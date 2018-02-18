Jing Quah on Following Her Brothers Footsteps (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

SEC Meet Record: 1:52.19, Cammile Adams (TAM), 2014

Texas A&M freshman Jing Quah got out to the early lead in the women’s 200 fly and held on until the end, touching in 1:53.05 to earn the win and an NCAA ‘A’ cut. Top seed Megan Kingsley of Georgia was right on her tail the whole way but couldn’t quite run her down, taking 2nd in 1:53.27. Kingsley was faster in the morning at 1:52.62.

Mizzou senior Sharli Brady lowered her school record to grab 3rd in 1:54.01, using a blistering 28.90 third 50, and Meghan Small (1:54.08) of Tennessee took 4th. Georgia Bulldogs Chelsea Britt (1:54.34) and Caitlin Casazza(1:55.38) were 5th and 6th.