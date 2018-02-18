Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Whole Lot of Dressel

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a lot of Caeleb Dressel to a bit of Winter Olympics, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Just watched Minnesota and Michigan time trial relays. After just missing their goal, Minnesota participated in Michigan’s “let’s go blue” before their relay went off and cheered the whole time. That’s incredible sportsmanship if I’ve ever seen it. #b1gswimdive @swimswamnews — Melissa (@mpostoll4) February 17, 2018

This is what swimming is all about.

#9

Hey fools, it’s the best of three runs and he wins gold and this is the picture you use? https://t.co/WTciV8xxRd — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) February 14, 2018

Tell ’em, Rowdy.

#8

Oh hey Vlad!

#7

Good things happen when you rest for your dual meets in January!! #gohoosgo #enjoytheshow ✌🏽⚔️🤣 https://t.co/FAOGvIerHl — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 16, 2018

The #SHADE! Check out the comments section here for all the explanation you need.

#6

He’s gotta have a 43.0 100bk in there… — Anders Holm (@ders808) February 18, 2018

Anders Holm is just putting into words what every swim fan is hoping…

#5

When you realize @caelebdressel swims breaststroke too pic.twitter.com/bDrB9CdCFb — Kristy Kowal (@KristyKowal) February 18, 2018

The most appropriate GIF for the job.

#4

I’ve seen @caelebdressel play Mario kart… it’s almost more impressive. — Cody Miller (@swimiller) February 16, 2018

We’re going to need some evidence for a claim like this.

#3

Ester, I think we're related, we need to do a DNA test? #CousinsInGold 🇨🇿 https://t.co/2mUradCr4C — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) February 17, 2018

Asked if she is related to Katie Ledecky, Ester Ledecka said: “I don’t know. I hope so.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2018

We love this whole storyline.

#2

Let’s go @shaunwhite !!! Way to go man!! Nothing like a good comeback right?? Redemption always feels great!! #usa #OlympicGames2018 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 14, 2018

Just a couple of GOATs doing what they do best.

#1

Caeleb Dressel is well on his way to a monopoly on swim fans.