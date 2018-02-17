Virginia Caps Stellar ACC Championship With 400 Free Relay Record

In the final event of the Women’s ACC Championship, Virginia blasted a new ACC record 3:09.45. They came in almost a second under the previous record of 3:10.31. Everyone on the relay stepped up, with Morgan Hill leading off in 48.25, just .23 seconds off her time from the final of the 100 free. She was followed by Caitlin Cooper, who went 46.82 after going a best time 48.05 in the 100 free final, 47.04 and 47.34 from Laine Reed and Eryn Eddy respectively after going 48.25 and 48.46 in the 100 free today. Here’s how this relay breaks down with the former record-holding relay:

Virginia 2018 NC State 2017 Morgan Hill – 48.25 Alexia Zevnik – 47.38 Caitlin Cooper – 46.82 Ky-lee Perry – 47.36 Laine Reed – 47.04 Krista Duffield – 47.99 Eryn Eddy – 47.34 Courtney Caldwell – 47.58

This relay was a culmination of Virginia’s incredible performances across the board in the 50-200 free at this meet. I’ll briefly recap what their free squad did this week: