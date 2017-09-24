SwimMAC’s Lilly Higgs Gives Verbal to UNC, Becoming 3rd-Generation Tar Heel

Lilly Higgs, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from William Amos Hough High School and SwimMAC Carolina, has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of North Carolina in the fall of 2018. She will join SwimMAC teammates Heidi Lowe and Sophie Lindner, as well Grace Countie from Marlins of Raleigh, in the class of 2022.

“Very happy to announce my verbal commitment to a place that has always had a special spot in my heart💙 can’t wait to continue my academics and swimming career at UNC Chapel Hill! Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way!!! #GOHEELS”

Higgs has represented the Bahamian National Swim Team since 2013, and has competed at FINA Junior World Championships (2015, 2017), Junior Pan Pacific Championships (2016), and Youth Commonwealth Games (2017) under the Bahamian flag. She holds the national records in the LCM 50 breast (32.52) and 100 breast (1:11.18), in addition to numerous age group records.

Higgs has been a member of the Hough High School swim team since her freshman year, and contributed to its 4A state titles in each of the past two years. At the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships she placed third in the 200 IM (2:02.61) and second in the 100 breast (1:02.19), and swam legs on the 200 medley relay (28.68 breaststroke) and 200 free relay (24.25 leadoff). Swimming with SwimMAC at 2016 Winter Juniors East, she competed in the 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM, making the B finals in both breaststrokes. She also made top-16 in the 100 breast at 2017 Summer Juniors.

SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.58

200 breast – 2:14.08

200 IM – 2:02.23

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 52.11

