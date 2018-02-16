2018 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs Report

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan absolutely dominated the prelims session today, the most notable evidence of that being the 200 freestyle, where they took the three top spots and four of the eight A final spots. The Wolverines also snagged three A finalist spots in the 100 breast, and two in the 100 fly and 100 back apiece.

Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota all put up similar showings this morning. Indiana has six A final swims tonight, Ohio State and Minnesota five, and Wisconsin four. Indiana should distance itself from the chasing pack, but Michigan is well out of reach in first. Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, then, will be fighting for valuable points tonight.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

3 meter diving has not been factored in as the event is currently taking place.