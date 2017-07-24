Norwegian Jr Record-holder Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas Verbally Commits to UNC

Norway’s Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas has made a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for the 2018-19 season. Zenimoto Hvas told SwimSwam, “After an unofficial visit to the campus of the University of North Carolina Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas commits [verbally] to the UNC swimming program. He is very excited to swim for a program that is well established while at the same time aggressive in its recruiting and future goals. As the well as having a fantastic swim program, Tomoe was lured by the Ivy League status of the University and its business program which he hopes to attend.”

Zenimoto Hvas is a member of the Norwegian National Team, and is a junior record-holder in the 100 LCM butterfly with 53.11. He represented Norway at the European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel, where he placed fifth in the 50m fly (23.98), sixth in the 100m fly (53.52), and sixth in the 200m fly (1:59.11). He swims for the club team Baerumsvoemmerne.

Top LCM times:

50 fly – 23.96

100 fly – 53.11

200 fly – 1:59.11

200 IM – 2:01.78

400 IM – 4:29.93

100 breast – 1:04.31

200 breast – 2:17.76

200 free – 1:52.21

400 free – 3:57.22

