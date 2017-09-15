Versatile Frank Niziolek of St. Charles Gives Verbal to Wisconsin

South Elgin High School (Illinois) senior Frank Niziolek has announced via social media that he made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Wisconsin next fall.

“I’m happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Niziolek swims for St. Charles Swim Team. He specializes in free, fly, and IM. At the NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in August, he finaled in the 200 fly (16th), 1500 free (17th), 400 IM (19th), 100 fly (27th), 50 fly (28th), and 400 free (29th), earning PBs in the 50/400 free, 50 fly, and 400 IM. At the Spring version of the same meet, he was a finalist in the 400 IM (18th), 200 fly (27th), 1650 free (32nd), and 500 free (39th), scoring best times in the 1650 and 400 IM. Niziolek was an A finalist in the 100 fly and a B finalist in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM at the Illinois Swimming Senior Championships this summer.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:55.84

200 fly – 1:49.22

100 fly – 50.43

50 fly – 23.50

200 IM – 1:52.19

500 free – 4:33.30

200 free – 1:43.33

I'm happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/wWP96SwLVC — Frank Niziolek (@frank_niziolek) September 15, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].