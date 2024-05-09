Summer Juniors Qualifier Molly Simmons Commits to Wisconsin For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Molly Simmons from Zionsville, Indiana has announced her commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Wisconsin beginning in fall 2024.

Simmons swims for Zionsville Swim Club which is in the suburbs of Indianapolis. Simmons most recently competed at Indianapolis Sectionals at the end of March. There she made finals as she finished 11th in the 200 back in a 2:19.30 and 12th in the 100 back in a 1:04.68. Both times were season bests.

At the beginning of February, she competed for Zionsville Community High School at the Indiana Girls State Championship. There she finished 6th in the 100 back in a 55.42 and was 9th in the 200 IM in a 2:05.07. Her 200 IM time was a personal best.

Last summer, she swam both backstroke events at Summer Juniors in Irvine. She made the ‘C’ final of the 200 back as she finished 23rd in a 2:18.35, a season best. Her best time in the event stands at a 2:16.66 from 2022 Futures.

Simmons best SCY times are:

100 back: 54.86

200 back: 1:59.21

200 IM: 2:05.07

400 IM: 4:32.84

Simmons will travel north to head up to Madison, Wisconsin. The Badger women finished 4th out of 12 teams at the 2024 Big Ten Championships.

Based on her best time in the 200 back, Simmons would already make the ‘C’ final in the event as it took a 2:00.57 to earn a second swim. It took a 54.49 in the 100 back to make the ‘C’ final.

Simmons will overlap for one year with the team’s top backstroker Phoebe Bacon who won the NCAA title in the 200 backstroke this past March. Bacon returns for her COVID-19 fifth year this fall.

Simmons will arrive as a member of the class of 2028 along with Maggie Wanezek, Avery Hawker, Stella Chapman, Catherine Hughes, and Bridget McGann. Chapman is also primarily a backstroker in the class with best times of a 53.41 in the 100 and a 1:56.76 in the 200. Wanezek is the #6 ranked recruit in the class with best times of a 51.09 and 1:50.63.

