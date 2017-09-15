NC Breaststroker Jacob Rauch Gives Verbal Commitment to Tar Heels

Charlotte, North Carolina’s Jacob Rauch has verbally committed to swim for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill starting in the 2018-2019 season. Rauch is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and three-time High School All-American from South Mecklenburg High School. He was an integral part of the South Mecklenburg boys’ swimming and diving team’s three consecutive NCHSAA 4A State Championship titles (2015, 2016, 2017), and has been named head captain for his senior season. At the 2017 4A state meet Rauch anchored the winning 200 free relay (in 20.75), placed third in the 100 breast (56.31), split a 25.94 breast on the 200 medley relay (7th place), and took sixth in the 200 IM (1:53.62, although he was 1:52.56 in prelims).

Rauch swims year-round for Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg (ATOM). He was top-16 in the 100 breast at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals with a lifetime-best 1:04.41. At 2016 Winter Juniors East, he also finaled in the 100 breast with a time of 55.58. At both meets, he also competed in 200 IM, 200 breast, 100 back and 200 back. During his junior year he improved his times in the SCY 50/100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and in the LCM 50/200 back, 50/100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

SCY Times:

100 Breast: 55.58

200 Breast: 2:03.89

100 Back: 51.10

200 Back: 1:48.84

200 IM: 1:50.83

LCM Times:

100 Breast: 1:04.41

200 Breast: 2:23.55

100 Back: 58.52

200 Back: 2:08.04

200 IM: 2:08.02

Rauch will join the Tar Heels’ class of 2022 with verbal commits Thomas Bretzmann and Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas.

