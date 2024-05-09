Todd DeSorbo Named USOPC Collegiate Coach of the Year For 2023

Courtesy: USA Swimming

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced today that USA Swimming’s Head Coach of the 2024 Olympic Women’s Team, Todd DeSorbo, will be recognized as the 2023 Collegiate Coach of the Year.

“Earning this award for a second time in three years shows the impact Coach DeSorbo makes on our sport and within the Olympic movement,” USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey III said. “We are proud he is leading our women’s team this summer at the Paris Olympic Games and look forward to naming those athletes at the biggest Trials ever inside Lucas Oil Stadium this June.”

The USOPC Coach of the Year Recognition Program acknowledges the work of quality coaches across all sports throughout the Olympic movement. Just two years ago, the University of Virginia (UVA) women’s and men’s head coach earned the 2021 Collegiate Coach of the Year Award for the first time. DeSorbo currently has 12 athletes on the USA Swimming National Team and most recently led the Cavaliers to the women NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships for the fourth year in a row. In 2021, the UVA women’s team took home the Championship for the first time in school history.

“I always enjoy sharing the pool deck with Coach DeSorbo,” USA Swimming Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said. “He adds immense value to Team USA and USA Swimming culture. We are fortunate and excited to have him continue to make an impact on our team this summer in Paris.”

In 2021, DeSorbo sent four swimmers to Tokyo who claimed four Olympic medals. He served as an assistant coach for the Olympic Team and was the 2022 FINA (now World Aquatics) World Championships women’s head coach.

“I’m honored to receive this award as I know the caliber of other coaches considered,” DeSorbo said. “It’s hard, personally, to consider myself of the same level as many of the great coaches that have been on U.S. Olympic Team and U.S. National Team staffs. There are so many great coaches and I’m happy to be among them, but more importantly, helping young athletes develop in life. I also want to thank the rest of UVA’s staff, the coaches who stand with me each day are a large part of our program’s success, if not more.”

Read more about DeSorbo and the other USOPC coaching award recipients here.