Geena Freriks: “SEC’s is My Favorite Meet” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
WOMEN’S 500 FREE:
- GOLD: Geena Freriks, Kentucky, 4:37.60
- SILVER: Courtney Harnish, Georgia, 4:38.21
- BRONZE: Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M, 4:39.23
Kentucky’s Geena Freriks set the pace early on, leading the whole way through. Georgia freshman Courtney Harnish started to make up some ground at the 400-yard mark, but Freriks pushed ahead again with a 26.98 closing split to win it. Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus also showed some impressive closing speed with a 26.87 final split for the bronze ahead of Georgia’s Meryn McCann (4:40.50) Florida freshman Taylor Ault rounded out the top 5 in 4:41.64.
