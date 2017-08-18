Doug Lennox Returns To Princeton As Assistant Coach

Doug Lennox ’09, Beijing Olympian and one of the most decorated swimmers to represent the University, is returning to Princeton to serve as assistant coach for the upcoming season. He replaces Michael Joyce, who joined the Arizona State coaching staff to work under Bob Bowman – Michael Phelps’ longtime coach.

Lennox, who currently owns four program records from his historic 2009 season, comes to Princeton after assistant coaching positions at both Kenyon College (2014-17) and New York University (2013-14).

Lennox, who placed in the Top 40 in seven events during both the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2009 Rome World Championships, is coming off a memorable 2017 season at Kenyon College, where he helped the men’s team place second at NCAAs, while the women’s team placed third.

During his three years in Ohio, Kenyon achieved the highest levels of success both in and out of the water; not only did each team finish within the Top 4 at NCAAs each year — including a 2015 men’s team title — but Kenyon swimmers combined to break 35 varsity records while also earning 85 CSCAA Academic All-America honors and 11 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships.

“Surrounding myself with people I admire and respect has been a priority throughout my life,” Lennox said. “I am very blessed to have worked with the outstanding student-athletes at Kenyon, and I am grateful for my three years under the tutelage of Jess Book. Now, as I make the journey from Ohio to New Jersey, I am eager to collaborate with another group of incredibly passionate students, dedicated coaches and supportive administrators.

“The young men who represent PUCSDT are curious students, highly skilled swimmers and unconditionally devoted to their personal growth,” he added. “I have seen the program flourish after my graduation, and while there have been some adversities along the way I trust that these young men will continue to rise above every challenge placed in front of them.”

A five-time All-American and two-time Academic All-American at Princeton, Lennox helped lead the Tigers to three Ivy League championships, as well as two Top-25 finishes at the NCAA Championships. A senior captain, Lennox had two Top-10 individual finishes at the 2009 NCAA Championships, including a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly — that remains the highest Princeton male finish at NCAAs this century.

“I am deeply humbled that C. Rob Orr has invited me to build upon the foundation that Jamie, Mitch and Mike have set for PUCSDT,” Lennox said. “Princeton has been extremely competitive at the conference and NCAA level due to their impressive contributions. I know the returning group of Tigers is hungry to take their success to the next level in honor of their past leaders.”

“I look forward to giving the current team my love, guidance and motivation as they pursue their dreams in and out of the pool,” he added. “And, I can’t wait to further galvanize the unwavering support of the extended PUCSDT family. Go Tigers!”

Lennox earned the highest honor given to a male Princeton senior student-athlete, the William Winston Roper Trophy. He graduated from Princeton in 2009 with a degree in Anthropology, and he earned his Masters of Science in Teaching at Hunter College in 2012.

