2018 Women’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals of the Women’s B1G Ten Championships will feature five individual finals, along with timed finals of the 200 free relay. Heading into tonight the University of Michigan hold a 36-point lead over Indiana for the team lead.

Among the highlights tonight will be Hoosier Lilly King going for her third consecutive title in the 100 breast, as she looks to lower the American Record of 56.30 she set at this meet last year. We’ll also see an exciting race in the 200 free between Siobhan Haughey and the DeLoof sisters, and Beata Nelson will challenge the NCAA and American records in the 100 back after coming within .09 leading off the medley relay on night 2.

100 FLY FINAL

Big Ten Record: Gia Dalesandro, Indiana – 50.45 (2017)

Defending Champion: Gia Dalesandro, Indiana – 50.45

Ohio State’s Zhesi Li defended her top seed in the women’s 100 fly, coming within .03 of the Big Ten Record in a blistering time of 50.48. She narrowly misses Indiana’s Gia Dalesandro‘s mark of 50.45 set last year. Li breaks her own school record of 50.90 set in 2017.

Minnesota’s Danielle Nack slipped under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 51.19 in 51.15, taking 2nd overall. IU’s Christine Jensen grabbed 3rd in 51.28, and her teammate Shelby Koontz was 4th in 52.28.

Tevyn Waddell of Minnesota threw down a quick 52.31 from the B-final, dropping her prelim swim by over a second.

400 IM FINAL

Big Ten Record: Alyssa Vavra, Indiana – 4:01.41 (2012)

Defending Champion: Brooke Zeiger, Minnesota – 4:02.71

Ohio State senior Meg Bailey led from the get go, touching in 4:04.85 to win the B1G title. Bailey narrowly missed the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 4:04.70. She was on the outside looking in at last year’s NCAA Championships, finishing 20th, but is now in a prime position to challenge for a spot in the championship final next month.

Penn State’s Allyson McHugh won a close battle with Ohio State’s Kristen Romano for 2nd, blazing home in 27.17 to touch in 4:06.43 to Romano’s 4:06.90. Michigan’s Yirong Bi touched 4th in 4:07.76

200 FREE FINAL

Big Ten Record: Siobhan Haughey, Michigan – 1:41.21 (2017)

Defending Champion: Siobhan Haughey, Michigan – 1:42.49

It was a 1-2-3 sweep for the Wolverines in the 200 free, as Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey, Gabby DeLoof and Catie DeLoof put forth great performances. Haughey defended her title in 1:41.66, breaking her own meet record. Gabby DeLoof held off sister Catie over the final 50 to touch 2nd in 1:42.91, and Catie was just a tick back at 1:43.32. Catie just missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:43.30.

Indiana’s Kennedy Goss took 4th in 1:44.16, and Rebecca Postoll was also strong for Michigan winning the B-final in 1:45.63.

100 BREAST FINAL

Big Ten Record: Lilly King , Indiana – 56.30 (2017)

Lilly King successfully won her third straight B1G title in the 100 breast, touching in 56.46 to narrowly miss her American and NCAA record of 56.30 set last season. She was out like a rocket in 26.48, and extended her advantage coming home in 29.98. She now sits atop the college rankings by well over a second.

Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky continues to swim well here, touching 2nd in 57.91 just ahead of Michigan’s Miranda Tucker. All three crush the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 58.85, and sit 1-2-3 in the country. Rachel Munson (59.53) placed 4th, giving the Gophers two swimmers inside the top-4.

100 BACK FINAL

Big Ten Record: Beata Nelson, Wisconsin – 49.78 (2018)

Defending Champion: Tevyn Waddell, Minnesota – 52.09

Though off her mark of 49.78 from the medley relay, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson got the job done in the 100 back final, winning gold in a time of 51.05.

Indiana’s Ally Rockett came back strong and ultimately took 2nd in 51.41, and Michigan’s Clara Smiddy was 3rd in 52.08. Defending champ Tevyn Waddell settled for 4th in 52.44.

4×50 FREE RELAY

Big Ten Record: Wisconsin – 1:27.70 (2015)

Defending Champion: Wisconsin – 1:27.90

Ohio State, 1:27.08 Michigan, 1:28.00 Wisconsin, 1:28.41

Ohio State closed out the session with a dominant win in the 200 free relay, breaking Wisconsin’s meet record and beating everyone by nearly a full second. Freya Rayner (22.09) got them out to the early lead, and then Zhesi Li‘s sizzling 20.84 leg gave them an insurmountable lead. Macie McNichols (22.04) and Maria Coy (22.11) finished things off for the Buckeyes.

Michigan took 2nd, with Catie (22.24) and Gabby DeLoof (22.03) leading off before Haughey (21.77) and Daria Pyshnenko (21.96) brought them home, touching in 1:28.00. Defending champions Wisconsin took 3rd in 1:28.41, with a fast 21.54 anchor from Beata Nelson, and Indiana finished 4th in 1:29.08.

Heading into the final day, Michigan leads with 926 points. Indiana sits 2nd at 787, and Minnesota (742) and Ohio State (725) are locked in a battle for 3rd.