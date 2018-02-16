2018 Women’s ACCs: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs Report

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

2018 WOMEN’S ACCs

**Note, this does not include relays or diving**

OVERALL DAY 3

TEAM UP MID DOWN Virginia 10 5 4 Louisville 7 6 2 NC State 5 5 5 North Carolina 4 2 4 Notre Dame 3 5 5 Duke 4 4 1 Pitt 1 3 2 Virginia Tech 4 2 7 Florida State 2 3 5 Georgia Tech 0 5 3 Miami 0 0 2 Boston College 0 0 0

Virginia had a monster prelims performance, qualifying the most swimmers to finals with 19 individual swims, 10 of which are in A finals. They have the potential to severely outscore the rest of the teams tonight barring slow performances across the board for UVA. Louisville could cut into that deficit with the 400 medley relay and diving tonight.

UNC, Duke, and Notre Dame have set themselves up well to stay in the middle of the pack, coming back for multiple races in the A, B, and C finals. NC State is still hanging on to 3rd, and has set itself up to stay within basically the same margin of Louisville that they were in after yesterday.

Here is the breakdown of each event with the teams in no particular order:

100 FLY

TEAM UP MID DOWN Louisville 2 0 0 Virginia 1 0 1 NC State 1 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 2 Notre Dame 0 4 1 Duke 2 2 0 Pitt 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 1 1 1 Florida State 1 1 1 Georgia Tech 0 1 2 Miami 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

400 IM

TEAM UP MID DOWN Louisville 1 1 0 Virginia 2 0 1 NC State 3 2 1 North Carolina 0 1 2 Notre Dame 0 0 0 Duke 1 1 0 Pitt 0 2 1 Virginia Tech 1 0 1 Florida State 0 0 2 Georgia Tech 0 1 0 Miami 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

200 FREE

TEAM UP MID DOWN Louisville 1 2 1 Virginia 5 2 0 NC State 0 0 1 North Carolina 1 0 0 Notre Dame 1 1 2 Duke 0 1 0 Pitt 0 1 1 Virginia Tech 0 0 2 Florida State 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 1 1 Miami 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

100 Breast

TEAM UP MID DOWN Louisville 2 1 1 Virginia 0 1 1 NC State 0 3 1 North Carolina 2 1 0 Notre Dame 1 0 1 Duke 0 0 1 Pitt 1 0 0 Virginia Tech 1 0 2 Florida State 1 1 0 Georgia Tech 0 1 0 Miami 0 0 1 Boston College 0 0 0

100 Back