Anna Belousova: “(A&M) Doesn’t Give you the Opportunity to Fail” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

SEC Meet Record: 57.28, Breeja Larson (TAM), 2014

She was a little slower than this morning, but Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova secured her first ever SEC title with a 58.86 in the women’s 100 breast. Her teammate Jorie Caneta nearly ran her down on the last 25, ultimately touchign 2nd in 58.91.

Kentucky sophomore Madison Winstead took 3rd in 59.38, with her freshman teammate Bailey Bonnett 4th in 59.48.