Ohio High School State Champion Hayden Hollingsworth Commits to Georgia For 2025

Hayden Hollingsworth from Columbus, Ohio has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers with the University of Georgia beginning in fall 2025.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all the support over the years. I also would like to thank the coaches at Georgia for this amazing opportunity. GO DAWGS 🐾🖤❤️”

Hollingsworth competes for Upper Arlington Swim Club. She most recently competed at the Tim Myers Memorial Senior Champs at the end of February. There she swam numerous personal best times including a 50.53 in the 100 free, 1:53.11 in the 200 free, and 54.90 in the 100 back.

She also swims for Upper Arlington High School and helped the team capture the Ohio Division I State title this past season. She won the 50 freestyle state title swimming a best time of a 22.69. She also was 2nd in the 100 fly in a 54.07.

Her best SCY times are:

50 free: 22.69

100 free: 50.53

200 free: 1:53.11

100 back: 54.90

100 fly: 54.03

The Georgia women finished 5th out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. The team was led by Zoie Hartman who just finished her senior season. Hartman scored 79 individual points.

Hollingsworth is just off of earning a second swim at SECs as it took a 22.64 in the 50 free, 49.33 in the 100 free, 53.71 in the 100 back, and a 53.16 in the 100 fly to make the ‘C’ final. The team’s only finalists in the 50 free were Eboni McCarty and Helena Jones who finished 9th and 10th.

Hollingsworth will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Maeve Eckerman, Clarke Neace, Mia Jeltema, Emily Hamill, Hailey Dopson, Marin Clem, Kylie McMurray, Kennedi Dobson, Elizabeth Nawrocki, and Izzy Beu.

