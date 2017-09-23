Missouri Tigers Pick Up Verbal Commitment from SwimAtlanta’s Jack Dubois

Alpharetta, Georgia’s Jack Dubois has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri beginning next fall.

“I chose Mizzou because I absolutely loved the team and the atmosphere! Along with the amazing academics and beautiful campus, I knew it was the one. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program with such an even better coaching staff! Go Tigers!!”

Dubois is a senior at Milton High School and swims year-round for SwimAtlanta. He placed 7th as a freshman at the 2015 GHSA 6A State Swimming & Diving Meet. The following season he finished 7th in the 500 and 9th in the 200. In club swimming, Dubois has improved markedly during his high school years. At the Georgia Swimming Senior State Championship this summer, he went PBs in all his events: 100/200/400/1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. In short course yards he wrapped up the season with new times in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, and 400 IM. But even more impressive has been his progression, especially in LCM:

LCM 2016 2017 1500 free 16:36.63 15:58.25 400 free 4:07.49 4:00.51 200 free 1:57.28 1:54.47 400 IM 4:49.22 4:36.83

Dubois will join the Tigers with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Dane Florea, Garrett Clasen, and Jack Dahlgren.

SCY times:

1650 free – 15:38.83

1000 free – 9:33.54

500 free – 4:29.32

200 free – 1:40.40

400 IM – 4:00.89

so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri! #MIZ 🐯🐾 pic.twitter.com/VIiizXXgZD — Jack Dubois (@jackdubois14) September 22, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].