Big 10 Women’s Scoring Breakdown

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

First some notes.

The meet started off with a bang. Two of the top three teams, Michigan and Ohio State, DQ’d in the first event, the 200 medley relay. Michigan dominated in the final score, but because of that early hole, Indiana led through the 500 free. Michigan took over for good with 115 points in the 200 IM.

The most any team scored in a single event was Ohio State with 131 in the 400 IM. Next was Michigan with 129 in the 200 free and then Ohio State with 126 in the 50 free.

The best swims of the meet sorted by Swimulator power points were Lilly King’s 56.46 100 breast, Liz Li’s 21.28 50 free, and Siobhan Haughey’s 1:41.66 200 free.

Michigan returns 852 individual points next year. Next best is Minnesota with 605.5, Ohio State with 582.5, and Indiana with 550.

The highest scoring class were Michigan’s juniors with 396 points. The highest scoring freshman class was Ohio State’s with 303.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Points by Year, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Michigan: 1465

2. Indiana: 1152.5

3. Ohio St: 1094.5

4. Minnesota: 1049

5. Wisconsin: 755

6. Purdue: 693

7. Northwestern: 528

8. Penn St: 418

9. Rutgers: 386

10. Nebraska: 358

11. Iowa: 338

12. Illinois: 187

13. Mich State: 172

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Michigan Indiana Ohio St Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Penn St Rutgers Nebraska Iowa Illinois Mich State 200 Medley Relay 0 64 0 56 54 52 50 48 34 44 46 32 40 800 Free Relay 64 118 50 112 106 98 90 96 66 78 90 60 70 500 Free 171 179 91 150 140 126 90 122 78 93 90 60 70 200 IM 286 254 141 165 207 130 107 133 78 101 90 60 70 50 Free 340 305 267 218 245 131 120 138 78 101 102 60 79 1 mtr Diving 376 332 318 299 250 210 146 138 118 101 116 63 79 400 Medley Relay 430 396 370 355 300 258 186 170 152 147 160 91 109 100 Fly 501 461 416 406 328 298 186 192 173 150 175 91 109 400 IM 540 522 547 446 337 298 230 225 176 152 175 91 109 200 Free 669 579 566 484 363 333 244 236 176 161 199 91 109 100 Breast 774 630 595 556 378 359 264 236 176 172 213 91 128 100 Back 841 700 643 588 458 364 266 250 188 193 224 91 128 3 mtr Diving 870 735 661 692 460 420 301 250 221 213 238 103 132 200 Free Relay 926 787 725 742 514 454 349 294 251 253 284 135 132 1650 Free 1015 812 771 788 523 503 371 343 274 257 284 135 132 200 Back 1082 887 817 834 604 508 389 343 291 263 285 135 132 100 Free 1187 939.5 901.5 859 663 508 402 357 291 263 290 135 136 200 Breast 1287 1012.5 925.5 925 663 527 445 357 291 291 295 135 140 200 Fly 1372 1057.5 979.5 953 701 577 452 372 321 298 298 135 140 Platform Diving 1401 1102.5 1038.5 997 701 649 480 372 358 318 304 157 140 400 Free Relay 1465 1152.5 1094.5 1049 755 693 528 418 386 358 338 187 172

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Michigan Indiana Ohio St Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Penn St Rutgers Nebraska Iowa Illinois Mich State 200 Medley Relay 0 64 0 56 54 52 50 48 34 44 46 32 40 800 Free Relay 64 54 50 56 52 46 40 48 32 34 44 28 30 500 Free 107 61 41 38 34 28 0 26 12 15 0 0 0 200 IM 115 75 50 15 67 4 17 11 0 8 0 0 0 50 Free 54 51 126 53 38 1 13 5 0 0 12 0 9 1 mtr Diving 36 27 51 81 5 79 26 0 40 0 14 3 0 400 Medley Relay 54 64 52 56 50 48 40 32 34 46 44 28 30 100 Fly 71 65 46 51 28 40 0 22 21 3 15 0 0 400 IM 39 61 131 40 9 0 44 33 3 2 0 0 0 200 Free 129 57 19 38 26 35 14 11 0 9 24 0 0 100 Breast 105 51 29 72 15 26 20 0 0 11 14 0 19 100 Back 67 70 48 32 80 5 2 14 12 21 11 0 0 3 mtr Diving 29 35 18 104 2 56 35 0 33 20 14 12 4 200 Free Relay 56 52 64 50 54 34 48 44 30 40 46 32 0 1650 Free 89 25 46 46 9 49 22 49 23 4 0 0 0 200 Back 67 75 46 46 81 5 18 0 17 6 1 0 0 100 Free 105 52.5 84.5 25 59 0 13 14 0 0 5 0 4 200 Breast 100 73 24 66 0 19 43 0 0 28 5 0 4 200 Fly 85 45 54 28 38 50 7 15 30 7 3 0 0 Platform Diving 29 45 59 44 0 72 28 0 37 20 6 22 0 400 Free Relay 64 50 56 52 54 44 48 46 28 40 34 30 32

Individual Points by Year

Iowa Minnesota Indiana Mich State Wisconsin Penn St Ohio St Rutgers Purdue Illinois Nebraska Northwestern Michigan FR 30 55 141 0 7 22 303 27 62 0 46 140 286 SO 45 278 143 0 145 51 213 18 91 0 74 22 170 JR 6 272.5 266 27 220 91 66.5 105 147 37 25 89 396 SR 43 173.5 318.5 13 119 36 290 78 169 0 9 51 375 Returning 81 605.5 550 27 372 164 582.5 150 300 37 145 251 852

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Michigan Indiana Ohio St Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Penn St Rutgers Iowa Nebraska Mich State Illinois 1 4 3 4 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 1 0 5 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 3 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 5 2 3 2 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 2 2 2 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 3 4 3 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 2 0 2 3 2 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 6 4 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3 1 3 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 10 3 0 1 1 2 3 2 0 1 1 2 0 0 11 4 5 3 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 3 2 3 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 13 3 0 2 5 1 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 3 5 4 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 1 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 16 2 2 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 0 17 1 4 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 18 1 3 2 1 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 1 0 19 1 5 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 20 0 1 1 1 2 3 0 3 1 4 0 0 0 21 0 1 2 1 1 2 2 0 1 1 2 3 0 22 2 1 4 4 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 23 1 1 3 2 1 3 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 24 2 0 1 1 4 2 1 0 1 1 3 0 0

Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only finals times and all dives.

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Haughey, Siobha JR 92 200 IM 1 1:53.59 842 200 Free 1 1:41.66 887 100 Free 2 47.54 828 Bi, Yirong JR 86 500 Free 1 4:35.09 812 400 IM 4 4:07.75 729 1650 Free 2 15:51.18 737 Smiddy, Clara SR 82 200 IM 3 1:55.35 781 100 Back 3 52.08 737 200 Back 2 1:50.63 803 Deloof, Catheri JR 79 50 Free 4 22.16 757 200 Free 3 1:43.32 806 100 Free 4 48.3 757 Tucker, Miranda SO 77 200 IM 8 1:57.06 727 100 Breast 3 57.93 860 200 Breast 2 2:06.59 803 Schmidt, Sierra FR 73 500 Free 5 4:38.68 757 1650 Free 4 15:54.39 724 200 Fly 8 1:58.12 652 Ryan, G SR 73 500 Free 3 4:37.37 777 200 Free 8 1:46.44 678 1650 Free 6 15:59.72 703 Deloof, Gabriel SR 70 200 Free 2 1:42.91 825 100 Back 12 52.96 685 100 Free 3 48.01 783 Krause, Vanessa SO 68 50 Free 16 22.91 625 100 Fly 5 52.42 724 200 Fly 1 1:53.44 809 Yeo, Samantha SR 58 200 IM 9 1:57.30 719 100 Breast 8 1:00.22 713 200 Breast 11 2:11.77 670 Cleason, Emma FR 55 200 IM 13 1:57.81 704 100 Fly 6 52.81 698 200 Fly 10 1:56.92 690 Cutshaw, Christ FR 52 1 mtr Diving 7 294.6 3 mtr Diving 14 284.85 Platform Diving 11 297.5 Kopas, Emily SR 49 100 Breast 7 59.88 733 200 Breast 4 2:08.37 755 Garcia, Taylor JR 46 100 Fly 17 53.38 661 100 Back 8 52.82 693 200 Back 12 1:55.18 675 Pyshnenko, Dari FR 41 50 Free 10 22.39 715 100 Free 6 48.7 723 Postoll, Rebecc JR 40 500 Free 9 4:39.56 744 200 Free 9 1:45.63 710 Yeung, Jamie Zh JR 37 400 IM 19 4:16.02 604 100 Breast 11 1:00.71 685 200 Breast 12 2:12.42 654 McCann, Carolyn SR 31 100 Breast 10 1:00.61 691 200 Breast 13 2:12.62 649 Canale, Nikki FR 30 1 mtr Diving 14 282.6 3 mtr Diving 11 337.2 Platform Diving 24 234.8 Schafer, Jacque SO 25 100 Back 22 53.94 628 200 Back 8 1:55.03 679 Krolikowski, Ka FR 21 400 IM 18 4:14.18 633 200 Fly 13 1:58.02 656 Duggan, Katheri JR 16 500 Free 22 4:48.17 626 1650 Free 16 16:34.04 562 200 Back 23 1:58.38 586 Margett, Alexis FR 13 100 Fly 14 53.59 647 Vanderzwaag, Da SR 12 1 mtr Diving 41 214.45 3 mtr Diving 39 234.5 Platform Diving 15 233.25 Hughes, Alexand FR 1 200 Breast 24 2:18.61 484

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power King, Lillia JR 88 200 IM 6 1:56.81 734 100 Breast 1 56.46 978 200 Breast 1 2:04.68 859 Parratto, Jessi JR 83 1 mtr Diving 3 330.2 3 mtr Diving 6 352.45 Platform Diving 1 378.15 Goss, Kennedy SR 75 500 Free 8 4:42.51 703 200 Free 4 1:44.16 770 200 Back 3 1:51.66 772 Jensen, Christi JR 61 200 IM 5 1:56.76 736 100 Fly 3 51.28 805 200 Fly 17 1:57.98 657 Koontz, Shelby SO 56 50 Free 19 22.79 646 100 Fly 4 52.28 734 200 Fly 6 1:56.95 689 Rockett, Alexan SR 50.5 50 Free 11 22.49 698 100 Back 2 51.41 778 100 Free 18 49.48 660 Jernberg, Cassa SO 49 500 Free 6 4:39.22 749 1650 Free 5 15:54.41 724 Heitmann, Maria SO 38 500 Free 17 4:43.23 693 200 Free 11 1:45.84 702 100 Free 14 49.73 639 Barnard, Delane SR 37 500 Free 19 4:44.61 674 200 Free 12 1:46.04 694 100 Free 11 49.23 680 Haskett, Grace FR 37 50 Free 8 22.35 722 100 Back 14 53.55 651 100 Free 23 50.22 599 Matsumura, Rach SR 37 200 IM 15 1:58.97 669 100 Back 17 53.51 653 200 Back 11 1:55.13 676 Spears, Holly SR 34 50 Free 18 22.78 648 100 Fly 15 53.78 635 100 Free 12 49.36 669 Chamberlain, Ma SR 33 100 Back 9 52.48 713 200 Back 14 1:56.51 639 Kirkpatrick, Ab FR 31 200 IM 20 1:59.55 652 100 Breast 14 1:01.55 638 200 Breast 14 2:12.8 645 Morley, Laura JR 28 100 Breast 19 1:01.46 643 200 Breast 8 2:11.55 675 Lisy, Samantha SR 28 200 IM 19 1:59.11 665 400 IM 8 4:10.55 687 Cook, Reagan SR 24 400 IM 15 4:16.17 602 200 Fly 15 1:58.66 635 Kovac, Bailey FR 23 400 IM 11 4:14.17 633 200 Back 18 1:56.73 633 Carter, Taylor FR 15 1 mtr Diving 36 230.9 3 mtr Diving 16 251.05 Platform Diving 21 242.75 Grote, Josephin FR 14 200 IM 22 1:59.99 639 400 IM 16 4:17.6 579 1650 Free 27 16:52.43 473 Forbes, Camryn FR 12 200 Back 15 1:57.47 612 Kraeger, Mya FR 9 1 mtr Diving 32 236.65 3 mtr Diving 44 225 Platform Diving 17 257.45 Atencio, Macken JR 6 200 Breast 19 2:13.4 630 Higgins, Kallie FR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 247.2 3 mtr Diving 48 207.4 Rouleau, Anne FR 0 1650 Free 26 16:49.33 489

Ohio St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Li, Zhesi SR 96 50 Free 1 21.28 950 100 Fly 1 50.48 870 100 Free 1 47.43 839 Bailey, Meg SR 85 200 IM 4 1:56.05 758 400 IM 1 4:04.85 775 200 Fly 3 1:55.59 733 Kowal, Molly SO 74 500 Free 7 4:40.21 735 400 IM 6 4:10.28 691 1650 Free 3 15:53.11 729 Romano, Kristen FR 66 200 IM 14 1:58.50 683 400 IM 3 4:06.9 742 200 Back 4 1:53.34 725 Gresser, Hanna FR 50 200 IM 23 2:00.18 633 100 Breast 6 59.69 744 200 Breast 6 2:10.78 694 McNichols, Maci SR 50 50 Free 3 22.14 761 100 Free 7 48.89 707 Anderame, Genev FR 46 1 mtr Diving 13 285.7 3 mtr Diving 10 344.35 Platform Diving 12 268.05 Tarvit, Lara SO 46 1 mtr Diving 9 310.3 3 mtr Diving 32 257.1 Platform Diving 4 331.25 Coy, Maria JR 39.5 50 Free 9 22.35 722 200 Free 14 1:47.15 651 100 Free 18 49.48 660 Bradley, Rebeka SO 38 50 Free 21 22.94 620 100 Back 5 52.51 711 200 Back 17 1:55.59 664 Trace, Katherin FR 35 200 IM 17 1:58.96 670 400 IM 12 4:14.36 630 200 Fly 16 1:59.03 623 Jaspeado, Natal FR 31 500 Free 23 4:48.55 620 400 IM 14 4:16.11 603 1650 Free 11 16:24.33 604 McNulty, Amanda SR 30 100 Fly 13 53.57 649 200 Fly 11 1:57.04 687 Rayner, Freya FR 25 50 Free 5 22.19 751 Meek, Cheyenne SR 24 50 Free 12 22.52 692 100 Free 17 49.45 662 Murphy, Mikayla JR 23 500 Free 15 4:44.52 676 200 Back 16 1:58.44 584 Demler, Kathrin SO 20 400 IM 9 4:09.38 704 Barker, Lexie FR 19 1 mtr Diving 19 265.75 3 mtr Diving 31 257.65 Platform Diving 14 260.75 Kahmann, Marian SO 19 50 Free 22 22.95 618 100 Back 11 52.91 688 McPherson, Camr FR 17 1 mtr Diving 16 254.25 3 mtr Diving 24 271.15 Platform Diving 20 246.6 Petrak, Taylor FR 11 100 Free 16 49.83 631 Jurkovic-Perisa SO 9 200 Free 19 1:47.55 635 100 Free 22 49.97 620 Whiteley, Hanna SO 7 100 Back 18 53.55 651 Vargo, Kerrigan JR 4 500 Free 21 4:46.63 647 Sperber, Sarah FR 3 100 Breast 22 1:01.99 612 Cook, Kathleen SR 3 1650 Free 22 16:40.34 533 Antal, Katie SR 2 100 Breast 23 1:02.09 607 Fye, Nicole FR 0 1650 Free 30 17:00.49 431

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nack, Danielle SR 84 50 Free 2 22.1 768 100 Fly 2 51.15 815 200 Fly 2 1:54.72 763 Kozelsky, Linds SO 70 200 IM 12 1:57.78 705 100 Breast 2 57.91 862 200 Breast 3 2:07.37 781 Waddell, Tevyn SO 69 100 Fly 9 52.31 732 100 Back 4 52.44 715 200 Back 7 1:54.84 684 Hayden, Kristen SO 64 1 mtr Diving 12 293.5 3 mtr Diving 5 353.85 Platform Diving 6 296.95 Bacon, Sarah SO 60 1 mtr Diving 1 353.8 3 mtr Diving 2 383.4 Nack, Chantal JR 56.5 500 Free 13 4:43.13 695 200 Free 7 1:46.03 694 200 Back 9 1:53.51 720 Zeiger, Brooke SR 55.5 500 Free 13 4:43.13 695 400 IM 5 4:10.02 695 1650 Free 10 16:19.8 623 Avestruz, Zoe JR 54 50 Free 7 22.3 731 100 Back 19 53.67 644 100 Free 5 48.61 731 Munson, Rachel JR 51 100 Breast 4 59.53 754 200 Breast 5 2:10.49 701 Fu, Xiao JR 47 1 mtr Diving 5 309.25 3 mtr Diving 8 330.75 Etterman, Beth SR 30 1 mtr Diving 17 270.55 3 mtr Diving 13 311.1 Platform Diving 18 249.55 Erwin, Abbey FR 29 400 IM 13 4:14.74 624 1650 Free 12 16:25.66 598 Khamis, Mariam JR 26 1 mtr Diving 30 241.7 3 mtr Diving 12 323.85 Platform Diving 16 225.05 Padington, Mack FR 23 500 Free 16 4:45.61 661 200 Free 15 1:47.50 637 Marcus, Kaela JR 16 100 Breast 20 1:01.47 642 200 Breast 16 2:15.01 588 Emery, Erin JR 14 1650 Free 13 16:26.58 594 Preiss, Alexand SO 12 100 Breast 17 1:01.35 649 200 Breast 22 2:15.11 585 Grobe, Kaia JR 5 50 Free 23 22.97 615 100 Fly 22 53.86 630 Bullinger, Rae SR 4 100 Breast 21 1:01.79 624 Van Law, Patric FR 3 200 Back 22 1:58.28 589 Whited, Isabel SO 3 200 Free 22 1:48.26 607 Justus, Morgan JR 2 1 mtr Diving 40 220.55 3 mtr Diving 29 262.5 Platform Diving 23 237.5 Bergeson, Danie JR 1 400 IM 24 4:20.75 524

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nelson, Elizabe SO 92 200 IM 2 1:53.85 833 100 Back 1 51.05 802 200 Back 1 1:49.59 836 Unicomb, Jessic JR 63 200 IM 11 1:57.71 707 100 Back 7 52.77 696 200 Back 6 1:54.73 687 Berg, Marissa SR 61 50 Free 6 22.22 746 100 Breast 12 1:00.99 669 100 Free 8 48.95 703 Jagdfeld, Abiga SR 58 500 Free 11 4:42.32 706 200 Free 5 1:45.07 732 100 Free 10 49.18 684 Coughlin, Kathl JR 54 100 Fly 20 53.6 647 100 Back 6 52.69 701 200 Back 5 1:54.03 706 Doty, Megan SO 52 200 IM 7 1:57.04 727 100 Fly 11 53.11 679 200 Fly 14 1:58.21 649 Sehmann, Emmy JR 34 50 Free 13 22.55 687 100 Free 9 49.08 692 Saghafi, Ariana JR 27 100 Fly 18 53.49 654 200 Fly 9 1:56.53 703 Lofquist, Sydne JR 26 500 Free 10 4:41.9 712 400 IM 17 4:13.77 639 Tierney, Grace JR 9 1650 Free 17 16:35.04 557 Reddington, Ale FR 5 200 Fly 20 1:59.14 620 Hertting, Hazel JR 4 1 mtr Diving 21 262.65 3 mtr Diving 28 263.35 Tew, Madison JR 2 500 Free 24 4:50.06 599 200 Free 24 1:48.73 588 Boschee, Claire FR 2 1 mtr Diving 49 186.5 3 mtr Diving 23 272.55 Platform Diving 31 193.95 Kochevar, Abiga SO 1 100 Back 24 54.52 593 Hafey, Alex JR 1 1 mtr Diving 24 251.4 3 mtr Diving 30 262.25 Platform Diving 33 186.2 Choi, Rachel FR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 223.35 3 mtr Diving 42 228.3 Platform Diving 28 202.4 Richardson, Pai FR 0 Platform Diving 26 220.9 Courtney, Ally FR 0 1 mtr Diving 48 202 3 mtr Diving 52 203.6 Platform Diving 34 175.3

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Meitz, Kaersten SR 75 500 Free 2 4:37.15 780 200 Free 6 1:45.77 704 1650 Free 7 16:02.02 693 Bretscher, Emil FR 49 1 mtr Diving 10 305 3 mtr Diving 18 288.3 Platform Diving 5 320.4 Reese, Samm SR 48 1 mtr Diving 8 291.95 3 mtr Diving 4 362.3 Meixner, Morgan JR 47 1 mtr Diving 6 301.7 3 mtr Diving 7 349.5 Kitchel, Taite JR 46 100 Fly 7 52.93 690 200 Fly 7 1:57.02 687 Rawson, Emmy SR 46 200 IM 21 1:59.70 648 100 Fly 10 53.06 682 200 Fly 5 1:56.45 705 Meaney, Emily SO 43 1 mtr Diving 11 295.05 3 mtr Diving 26 268.75 Platform Diving 3 345.15 Phee, Jinq En SO 42 100 Breast 5 59.68 745 200 Breast 10 2:11.57 675 Vincent, Lexi JR 20 Platform Diving 9 325.2 Meckstroth, Emi JR 20 1650 Free 9 16:17.32 633 Smailis, Jackly JR 10 100 Back 20 53.79 637 200 Back 20 1:57.51 611 Converse, Emily SO 6 1650 Free 19 16:38.65 541 Seidl, Maizie FR 5 200 Free 20 1:47.57 635 Johnson, Megan FR 4 200 Free 21 1:47.89 622 Farlow, Cady JR 3 100 Breast 24 1:02.24 598 200 Breast 23 2:15.2 583 King, Evan FR 2 200 Fly 23 2:00.43 576 Decoursey, Gret FR 2 200 Free 23 1:48.63 592 Auckley, Daniel JR 1 50 Free 24 22.99 611

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rosendahl, Oliv JR 86 1 mtr Diving 4 327.55 3 mtr Diving 1 389.95 Platform Diving 2 360.05 Sheridan, Calyp FR 60 200 IM 10 1:57.6 710 400 IM 7 4:10.48 688 200 Breast 9 2:08.8 744 Angus, Sophie FR 43 100 Breast 9 1:00.43 701 200 Breast 7 2:10.81 693 Warren, Mary SR 25 50 Free 14 22.59 680 100 Free 15 49.79 634 Lebl, Ilektra FR 24 400 IM 10 4:12.94 651 200 Fly 18 1:58.25 648 Aarts, Nicole SO 16 100 Back 23 54.32 605 200 Back 13 1:56.15 649 Keane, Anna SR 15 200 Free 13 1:46.62 671 100 Free 24 50.69 558 Tseng, Wei Wen FR 13 1650 Free 14 16:32.89 567 Modeas, Sydney SR 11 400 IM 21 4:17.65 578 1650 Free 18 16:36.8 549 Lara, Krystal SO 4 200 Back 21 1:57.84 602 Scannell, Eryn JR 3 1 mtr Diving 25 250.6 3 mtr Diving 22 276.7 Platform Diving 25 231.8 Andres, Irune SO 2 1650 Free 23 16:44.4 513 Gardner, Sarah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 52 184.7 3 mtr Diving 51 206.4 Demaisip, Moniq SR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 241.65 3 mtr Diving 38 234.6 Platform Diving 32 193 Ng, Janicia JR 0 1 mtr Diving 50 185.75 Hashem, Mashal SR 0 1 mtr Diving 42 214.2 3 mtr Diving 50 206.8 Platform Diving 30 194.15

Penn St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Allyson JR 86 500 Free 4 4:38.44 761 400 IM 2 4:06.43 750 1650 Free 1 15:43.34 770 Hart, Madison SO 51 100 Fly 8 53.03 684 100 Back 13 53.45 657 200 Fly 12 1:57.82 662 Price, Nicole SR 25 200 IM 16 1:59.6 651 100 Free 13 49.49 659 Barry, Camryn FR 12 1650 Free 15 16:33.56 564 Dillione, Tomly SR 11 200 Free 16 1:47.56 635 Szekely, Stepha FR 10 400 IM 20 4:17.58 579 1650 Free 20 16:39.65 536 Kuhn, Katrina JR 5 50 Free 20 22.9 627 Blaser, Hannah SO 0 1650 Free 28 16:57.34 447 Crowell, Christ SO 0 1 mtr Diving 35 231.3 3 mtr Diving 45 218.15 Mawn, McKayla SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 208.95 3 mtr Diving 46 215.95 Hellman, Emma FR 0 1 mtr Diving 46 204.8 3 mtr Diving 41 234.25 Umbel, Kamryn FR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 227 3 mtr Diving 33 248.6

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Walkowiak, Addi SR 78 1 mtr Diving 2 340.25 3 mtr Diving 3 369.05 Platform Diving 7 290.95 Stoppa, Frances JR 41 100 Fly 12 53.47 655 200 Fly 4 1:55.95 722 Byrne, Rachel JR 32 1 mtr Diving 15 271.05 3 mtr Diving 19 283.15 Platform Diving 13 264.6 Koprivova, Vera JR 32 400 IM 22 4:18.34 566 100 Back 15 53.66 644 200 Back 10 1:54.59 691 Schiazzano, Sve FR 27 500 Free 20 4:46.35 651 1650 Free 8 16:11.92 654 Greco, Federica SO 10 100 Fly 19 53.55 650 200 Fly 21 1:59.22 617 Bertotto, Franc SO 8 500 Free 18 4:43.32 692 1650 Free 24 16:45.11 510 Boone, Lauren FR 0 1 mtr Diving 47 204.7 3 mtr Diving 49 207.35 Platform Diving 29 199.25 Bloise, Marin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 53 173.3 3 mtr Diving 37 237.75 Platform Diving 35 174.2 Black, Lily FR 0 1650 Free 37 17:59.11 148

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Burvill, Hannah SO 22 200 Free 10 1:45.82 702 100 Free 20 49.72 640 Hoyt, Shea SR 19 100 Breast 13 1:01.39 647 200 Breast 20 2:13.55 626 Strandberg, The SO 16 1 mtr Diving 20 262.7 3 mtr Diving 20 281.25 Platform Diving 19 248.8 Matthews, Jayah FR 16 1 mtr Diving 18 266.4 3 mtr Diving 17 290.4 Drake, Kelsey FR 14 100 Fly 16 54.13 611 200 Fly 22 2:00.2 584 Scheitlin, Meke SR 12 50 Free 15 22.77 649 Lavelle, Meghan SR 12 100 Back 16 53.82 635 200 Back 24 1:58.96 568 Fluit, Allyssa SO 7 200 Free 18 1:47.48 638 McNamara, Kelly JR 4 100 Fly 21 53.75 637 Thomas, Jacinth JR 2 1 mtr Diving 23 253.1 3 mtr Diving 36 244.75 Schneider, Abbe JR 0 1650 Free 29 16:58.44 441 Rafferty, Morga SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 207.9 3 mtr Diving 25 269.05 Bindseil, Isabe SR 0 1650 Free 34 17:18.95 331 Park, Claire FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 245.15 3 mtr Diving 43 226.65

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Haebig, Autumn FR 41 500 Free 12 4:42.69 701 200 Free 17 1:46.22 687 100 Back 10 52.68 701 Knapton, Abigai SO 37 1 mtr Diving 26 249 3 mtr Diving 9 351.85 Platform Diving 10 317 Beeler, Victori SO 30 200 IM 18 1:59.02 668 100 Breast 16 1:02.06 608 200 Breast 15 2:13.14 636 Ehly, Jordan SR 9 200 Breast 17 2:12.37 655 Posthuma, Dana JR 7 100 Fly 24 53.99 621 200 Fly 19 1:58.52 640 McDonald, Anna JR 7 200 IM 24 2:00.27 631 200 Back 19 1:57.46 612 Worlton, Gwendo SO 7 200 Breast 18 2:13.01 639 Flatt, Kaylyn JR 4 1650 Free 21 16:40.25 533 Helferich, Lind JR 4 100 Back 21 53.83 635 Murray, Isabell FR 3 100 Fly 23 53.88 628 200 Fly 24 2:02.02 519 Voge, Katrina JR 3 1 mtr Diving 43 212.05 3 mtr Diving 34 248.45 Platform Diving 22 241.75 Kopas, Allison FR 2 400 IM 23 4:18.38 566 Marvin, Sutton FR 0 1650 Free 36 17:47.86 191 Powers, Rachel FR 0 1650 Free 31 17:01.39 426 Tiernon, Gracie FR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 226.3 3 mtr Diving 40 234.45 Platform Diving 27 217.05

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Roche, Elizabet JR 16 100 Breast 15 1:01.83 622 200 Breast 21 2:14.65 598 Bukowski, Rache SR 13 50 Free 17 22.57 684 100 Free 21 49.94 622 Sortland, Ana JR 7 100 Breast 18 1:01.36 649 Wellenzohn, Mor JR 4 1 mtr Diving 34 234.6 3 mtr Diving 21 278.1 Kornburger, Hal SR 0 1650 Free 32 17:05.93 401 Neely, Erin FR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 235.55 3 mtr Diving 35 245.95 Ling, Amanda FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 248.85 3 mtr Diving 27 266.7 Yockey, Rosalie SR 0 1650 Free 35 17:22.33 313

Illinois