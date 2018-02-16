Law Passed Requiring Sports Federations To Report Abuse Claims

President Donald Trump signed into law a bill requiring amateur sporting federations to report accusations of sexual abuse to law enforcement.

We reported on the bill earlier this month as it passed the houses of Congress. The “Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017” came in response to a flood of sexual abuse allegations coming forward within both entertainment and sports, most notably the trial of Larry Nassar, a doctor who worked with athletes from the youth level to the Olympic level and was accused of abusing more than 150 women over more than two decades.

The law now requires amateur sporting federations such as USA Swimming to report sexual abuse allegations to law enforcement.

Just last week, U.S. Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors came forward with allegations that longtime coach Sean Hutchison had groomed and sexually abused her since the age of 13. USA Swimming admitted it had received reports of an inappropriate relationship between the two when Kukors was no longer a minor, but that both parties denied the allegations at the time. We’ve asked USA Swimming whether it reported the allegations to any law enforcement agencies or whether federation policies required such a move at the time, but have not received a response since asking last week.