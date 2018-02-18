Anna Belousova: “(A&M) Doesn’t Give you the Opportunity to Fail” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video (finals)
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL
- SEC Meet Record: 57.28, Breeja Larson (TAM), 2014
- Anna Belousova, TAM, 58.86
- Jorie Caneta, TAM, 58.91
- Madison Winstead, UKY, 59.38
She was a little slower than this morning, but Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova secured her first ever SEC title with a 58.86 in the women’s 100 breast. Her teammate Jorie Caneta nearly ran her down on the last 25, ultimately touchign 2nd in 58.91.
Kentucky sophomore Madison Winstead took 3rd in 59.38, with her freshman teammate Bailey Bonnett 4th in 59.48.
