Norwegian Jr Record-holder Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas Verbally Commits to UNC

Norway’s Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas has made a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for the 2018-19 season. Zenimoto Hvas told SwimSwam, “After an unofficial visit to the campus of the University of North Carolina Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas commits [verbally] to the UNC swimming program. He is very excited to swim for a program that is well established while at the same time aggressive in its recruiting and future goals. As the well as having a fantastic swim program, Tomoe was lured by the Ivy League status of the University and its business program which he hopes to attend.”

Zenimoto Hvas is a member of the Norwegian National Team, and is a junior record-holder in the 100 LCM butterfly with 53.11. He represented Norway at the European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel, where he placed fifth in the 50m fly (23.98), sixth in the 100m fly (53.52), and sixth in the 200m fly (1:59.11). He swims for the club team Baerumsvoemmerne.

Top LCM times:

  • 50 fly – 23.96
  • 100 fly – 53.11
  • 200 fly – 1:59.11
  • 200 IM – 2:01.78
  • 400 IM – 4:29.93
  • 100 breast – 1:04.31
  • 200 breast – 2:17.76
  • 200 free – 1:52.21
  • 400 free – 3:57.22

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Norwegian Jr Record-holder Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas Verbally Commits to UNC"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Uberfan

Good fly

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 7 minutes ago
jay ryan

UNC is in the Ivies?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 22 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »