1
2
0
0
24
2
0
1
1
4
2
1
0
1
1
3
0
0
Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only finals times and all dives. Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haughey, Siobha
JR
92
200 IM
1
1:53.59
842
200 Free
1
1:41.66
887
100 Free
2
47.54
828
Bi, Yirong
JR
86
500 Free
1
4:35.09
812
400 IM
4
4:07.75
729
1650 Free
2
15:51.18
737
Smiddy, Clara
SR
82
200 IM
3
1:55.35
781
100 Back
3
52.08
737
200 Back
2
1:50.63
803
Deloof, Catheri
JR
79
50 Free
4
22.16
757
200 Free
3
1:43.32
806
100 Free
4
48.3
757
Tucker, Miranda
SO
77
200 IM
8
1:57.06
727
100 Breast
3
57.93
860
200 Breast
2
2:06.59
803
Schmidt, Sierra
FR
73
500 Free
5
4:38.68
757
1650 Free
4
15:54.39
724
200 Fly
8
1:58.12
652
Ryan, G
SR
73
500 Free
3
4:37.37
777
200 Free
8
1:46.44
678
1650 Free
6
15:59.72
703
Deloof, Gabriel
SR
70
200 Free
2
1:42.91
825
100 Back
12
52.96
685
100 Free
3
48.01
783
Krause, Vanessa
SO
68
50 Free
16
22.91
625
100 Fly
5
52.42
724
200 Fly
1
1:53.44
809
Yeo, Samantha
SR
58
200 IM
9
1:57.30
719
100 Breast
8
1:00.22
713
200 Breast
11
2:11.77
670
Cleason, Emma
FR
55
200 IM
13
1:57.81
704
100 Fly
6
52.81
698
200 Fly
10
1:56.92
690
Cutshaw, Christ
FR
52
1 mtr Diving
7
294.6
3 mtr Diving
14
284.85
Platform Diving
11
297.5
Kopas, Emily
SR
49
100 Breast
7
59.88
733
200 Breast
4
2:08.37
755
Garcia, Taylor
JR
46
100 Fly
17
53.38
661
100 Back
8
52.82
693
200 Back
12
1:55.18
675
Pyshnenko, Dari
FR
41
50 Free
10
22.39
715
100 Free
6
48.7
723
Postoll, Rebecc
JR
40
500 Free
9
4:39.56
744
200 Free
9
1:45.63
710
Yeung, Jamie Zh
JR
37
400 IM
19
4:16.02
604
100 Breast
11
1:00.71
685
200 Breast
12
2:12.42
654
McCann, Carolyn
SR
31
100 Breast
10
1:00.61
691
200 Breast
13
2:12.62
649
Canale, Nikki
FR
30
1 mtr Diving
14
282.6
3 mtr Diving
11
337.2
Platform Diving
24
234.8
Schafer, Jacque
SO
25
100 Back
22
53.94
628
200 Back
8
1:55.03
679
Krolikowski, Ka
FR
21
400 IM
18
4:14.18
633
200 Fly
13
1:58.02
656
Duggan, Katheri
JR
16
500 Free
22
4:48.17
626
1650 Free
16
16:34.04
562
200 Back
23
1:58.38
586
Margett, Alexis
FR
13
100 Fly
14
53.59
647
Vanderzwaag, Da
SR
12
1 mtr Diving
41
214.45
3 mtr Diving
39
234.5
Platform Diving
15
233.25
Hughes, Alexand
FR
1
200 Breast
24
2:18.61
484
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
King, Lillia
JR
88
200 IM
6
1:56.81
734
100 Breast
1
56.46
978
200 Breast
1
2:04.68
859
Parratto, Jessi
JR
83
1 mtr Diving
3
330.2
3 mtr Diving
6
352.45
Platform Diving
1
378.15
Goss, Kennedy
SR
75
500 Free
8
4:42.51
703
200 Free
4
1:44.16
770
200 Back
3
1:51.66
772
Jensen, Christi
JR
61
200 IM
5
1:56.76
736
100 Fly
3
51.28
805
200 Fly
17
1:57.98
657
Koontz, Shelby
SO
56
50 Free
19
22.79
646
100 Fly
4
52.28
734
200 Fly
6
1:56.95
689
Rockett, Alexan
SR
50.5
50 Free
11
22.49
698
100 Back
2
51.41
778
100 Free
18
49.48
660
Jernberg, Cassa
SO
49
500 Free
6
4:39.22
749
1650 Free
5
15:54.41
724
Heitmann, Maria
SO
38
500 Free
17
4:43.23
693
200 Free
11
1:45.84
702
100 Free
14
49.73
639
Barnard, Delane
SR
37
500 Free
19
4:44.61
674
200 Free
12
1:46.04
694
100 Free
11
49.23
680
Haskett, Grace
FR
37
50 Free
8
22.35
722
100 Back
14
53.55
651
100 Free
23
50.22
599
Matsumura, Rach
SR
37
200 IM
15
1:58.97
669
100 Back
17
53.51
653
200 Back
11
1:55.13
676
Spears, Holly
SR
34
50 Free
18
22.78
648
100 Fly
15
53.78
635
100 Free
12
49.36
669
Chamberlain, Ma
SR
33
100 Back
9
52.48
713
200 Back
14
1:56.51
639
Kirkpatrick, Ab
FR
31
200 IM
20
1:59.55
652
100 Breast
14
1:01.55
638
200 Breast
14
2:12.8
645
Morley, Laura
JR
28
100 Breast
19
1:01.46
643
200 Breast
8
2:11.55
675
Lisy, Samantha
SR
28
200 IM
19
1:59.11
665
400 IM
8
4:10.55
687
Cook, Reagan
SR
24
400 IM
15
4:16.17
602
200 Fly
15
1:58.66
635
Kovac, Bailey
FR
23
400 IM
11
4:14.17
633
200 Back
18
1:56.73
633
Carter, Taylor
FR
15
1 mtr Diving
36
230.9
3 mtr Diving
16
251.05
Platform Diving
21
242.75
Grote, Josephin
FR
14
200 IM
22
1:59.99
639
400 IM
16
4:17.6
579
1650 Free
27
16:52.43
473
Forbes, Camryn
FR
12
200 Back
15
1:57.47
612
Kraeger, Mya
FR
9
1 mtr Diving
32
236.65
3 mtr Diving
44
225
Platform Diving
17
257.45
Atencio, Macken
JR
6
200 Breast
19
2:13.4
630
Higgins, Kallie
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
247.2
3 mtr Diving
48
207.4
Rouleau, Anne
FR
0
1650 Free
26
16:49.33
489
Ohio St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Li, Zhesi
SR
96
50 Free
1
21.28
950
100 Fly
1
50.48
870
100 Free
1
47.43
839
Bailey, Meg
SR
85
200 IM
4
1:56.05
758
400 IM
1
4:04.85
775
200 Fly
3
1:55.59
733
Kowal, Molly
SO
74
500 Free
7
4:40.21
735
400 IM
6
4:10.28
691
1650 Free
3
15:53.11
729
Romano, Kristen
FR
66
200 IM
14
1:58.50
683
400 IM
3
4:06.9
742
200 Back
4
1:53.34
725
Gresser, Hanna
FR
50
200 IM
23
2:00.18
633
100 Breast
6
59.69
744
200 Breast
6
2:10.78
694
McNichols, Maci
SR
50
50 Free
3
22.14
761
100 Free
7
48.89
707
Anderame, Genev
FR
46
1 mtr Diving
13
285.7
3 mtr Diving
10
344.35
Platform Diving
12
268.05
Tarvit, Lara
SO
46
1 mtr Diving
9
310.3
3 mtr Diving
32
257.1
Platform Diving
4
331.25
Coy, Maria
JR
39.5
50 Free
9
22.35
722
200 Free
14
1:47.15
651
100 Free
18
49.48
660
Bradley, Rebeka
SO
38
50 Free
21
22.94
620
100 Back
5
52.51
711
200 Back
17
1:55.59
664
Trace, Katherin
FR
35
200 IM
17
1:58.96
670
400 IM
12
4:14.36
630
200 Fly
16
1:59.03
623
Jaspeado, Natal
FR
31
500 Free
23
4:48.55
620
400 IM
14
4:16.11
603
1650 Free
11
16:24.33
604
McNulty, Amanda
SR
30
100 Fly
13
53.57
649
200 Fly
11
1:57.04
687
Rayner, Freya
FR
25
50 Free
5
22.19
751
Meek, Cheyenne
SR
24
50 Free
12
22.52
692
100 Free
17
49.45
662
Murphy, Mikayla
JR
23
500 Free
15
4:44.52
676
200 Back
16
1:58.44
584
Demler, Kathrin
SO
20
400 IM
9
4:09.38
704
Barker, Lexie
FR
19
1 mtr Diving
19
265.75
3 mtr Diving
31
257.65
Platform Diving
14
260.75
Kahmann, Marian
SO
19
50 Free
22
22.95
618
100 Back
11
52.91
688
McPherson, Camr
FR
17
1 mtr Diving
16
254.25
3 mtr Diving
24
271.15
Platform Diving
20
246.6
Petrak, Taylor
FR
11
100 Free
16
49.83
631
Jurkovic-Perisa
SO
9
200 Free
19
1:47.55
635
100 Free
22
49.97
620
Whiteley, Hanna
SO
7
100 Back
18
53.55
651
Vargo, Kerrigan
JR
4
500 Free
21
4:46.63
647
Sperber, Sarah
FR
3
100 Breast
22
1:01.99
612
Cook, Kathleen
SR
3
1650 Free
22
16:40.34
533
Antal, Katie
SR
2
100 Breast
23
1:02.09
607
Fye, Nicole
FR
0
1650 Free
30
17:00.49
431
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nack, Danielle
SR
84
50 Free
2
22.1
768
100 Fly
2
51.15
815
200 Fly
2
1:54.72
763
Kozelsky, Linds
SO
70
200 IM
12
1:57.78
705
100 Breast
2
57.91
862
200 Breast
3
2:07.37
781
Waddell, Tevyn
SO
69
100 Fly
9
52.31
732
100 Back
4
52.44
715
200 Back
7
1:54.84
684
Hayden, Kristen
SO
64
1 mtr Diving
12
293.5
3 mtr Diving
5
353.85
Platform Diving
6
296.95
Bacon, Sarah
SO
60
1 mtr Diving
1
353.8
3 mtr Diving
2
383.4
Nack, Chantal
JR
56.5
500 Free
13
4:43.13
695
200 Free
7
1:46.03
694
200 Back
9
1:53.51
720
Zeiger, Brooke
SR
55.5
500 Free
13
4:43.13
695
400 IM
5
4:10.02
695
1650 Free
10
16:19.8
623
Avestruz, Zoe
JR
54
50 Free
7
22.3
731
100 Back
19
53.67
644
100 Free
5
48.61
731
Munson, Rachel
JR
51
100 Breast
4
59.53
754
200 Breast
5
2:10.49
701
Fu, Xiao
JR
47
1 mtr Diving
5
309.25
3 mtr Diving
8
330.75
Etterman, Beth
SR
30
1 mtr Diving
17
270.55
3 mtr Diving
13
311.1
Platform Diving
18
249.55
Erwin, Abbey
FR
29
400 IM
13
4:14.74
624
1650 Free
12
16:25.66
598
Khamis, Mariam
JR
26
1 mtr Diving
30
241.7
3 mtr Diving
12
323.85
Platform Diving
16
225.05
Padington, Mack
FR
23
500 Free
16
4:45.61
661
200 Free
15
1:47.50
637
Marcus, Kaela
JR
16
100 Breast
20
1:01.47
642
200 Breast
16
2:15.01
588
Emery, Erin
JR
14
1650 Free
13
16:26.58
594
Preiss, Alexand
SO
12
100 Breast
17
1:01.35
649
200 Breast
22
2:15.11
585
Grobe, Kaia
JR
5
50 Free
23
22.97
615
100 Fly
22
53.86
630
Bullinger, Rae
SR
4
100 Breast
21
1:01.79
624
Van Law, Patric
FR
3
200 Back
22
1:58.28
589
Whited, Isabel
SO
3
200 Free
22
1:48.26
607
Justus, Morgan
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
40
220.55
3 mtr Diving
29
262.5
Platform Diving
23
237.5
Bergeson, Danie
JR
1
400 IM
24
4:20.75
524
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nelson, Elizabe
SO
92
200 IM
2
1:53.85
833
100 Back
1
51.05
802
200 Back
1
1:49.59
836
Unicomb, Jessic
JR
63
200 IM
11
1:57.71
707
100 Back
7
52.77
696
200 Back
6
1:54.73
687
Berg, Marissa
SR
61
50 Free
6
22.22
746
100 Breast
12
1:00.99
669
100 Free
8
48.95
703
Jagdfeld, Abiga
SR
58
500 Free
11
4:42.32
706
200 Free
5
1:45.07
732
100 Free
10
49.18
684
Coughlin, Kathl
JR
54
100 Fly
20
53.6
647
100 Back
6
52.69
701
200 Back
5
1:54.03
706
Doty, Megan
SO
52
200 IM
7
1:57.04
727
100 Fly
11
53.11
679
200 Fly
14
1:58.21
649
Sehmann, Emmy
JR
34
50 Free
13
22.55
687
100 Free
9
49.08
692
Saghafi, Ariana
JR
27
100 Fly
18
53.49
654
200 Fly
9
1:56.53
703
Lofquist, Sydne
JR
26
500 Free
10
4:41.9
712
400 IM
17
4:13.77
639
Tierney, Grace
JR
9
1650 Free
17
16:35.04
557
Reddington, Ale
FR
5
200 Fly
20
1:59.14
620
Hertting, Hazel
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
21
262.65
3 mtr Diving
28
263.35
Tew, Madison
JR
2
500 Free
24
4:50.06
599
200 Free
24
1:48.73
588
Boschee, Claire
FR
2
1 mtr Diving
49
186.5
3 mtr Diving
23
272.55
Platform Diving
31
193.95
Kochevar, Abiga
SO
1
100 Back
24
54.52
593
Hafey, Alex
JR
1
1 mtr Diving
24
251.4
3 mtr Diving
30
262.25
Platform Diving
33
186.2
Choi, Rachel
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
223.35
3 mtr Diving
42
228.3
Platform Diving
28
202.4
Richardson, Pai
FR
0
Platform Diving
26
220.9
Courtney, Ally
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
48
202
3 mtr Diving
52
203.6
Platform Diving
34
175.3
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Meitz, Kaersten
SR
75
500 Free
2
4:37.15
780
200 Free
6
1:45.77
704
1650 Free
7
16:02.02
693
Bretscher, Emil
FR
49
1 mtr Diving
10
305
3 mtr Diving
18
288.3
Platform Diving
5
320.4
Reese, Samm
SR
48
1 mtr Diving
8
291.95
3 mtr Diving
4
362.3
Meixner, Morgan
JR
47
1 mtr Diving
6
301.7
3 mtr Diving
7
349.5
Kitchel, Taite
JR
46
100 Fly
7
52.93
690
200 Fly
7
1:57.02
687
Rawson, Emmy
SR
46
200 IM
21
1:59.70
648
100 Fly
10
53.06
682
200 Fly
5
1:56.45
705
Meaney, Emily
SO
43
1 mtr Diving
11
295.05
3 mtr Diving
26
268.75
Platform Diving
3
345.15
Phee, Jinq En
SO
42
100 Breast
5
59.68
745
200 Breast
10
2:11.57
675
Vincent, Lexi
JR
20
Platform Diving
9
325.2
Meckstroth, Emi
JR
20
1650 Free
9
16:17.32
633
Smailis, Jackly
JR
10
100 Back
20
53.79
637
200 Back
20
1:57.51
611
Converse, Emily
SO
6
1650 Free
19
16:38.65
541
Seidl, Maizie
FR
5
200 Free
20
1:47.57
635
Johnson, Megan
FR
4
200 Free
21
1:47.89
622
Farlow, Cady
JR
3
100 Breast
24
1:02.24
598
200 Breast
23
2:15.2
583
King, Evan
FR
2
200 Fly
23
2:00.43
576
Decoursey, Gret
FR
2
200 Free
23
1:48.63
592
Auckley, Daniel
JR
1
50 Free
24
22.99
611
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rosendahl, Oliv
JR
86
1 mtr Diving
4
327.55
3 mtr Diving
1
389.95
Platform Diving
2
360.05
Sheridan, Calyp
FR
60
200 IM
10
1:57.6
710
400 IM
7
4:10.48
688
200 Breast
9
2:08.8
744
Angus, Sophie
FR
43
100 Breast
9
1:00.43
701
200 Breast
7
2:10.81
693
Warren, Mary
SR
25
50 Free
14
22.59
680
100 Free
15
49.79
634
Lebl, Ilektra
FR
24
400 IM
10
4:12.94
651
200 Fly
18
1:58.25
648
Aarts, Nicole
SO
16
100 Back
23
54.32
605
200 Back
13
1:56.15
649
Keane, Anna
SR
15
200 Free
13
1:46.62
671
100 Free
24
50.69
558
Tseng, Wei Wen
FR
13
1650 Free
14
16:32.89
567
Modeas, Sydney
SR
11
400 IM
21
4:17.65
578
1650 Free
18
16:36.8
549
Lara, Krystal
SO
4
200 Back
21
1:57.84
602
Scannell, Eryn
JR
3
1 mtr Diving
25
250.6
3 mtr Diving
22
276.7
Platform Diving
25
231.8
Andres, Irune
SO
2
1650 Free
23
16:44.4
513
Gardner, Sarah
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
52
184.7
3 mtr Diving
51
206.4
Demaisip, Moniq
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
241.65
3 mtr Diving
38
234.6
Platform Diving
32
193
Ng, Janicia
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
50
185.75
Hashem, Mashal
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
42
214.2
3 mtr Diving
50
206.8
Platform Diving
30
194.15
Penn St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Allyson
JR
86
500 Free
4
4:38.44
761
400 IM
2
4:06.43
750
1650 Free
1
15:43.34
770
Hart, Madison
SO
51
100 Fly
8
53.03
684
100 Back
13
53.45
657
200 Fly
12
1:57.82
662
Price, Nicole
SR
25
200 IM
16
1:59.6
651
100 Free
13
49.49
659
Barry, Camryn
FR
12
1650 Free
15
16:33.56
564
Dillione, Tomly
SR
11
200 Free
16
1:47.56
635
Szekely, Stepha
FR
10
400 IM
20
4:17.58
579
1650 Free
20
16:39.65
536
Kuhn, Katrina
JR
5
50 Free
20
22.9
627
Blaser, Hannah
SO
0
1650 Free
28
16:57.34
447
Crowell, Christ
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
35
231.3
3 mtr Diving
45
218.15
Mawn, McKayla
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
44
208.95
3 mtr Diving
46
215.95
Hellman, Emma
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
46
204.8
3 mtr Diving
41
234.25
Umbel, Kamryn
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
227
3 mtr Diving
33
248.6
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Walkowiak, Addi
SR
78
1 mtr Diving
2
340.25
3 mtr Diving
3
369.05
Platform Diving
7
290.95
Stoppa, Frances
JR
41
100 Fly
12
53.47
655
200 Fly
4
1:55.95
722
Byrne, Rachel
JR
32
1 mtr Diving
15
271.05
3 mtr Diving
19
283.15
Platform Diving
13
264.6
Koprivova, Vera
JR
32
400 IM
22
4:18.34
566
100 Back
15
53.66
644
200 Back
10
1:54.59
691
Schiazzano, Sve
FR
27
500 Free
20
4:46.35
651
1650 Free
8
16:11.92
654
Greco, Federica
SO
10
100 Fly
19
53.55
650
200 Fly
21
1:59.22
617
Bertotto, Franc
SO
8
500 Free
18
4:43.32
692
1650 Free
24
16:45.11
510
Boone, Lauren
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
47
204.7
3 mtr Diving
49
207.35
Platform Diving
29
199.25
Bloise, Marin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
53
173.3
3 mtr Diving
37
237.75
Platform Diving
35
174.2
Black, Lily
FR
0
1650 Free
37
17:59.11
148
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Burvill, Hannah
SO
22
200 Free
10
1:45.82
702
100 Free
20
49.72
640
Hoyt, Shea
SR
19
100 Breast
13
1:01.39
647
200 Breast
20
2:13.55
626
Strandberg, The
SO
16
1 mtr Diving
20
262.7
3 mtr Diving
20
281.25
Platform Diving
19
248.8
Matthews, Jayah
FR
16
1 mtr Diving
18
266.4
3 mtr Diving
17
290.4
Drake, Kelsey
FR
14
100 Fly
16
54.13
611
200 Fly
22
2:00.2
584
Scheitlin, Meke
SR
12
50 Free
15
22.77
649
Lavelle, Meghan
SR
12
100 Back
16
53.82
635
200 Back
24
1:58.96
568
Fluit, Allyssa
SO
7
200 Free
18
1:47.48
638
McNamara, Kelly
JR
4
100 Fly
21
53.75
637
Thomas, Jacinth
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
23
253.1
3 mtr Diving
36
244.75
Schneider, Abbe
JR
0
1650 Free
29
16:58.44
441
Rafferty, Morga
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
207.9
3 mtr Diving
25
269.05
Bindseil, Isabe
SR
0
1650 Free
34
17:18.95
331
Park, Claire
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
245.15
3 mtr Diving
43
226.65
Nebraska
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haebig, Autumn
FR
41
500 Free
12
4:42.69
701
200 Free
17
1:46.22
687
100 Back
10
52.68
701
Knapton, Abigai
SO
37
1 mtr Diving
26
249
3 mtr Diving
9
351.85
Platform Diving
10
317
Beeler, Victori
SO
30
200 IM
18
1:59.02
668
100 Breast
16
1:02.06
608
200 Breast
15
2:13.14
636
Ehly, Jordan
SR
9
200 Breast
17
2:12.37
655
Posthuma, Dana
JR
7
100 Fly
24
53.99
621
200 Fly
19
1:58.52
640
McDonald, Anna
JR
7
200 IM
24
2:00.27
631
200 Back
19
1:57.46
612
Worlton, Gwendo
SO
7
200 Breast
18
2:13.01
639
Flatt, Kaylyn
JR
4
1650 Free
21
16:40.25
533
Helferich, Lind
JR
4
100 Back
21
53.83
635
Murray, Isabell
FR
3
100 Fly
23
53.88
628
200 Fly
24
2:02.02
519
Voge, Katrina
JR
3
1 mtr Diving
43
212.05
3 mtr Diving
34
248.45
Platform Diving
22
241.75
Kopas, Allison
FR
2
400 IM
23
4:18.38
566
Marvin, Sutton
FR
0
1650 Free
36
17:47.86
191
Powers, Rachel
FR
0
1650 Free
31
17:01.39
426
Tiernon, Gracie
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
226.3
3 mtr Diving
40
234.45
Platform Diving
27
217.05
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Roche, Elizabet
JR
16
100 Breast
15
1:01.83
622
200 Breast
21
2:14.65
598
Bukowski, Rache
SR
13
50 Free
17
22.57
684
100 Free
21
49.94
622
Sortland, Ana
JR
7
100 Breast
18
1:01.36
649
Wellenzohn, Mor
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
34
234.6
3 mtr Diving
21
278.1
Kornburger, Hal
SR
0
1650 Free
32
17:05.93
401
Neely, Erin
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
235.55
3 mtr Diving
35
245.95
Ling, Amanda
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
248.85
3 mtr Diving
27
266.7
Yockey, Rosalie
SR
0
1650 Free
35
17:22.33
313
Illinois
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kuhn, Madeline
JR
37
1 mtr Diving
22
261.1
3 mtr Diving
15
256.05
Platform Diving
8
267.15
Martin, Emily
SO
0
1650 Free
33
17:08.43
388
Burns-Goldstein
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
51
185
3 mtr Diving
47
210.8
Guyett, Monica
SO
0
1650 Free
25
16:46.88
501
Ledgin, Autumn
JR
0
1650 Free
38
18:22.57
80
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!