Virginia Caps Stellar ACC Championship With 400 Free Relay Record

In the final event of the Women’s ACC Championship, Virginia blasted a new ACC record 3:09.45. They came in almost a second under the previous record of 3:10.31. Everyone on the relay stepped up, with Morgan Hill leading off in 48.25, just .23 seconds off her time from the final of the 100 free. She was followed by Caitlin Cooper, who went 46.82 after going a best time 48.05 in the 100 free final, 47.04 and 47.34 from Laine Reed and Eryn Eddy respectively after going 48.25 and 48.46 in the 100 free today. Here’s how this relay breaks down with the former record-holding relay:
|Virginia 2018
|NC State 2017
|Morgan Hill – 48.25
|Alexia Zevnik – 47.38
|Caitlin Cooper – 46.82
|Ky-lee Perry – 47.36
|Laine Reed – 47.04
|Krista Duffield – 47.99
|Eryn Eddy – 47.34
|Courtney Caldwell – 47.58
This relay was a culmination of Virginia’s incredible performances across the board in the 50-200 free at this meet. I’ll briefly recap what their free squad did this week:
- In the 50 free, UVA took 1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th, 12th, and 19th, with Caitlin Cooper leading the way with an ACC meet record of 21.54.
- In the 100 free, they took 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 13th, and 17th, with all 6 of the finalists going 48-point.
- In the 200 free, they took 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 10th, with the top 4 of that group going 1:44.5 or faster, and all 8 going 1:45.1 or better.
- UVA swept the free relays, breaking the ACC records in the 200 free relay (1:26.67) and 400 free relay (3:09.45), and the meet record in the 800 free relay (6:55.77).
