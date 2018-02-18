Reported by James Sutherland.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
- SEC Meet Record: 1:52.19, Cammile Adams (TAM), 2014
- Jing Quah, TAM, 1:53.05
- Megan Kingsley, UGA, 1:53.27
- Sharli Brady, UMIZ, 1:54.01
Texas A&M freshman Jing Quah got out to the early lead in the women’s 200 fly and held on until the end, touching in 1:53.05 to earn the win and an NCAA ‘A’ cut. Top seed Megan Kingsley of Georgia was right on her tail the whole way but couldn’t quite run her down, taking 2nd in 1:53.27. Kingsley was faster in the morning at 1:52.62.
Mizzou senior Sharli Brady lowered her school record to grab 3rd in 1:54.01, using a blistering 28.90 third 50, and Meghan Small (1:54.08) of Tennessee took 4th. Georgia Bulldogs Chelsea Britt (1:54.34) and Caitlin Casazza(1:55.38) were 5th and 6th.
6 Comments on "Jing Quah on Following Her Brothers Footsteps (Video)"
She has no accent so I assumed she was born here. She mentioned swimming “in the US” at one point, where is she from?
Singaporeans are pretty good in English. Jing Wen is very fluent in her interview.
I mean neither her brother nor Schooling have accents and they were both born and raised in Singapore (Schooling spent more than half his life in Singapore)
She was born and raised in Singapore, only moved to the US last summer. The majority of Americans don’t know this but English is the mother tongue / first language of most Singaporeans and switching to a “full-on” American accent is not too difficult when you grow up on Hollywood (Netflix these days) and American sub-culture.
She is born in Singapore.
She is Singaporean and was born in Singapore.
Her older brother is Quah Zheng Wen who swims for CAL and her older sister is Quah Ting Wen