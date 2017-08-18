Columbia Swim Club’s Versatile Dane Florea Gives Verbal Commitment to Mizzou

Dane Florea, who hails from Columbia, Missouri, has given a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri for the 2018-19 season. Florea is an all-around talent, with national-level times across the spectrum of freestyle events, as well as in fly, breast, and IM. Representing Rock Bridge High School as a junior at the 2016 MSHSAA Boys State Championships last November, Florea was runner-up in the 500 free (4:30.80) and placed fourth in the 200 IM (1:52.13). He anchored the Rock Bridge second-place 200 free relay (21.65) and led off their third-place 400 free relay (47.10).

Florea does his year-round swimming with Columbia Swim Club, where he trains under head coach Gary Galbreath. At Columbia Sectionals in March, he won the 400 IM and 1650 free, and was top-3 in 500 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. This summer he updated his LCM times in the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast. At Speedo Junior Nationals in East Meadow, New York, earlier this month, Florea finaled in the 200 free (23rd), 400 free (18th), 1500 free (11th), and 200 fly (15th). His top times include:

SCY LCM 100 Free 46.88 52.62 200 Free 1:40.09 1:53.52 500/400 Free 4:26.86 3:59.27 800 Free — 8:19.90 1650/1500 Free 15:21.17 15:48.07 200 Breast 2:03.56 2:23.46 200 Fly 1:49.44 2:03.18 200 IM 1:49.86 2:07.38 400 IM 3:52.03 4:26.74

Florea will enter the Mizzou class of 2022 with fellow verbal commit, Jack Dahlgren.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].