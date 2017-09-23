Dressel Goes 46.8 Fly, 55.7 Breast On Day 2 Of All-Florida Invite

2017 ALL-FLORIDA INVITE

Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24, 2017

University of Florida – Stephen O’Connell Center

Gainesville, FL

Short Course Yards

Results available on Meet Mobile

Florida’s versatile sprint star Caeleb Dressel was back to his old tricks on day 2 of the 2017 All-Florida Invite, winning the 100 fly in 46.89 and going 55.77 in the 100 breast.

Dressel will seek to defend his 2017 NCAA title in the 100 fly this year against 2015 and 2016 NCAA champ, 2016 Olympic champ (and Dressel’s former club teammate) Joseph Schooling. Dressel started that off on a solid note with a 46.89 tonight, cutting more than a second from prelims and proving his morning swims were very relaxed.

Dressel also competed on the 200 medley relay, splitting 19.43. That’s quite a bit slower than his individual 19.21 from last night (the fastest time ever swum this early in the NCAA season), but is still an excellent September swim. That Florida medley relay went 1:28.65, with freshman Michael Taylor splitting 23.2 on backstroke. Taylor, one of the best backstrokers in this year’s freshman class, will have to push that time down a bit for Florida to contend nationally, but with Jan Switkowski already 20.8 on fly and Dressel primed to push deeper into the 17s later this year in free, Florida could be in the hunt for a national title on this relay. The key will be breast, where the Gators were only 25.13 with Stanley Wu tonight.

The 100 breast went to Wu in 55.42. He beat Dressel (55.77) who was swimming his third event of the night.

Meanwhile star sophomore Maxime Rooney had a huge two-win night. Rooney went 1:37.02 to win the 200 free, just two tenths off his big prelims swim that puts him atop the early NCAA leaderboards. He came back to win the 100 back (48.93) and had the second-fastest split of any swimmer on the 800 free relay (1:36.90). Florida split its 800 free relays, so Rooney’s team didn’t win, but Rooney’s split was his third swim of 1:37.0 or better on the day.

The fastest split went to Jan Switkowski, who was 1:36.86 to power the B relay to the win. Here’s a quick look at all 8 splits from the evened-out relays.

B Relay A Relay Grant Sanders 1:40.73 1:42.17 Clark Beach Jan Switkowski 1:36.86 1:37.54 Caeleb Dressel Khader Baqlah 1:37.94 1:39.98 Mark Szaranek Grady Heath 1:38.22 1:36.90 Maxime Rooney 6:33.75 6:36.59

A tight 400 IM went to Mark Szaranek in 3:57.15. The 2017 NCAA 200 IM co-champ touched out Arizona transfer Grant Sanders (3:57.64) by half a second.

On the women’s side, Savanna Faulconer got three wins. Her 4:16.01 topped the 400 IM by two seconds over teammate Kelly Fertel. In the 200 free, Faulconer went 1:50.27 to top teammate Hannah Burns. And she capped things off with a 1:50.67 to help win the 800 free relay, joining Taylor Ault (1:49.32 leadoff), Nikki Miller (1:52.92) and Sherridon Dressel (1:50.00).

Florida State’s women had a nice night, thanks mostly to Natalie Pierce. Last year’s breakout breaststroker split 27.91 on the 200 medley relay to lead FSU to the win in 1:41.01. (Madeline Cohen was 26.1 on back, Leila Johnston 24.57 on fly and Lexi Smith 22.4 on free). And Pierce came back to go 1:03.04 in winning the 100 breast later in the night.

Other event winners: