Wisconsin Reels in Verbal from Maryland 4A3A State Record-holder Eli Fouts

Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Eli Fouts has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin for 2018-19. Fouts is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Quince Orchard High School. He is double-defending champion and Maryland 4A3A record-holder in the 100 breast, and the defending champion in the 100 fly. At the 2017MPSSAA 4A3A State Swim Championships in February, he propelled Quince Orchard to an 8th-place team finish with his individual titles in the 100 fly (50.39) and 100 breast (55.25 for the record), and contributions to the 200 medley relay (25.08 breast) and 400 free relay (46.79 anchor), which placed 2nd and 6th, respectively. Fouts again won the 100 fly and 100 breast at 2017 Washington Metros.

Fouts swims year-round for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. He ranks #7 all-time for 15-16 boys in the 100 yard breast, having clocked the top time of 53.96 in prelims at NCSA Spring Championship. He wound up tied for 2nd in finals with 54.40. He also placed 4th in the 50 breast (25.21), 30th in the 50 fly (22.86), and 34th in the 200 breast (2:03.11). At the NCSA Summer Championship he was fourth in the 100 breast (1:03.79), 9th in the 50 breast (29.31), and 26th in the 50 fly (25.74).

SCY times:

50 breast – 25.21

100 breast – 53.96

200 breast – 2:03.11

100 fly – 49.46

50 fly – 22.83

Fouts will join fellow verbal commits Erik Gessner and Frank Niziolek in the Wisconsin class of 2022.

