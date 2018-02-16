Geena Freriks: “SEC’s is My Favorite Meet” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

WOMEN’S 500 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Geena Freriks, Kentucky, 4:37.60
  2. SILVER: Courtney Harnish, Georgia, 4:38.21
  3. BRONZE: Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M, 4:39.23

Kentucky’s Geena Freriks set the pace early on, leading the whole way through. Georgia freshman Courtney Harnish started to make up some ground at the 400-yard mark, but Freriks pushed ahead again with a 26.98 closing split to win it. Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus also showed some impressive closing speed with a 26.87 final split for the bronze ahead of Georgia’s Meryn McCann (4:40.50) Florida freshman Taylor Ault rounded out the top 5 in 4:41.64.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »