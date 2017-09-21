Distance Freestyler Kate Van Meter Gives Verbal to Colgate Raiders

Kate Van Meter, a senior at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has made a verbal commitment to swim for Colgate University beginning in the fall of 2018. She will join Morgen Hall in the class of 2022.

“I knew Colgate was the place for me when I took my first tour a year ago. Since then, I have been overwhelmed with the kindness and support of the amazing coaching staff and current swimmers on the team. I can’t wait to continue my education at a top tier university while swimming at an elite level with a program on the rise! Go ‘gate!!”

Van Meter took third in the 500 free (5:04.03) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:09.42) at the 2016 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships last November. As a sophomore she was 7th in the 200 IM, and in her freshman season she placed 5th in the 500 and 16th in the 200 IM. Consequently she has received all-State and all-Conference honors in each of her three years of high school. This fall she is captain of the Cretin-Derham Hall swimming and diving team.

Van Meter does her club swimming with Star Swim Team. At the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior National Championship Cup, she finished third in the 1650 free, sixth in the 400 IM, eighth in the 500 free, and was a B finalist in the 100 breast and a C finalist in the 200 free and 200 IM. In long course season, she was the Overall High Point Award winner at the Minnesota LCM State Championships.

SCY times:

1650 free – 17:08.12

1000 free – 10:16.90

500 free – 4:59.66

400 IM – 4:26.34

200 IM – 2:08.17

200 breast – 2:24.74

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Colgate University in New York!! Once a raider always a raider! 🏊🏼‍♀️Go 'Gate❤️ A post shared by Kate Van Meter (@kate_vanmeter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

