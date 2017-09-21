Garrett Clasen Hands Verbal Commitment to Missouri Tigers

Garrett Clasen, a two-time USA Swimming All-American from Aurora, Illinois, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Missouri beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Missouri. Mizzou had it all for me. From the top notch academics, the world class facilities, the team’s goals, and the amazing support staff, I knew right away that it was the right place. I’d like to thank Coach Rhodenbaugh and the rest of the Mizzou staff, my family, and my coaches for making this process so much easier. Go Tigers!”

Clasen is a senior at Batavia High School, where he focuses on Engineering electives. He swam for the West Chicago-Batavia co-op his first two years of high school, and was the first Batavia High student in 15 years to score points for his team at the IHSA state tournament.

Clasen swims year-round with West Chicago Sharks. He scored in the 400 IM (12th), 200 IM (14th), and 200 breast (14th) at 2016 Winter Juniors West. At the Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup, he was runner-up in the 50 breast and 200 breast and placed 3rd in the 200 free and 400 IM, 4th in the 100 breast and 200 IM, and 9th in the 100 free and 200 back. In long course season, he finaled in all his events (200/400 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM) at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:01.08

100 breast – 55.85

50 breast – 25.98

400 IM – 3:53.51

200 IM – 1:48.80

200 back – 1:50.37

Clasen will suit up for the Tigers with fellow verbal commits to the Mizzou class of 2022, Dane Florea and Jack Dahlgren.

