Back/Fly Specialist Erik Gessner Gives Verbal Pledge to Wisconsin

Erik Gessner, who swims for Minnetonka High School and Aquajets Swim Team in Minnesota, has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin–Madison for 2018-19. He will join Frank Niziolek in the Badgers’ class of 2022.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Right from my first visit Madison just felt like home. The school has it all; top notch academics, incredible team spirit, great traditions, and an amazing coaching staff. I’d like to thank Coach Whitney, Coach Chris, and the rest of the Wisconsin staff, my family, and Coach Kate Lundsten of Aquajets, Coach Dan Berve of Minnetonka Boys Swim and Dive, and Katrina and Ross Gerry for for all their help in this process. Go Badgers!”

Gessner contributed to Minnetonka’s 2017 MSHSL Boys AA State team title with a fourth-place finish in the 100 back (49.80 in prelims) and a fourth in the 100 fly (49.69 in prelims). He also led off the 200 medley relay (23.14) that went on to break the Minnesota Class AA and All-Time state records. All three of his times were personal bests. In long course season with the Aquajets, Gessner improved his 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 50 fly over the summer.

SCY times:

50 back – 23.14

100 back – 49.80

50 fly – 23.13

100 fly – 49.69

