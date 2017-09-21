Versatile Tucker Burhans Gives Verbal Commitment to In-state Tar Heels

Clemmons, North Carolina’s Tucker Burhans has given his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina class of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UNC!!! As soon as I walked on campus in Chapel Hill, I knew this was the place for me. I want to thank my family and friends that have helped me get to this point! Go Tar Heels!!!!”

A senior at West Forsyth High School, Burhans is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in sprint free, back, and fly. He was runner-up in the 50 free (21.05) and took third in the 100 free (45.78) at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships.

Burhans trains year-round with Enfinity Aquatic Club. He was a finalist in the 100 back at Summer Junior Nationals, where he also competed in the 50/100 free and 100 fly, and notched PBs in all three 100s. He finished short course season with new times in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly.

His best times include:

50 Free 20.94

100 Free 45.28

50 Back 23.39

100 Back 49.90

100 Fly 49.97

Burhans will join the Tar Heels with verbal commits Jacob Rauch, Thomas Bretzmann, and Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas. Enfinity Aquatic Club co-founder Timothy Hillen told SwimSwam, “[Tucker Burhans is] one the most athletic swimmers I have ever coached. You can’t find a better combination of academics and athletics in UNC and Tucker Burhans. Big things to come.”

Super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UNC! A huge thank you to everyone that has helped me get here! I can't wait to be a Tar Heel!!!! #GoHeels A post shared by Tucker Burhans (@tucker_burhans) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].